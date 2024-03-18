"Girl What Is GOING ON": 21 Hilarious Tweets About All Of Those Rumors Claiming A "Royal Announcement" Is Coming

If you've been online at all in the last month, then you already know about the persistent rumors circling the royal family.

In short, Kate Middleton has largely gone unseen for months (besides a blurry spotting in a car); the family seemingly tried to quell suspicions about her location by releasing a photograph of Kate, which ended up being photoshopped. And despite Kensington Palace insisting the Princess of Wales is away from the public eye while she recovers from abdominal surgery, the internet has ran with the wildest of conspiracy theories.

AND, throughout the mounting drama, King Charles III continued to make public appearances following announcement of his cancer diagnosis (which fueled questions about Kate's state).

