Kate Middleton Just Broke Her Silence After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery

In January, Kensington Palace revealed that she had been admitted to the hospital for a "planned abdominal surgery."

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Kate Middleton is thankful for all the prayers and support she's received amid her surgery recovery.

Closeup of Kate Middleton
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Back in January, Kensington Palace revealed that she had been "admitted to [a] hospital" for a "planned abdominal surgery." While the cause was not shared, it was serious enough that the palace said Kate was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter" based on "current medical advice."

The palace also said updates would only be provided "when there is significant new information to share," but as time went on without much word, fans became increasingly worried about Kate and her condition.

Twitter: @Aliyana567

Finally, she was seen last week when she was pictured riding in a car with her mom, Carole Middleton.

Two women in elegant hats and formal attire at an outdoor event
Max Mumby / Getty Images

She also just shared her first Instagram post since getting surgery.

Kate in a red dress and matching hat, with drop earrings, at a formal event
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Kate uploaded a photo with her children — Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte — in celebration of Mother's Day in the UK, along with a message expressing her gratitude for fans. She wrote, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months." She added that she was "wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day" and signed off the message with her first initial.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children walking outside at night for an event
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

You can see her post below.

UPDATE:

News agencies like the Associated Press and Reuters have since removed the pic from their photo libraries. According to CBS, the AP said it did so "because, at closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards." The move came after fans speculated that the photo had been manipulated as they pointed out various inconsistencies.


Well!