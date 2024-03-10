Kate Middleton is thankful for all the prayers and support she's received amid her surgery recovery.
Back in January, Kensington Palace revealed that she had been "admitted to [a] hospital" for a "planned abdominal surgery." While the cause was not shared, it was serious enough that the palace said Kate was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter" based on "current medical advice."
Finally, she was seen last week when she was pictured riding in a car with her mom, Carole Middleton.
She also just shared her first Instagram post since getting surgery.
Kate uploaded a photo with her children — Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte — in celebration of Mother's Day in the UK, along with a message expressing her gratitude for fans. She wrote, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months." She added that she was "wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day" and signed off the message with her first initial.
You can see her post below.
UPDATE:
News agencies like the Associated Press and Reuters have since removed the pic from their photo libraries. According to CBS, the AP said it did so "because, at closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards." The move came after fans speculated that the photo had been manipulated as they pointed out various inconsistencies.