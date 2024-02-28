The Internet Is Going Wild Over Kate Middleton Disappearance Conspiracy Theories, And Here Are 33 Of The Most Absurd Memes About It
It's a wild time to be online.
The internet is currently infatuated with two things: the hilariously awful Willy Wonka experience, and the whereabouts of Kate Middleton.
My timeline is FULL of conspiracy theories about where the Duchess of Cambridge has been.
It all started when Prince William canceled an appearance at his godfather's memorial service for "personal reasons."
Meanwhile, Kate hasn't been seen for months because she's recovering from abdominal surgery.
That amounted to TONS of speculation about her disappearance, and now people are creating their own conspiracy theories about the whole thing.
“yeh so basically Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen in months like she’s actually missing. word on the conspiracy street is that she’s doing 1 of many things - gone for a BBL, growing out her bangs, lost at the Wonka experience. also she’s possibly banksy x” pic.twitter.com/y1JqXmRZ5u— Aliyana G (@Aliyana567) February 28, 2024
FWIW, the Royal Palace has come out and said, "[The] Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well."
That statement hasn't stopped all of the speculating.
The only two credible theories for where the Princess of Wales is pic.twitter.com/ojuw8ogaF4— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 28, 2024
Some people think the Royal Family did her in.
What did Prince William do and when did he do it?😭 pic.twitter.com/eQ67BfgLdj— Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) February 28, 2024
Some people believe she is Banksy.
not a single banksy since kate middleton disappeared. coincidence?— Lucy (@LMAsaysno) February 27, 2024
Other people think she got bangs and is waiting for them to grow out.
My favorite Kate Middleton theory so far is that she got bangs and is waiting for them to grow out 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Taylor 🌻 (@itsmet_19) February 28, 2024
There's a faction of people who think she is recovering from BBL surgery.
Kate Middleton in the Buckingham palace dungeon hearing the press outside ask about her getting a BBL #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/s3Waz0sw4U— Tyler (@cheesybeans23) February 28, 2024
The whole thing is so absurd.
Just fell into the 'where is Kate Middleton' rabbit hole pic.twitter.com/1X8CGu1Ajf— Jaimi Tyrrell (@Jaimi_Tyrrell) February 27, 2024
Because this is all everyone is talking about right now, here are some of the wackiest tweets about Kate Middleton's disappearance...
1.
adding another Kate Middleton theory to my list with every tweet I scroll pic.twitter.com/LBwf4Q1Zzd— Jamie Paimon (@jamieepounder) February 27, 2024
2.
What if Kate Middleton has pulled a Gone Girl? 🫢🫢🫢 pic.twitter.com/Lbgg4861lV— Ekdum Filmy 🏳️🌈 | Free 🇵🇸 (@ThisisLLN) February 28, 2024
3.
There is only one person who can find Kate Middleton pic.twitter.com/nw1OEE8L65— IAmMommaK (@cking0827) February 28, 2024
4.
Me: not a fan of conspiracy theories— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 27, 2024
Me: not a fan of the royal family
Me: pic.twitter.com/YhWKcQ8B8J
5.
Waiting for my wife to hurry up and get home so I can tell her about my Kate Middleton conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/5k4RVt91u5— KP (@jtboiN7) February 28, 2024
6.
I honestly don’t give a shit where Kate Middleton is but I highly enjoy conspiracy Twitter. pic.twitter.com/tla24SQoxX— J.C. Manto 🍉 (@mantoLDN) February 27, 2024
7.
No one knows where the hell Kate Middleton is and the conspiracy theories are running rampant.— ✨ Ed 🤦🏽♂️ ✨ (@eddluxe) February 27, 2024
We just need to tell the K-Pop stans that she said something foul about one of their faves and they’ll find her in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/AymnDPomXV
8.
Kate Middleton when she returns and reveals her buccal fat removal results pic.twitter.com/NU2RdCokG4— Tara Gráinne Ní Chonghaile (@TaraGrace_) February 28, 2024
9.
Kate Middleton reappearing pic.twitter.com/DivsHxXfC1— Matt (@Yuncle1) February 28, 2024
10.
Only one person can find Kate Middleton now pic.twitter.com/1C6egwJ8Zj— Jaryd (@JarydHeadley) February 27, 2024
11.
When people ask me why i’m obsessed with finding out where Kate Middleton is pic.twitter.com/rlrrtoKWXe— Carly Dossick (@DossickCarly) February 28, 2024
12.
SO KATE MIDDLETON HASN’T BEEN SEEN IN MONTHS AND I HAVE MY THEORIES pic.twitter.com/TcJ2Rlfjnd— Adam (@adamgreattweet) February 28, 2024
13.
Kate Middleton’s real name is Carmen Sandiego and that’s why you’ll never find her pic.twitter.com/NVTPJeVr9M— ikanread (@ikanread) February 28, 2024
14.
Kate Middleton before she hopped over the Kensington Palace walls and ran off in to the night pic.twitter.com/hRCFGZ19GI— Sharon Bitchell-Watts 💙🐝🇵🇸 (@comagirlx) February 27, 2024
15.
me looking into kate middleton disappearance pic.twitter.com/Ldxl7t5BJZ— ivy (@ohhhhherewego) February 27, 2024
16.
Me arriving at Buckingham Palace to investigate Kate Middleton’s whereabouts pic.twitter.com/kHFWWiM39A— oliver (@ScarletGaga_) February 28, 2024
17.
Trying to make sense of these Kate Middleton conspiracies…. pic.twitter.com/o6qkBCn2by— Ryan White (@RyanWhite05) February 27, 2024
18.
me trying to understand the whole kate middleton thing— RoseIII. (@enrose671) February 28, 2024
pic.twitter.com/IaGmeWK3ld
19.
i'm so out of the loop when it comes to the royal family but what do you mean kate middleton hasn't been seen in public since december??? pic.twitter.com/VTHNIzSYRd— ish ✨️ (@wickdlovely) February 27, 2024
20.
The entire planet right now:— Robin (@goody2shoes_72) February 28, 2024
“Where the heck is Kate Middleton?”
The Royal Family: pic.twitter.com/1M1ShDqYoO
21.
Me reading all the kooky Kate Middleton conspiracy theories on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ewbTPeqNYl— Chris (@BeavenMustoe) February 27, 2024