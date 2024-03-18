Skip To Content
    "Girl What Is GOING ON": 21 Hilarious Tweets About All Of Those Rumors Claiming A "Royal Announcement" Is Coming

    The royal family has managed to grip the internet in a way I haven't seen since the Titanic submersible.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've been online at all in the last month, then you already know about the persistent rumors circling the royal family.

    In short, Kate Middleton has largely gone unseen for months (besides a blurry spotting in a car); the family seemingly tried to quell suspicions about her location by releasing a photograph of Kate, which ended up being photoshopped. And despite Kensington Palace insisting the Princess of Wales is away from the public eye while she recovers from abdominal surgery, the internet has ran with the wildest of conspiracy theories

    AND, throughout the mounting drama, King Charles III continued to make public appearances following announcement of his cancer diagnosis (which fueled questions about Kate's state). 

    Charles, William, and Kate Middleton smiling and engaged in a conversation outdoors
    Wpa Pool / Getty Images

    However, if you thought things couldn't get more intense, you're sadly mistaken. This weekend, #RoyalAnnouncement started trending on X — formerly known as Twitter — following a few unfounded viral tweets about the BBC having an "announcement" regarding the royal family that they'd be dropping like a Beyoncé album release.

    Trending topics on social media: #RoyalAnnouncement with King Charles, and Buckingham Palace with over 12K posts
    X / Via Twitter: @search

    To be clear, there is no current evidence to support claims that an announcement is pending, but that didn't stop netizens from fueling flames and suggesting the "announcement" may be of the King's passing. (Which, again, is based on no real evidence.)

    Closeup of King Charles and Queen Camilla walking outside wearing winter coats
    Max Mumby / Getty Images

    Before anyone knew what was happening, the rumor spread and spread and spread:

    (I'm just the messenger.)

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @alamanecer

    Twitter: @generictwhandIe

    Twitter: @carolinerenard_

    Twitter: @vesperspush

    Twitter: @brosandprose

    E! / Via Twitter: @_CallMeJamie

    CBS / Via Twitter: @Pizza__Dad

    Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @emi_eman_

    Twitter: @katierozes

    Twitter: @tyleroakley

    Twitter: @TheAdamSass

    Twitter: @maraneIlo

    Miramax / Via Twitter: @teasingkat

    Twitter: @DoctorJonPaul

    E! / Via Twitter: @natsfran

    TikTok: nlwstfall / tiktok.com / Via Twitter: @backhandology_

    Twitter: @CianOMahony

    Twitter: @akinorus

    Twitter: @ashleyeleigh

    NBC / Via Twitter: @maej43

    youtube.com / Via Twitter: @amerik4nboy

    So yeah, we've entered a new era for The Crown's inevitable revival.