Kate Middleton Released A Statement Confirming She Has Cancer

Following weeks of speculation, Kate Middleton provided an update and confirmed that she has been diagnosed with cancer.
The #Katespiracy began after it was announced in January that the Princess of Wales had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" and would be away from her "public duties" until after Easter. She was subsequently seldom spotted, save for a few grainy pictures and a questionable video, causing speculation to reach a fever pitch.
In a video statement shared with networks and posted to social media, Kate confirmed that she underwent "major abdominal surgery" for a condition that was initially thought to be noncancerous, but it was after the "successful" surgery that it was found that "cancer had been present."
Under the medical advice of her team, she subsequently began "preventative chemotherapy." "I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said. "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay," she continued.
Kate further said that she was doing "well" and "getting stronger every day," and that having William by her side, as well as the public's "love, support, and kindness," was "a great source of comfort and reassurance."
"We hope that you'll understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I'm able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery," she said, reassuring others affected by cancer that they are "not alone."