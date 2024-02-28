Skip To Content
The Internet Is Going Wild Over Kate Middleton Disappearance Conspiracy Theories, And Here Are 33 Of The Most Absurd Memes About It

It's a wild time to be online.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

The internet is currently infatuated with two things: the hilariously awful Willy Wonka experience, and the whereabouts of Kate Middleton.

Stuart Sinclair, Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

My timeline is FULL of conspiracy theories about where the Duchess of Cambridge has been.

Kate Middleton in a coat and matching hat with feathers smiling as she walks by a crowd
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

It all started when Prince William canceled an appearance at his godfather's memorial service for "personal reasons."

Prince William in a close-up, looking serious, with a blurred logo in the background
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate hasn't been seen for months because she's recovering from abdominal surgery.

Closeup of Kate Middleton, wearing a tiara, and Prince William in a car
Max Mumby / Getty Images

That amounted to TONS of speculation about her disappearance, and now people are creating their own conspiracy theories about the whole thing.

Twitter: @Aliyana567

FWIW, the Royal Palace has come out and said, "[The] Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well."

Kate Middleton smiling, wearing a dress with a bow detail at the neck
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

That statement hasn't stopped all of the speculating.

Twitter: @Tweet_Dec

Some people think the Royal Family did her in.

Twitter: @QueenRMade1

Some people believe she is Banksy.

Twitter: @LMAsaysno

Other people think she got bangs and is waiting for them to grow out.

Twitter: @itsmet_19

There's a faction of people who think she is recovering from BBL surgery.

Twitter: @cheesybeans23

The whole thing is so absurd.

NBC/ Twitter: @Jaimi_Tyrrell

Because this is all everyone is talking about right now, here are some of the wackiest tweets about Kate Middleton's disappearance...

