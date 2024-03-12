2. Prince William

You may remember that in early 2020, it was announced that King Charles had COVID. What you likely did not know, however, is that Prince William was diagnosed with COVID around that same time.



Yup, the prince had COVID in April 2020, but chose to keep it quiet and isolate within the palace. The story was originally broken by The Sun, and they spoke to an anonymous source who was quoted, "William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked."

According to Vanity Fair, a source said, "William didn’t want it getting out because he didn’t want to worry the nation.”