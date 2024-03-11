Skip To Content
    Kate Middleton Just Issued A Statement About That Very Badly Photoshopped Picture After Multiple Photo Agencies Refused To Run It

    Yeah, this isn't helping much.

    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    People have been speculating about Kate Middleton's whereabouts for weeks now.

    Kate in a blue coat and hat smiles behind her two sons in dark coats and King Charles III in front in a tan coat
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year and hasn't been spotted at any public appearances since Christmas 2023.

    Kate waves, standing by ornate soldier figure; she wears a white coat and smiles
    Max Mumby / Getty Images

    Kensington Palace has reportedly said that Kate is recovering from the surgery and "continues to do well."

    Kate Middleton in a white coat smiling, standing next to a man in ceremonial attire
    Max Mumby / Getty Images

    Then, last week, she was spotted in a car.

    Kate in a light blue outfit with earrings, beside Prince William, outdoors
    WPA Pool / Getty Images

    And yesterday, the palace posted a badly photoshopped picture of Kate and the kids for Mother's Day:

    The pic is a mess.

    @princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @MedicTrommasher

    There's photoshop on the arm.

    @princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @williamferr94

    Kate's missing her wedding ring.

    @princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @Tornaade

    As this photographer said, there are many "unexplainable issues."

    @princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @NerdyTeacher_

    It's so bad that three international photo agencies refused to run the "manipulated" image.

    @princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @chrisshipitv

    This has pretty much never happened before!

    @princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @chrisshipitv

    And now Kate is addressing the picture head-on.

    Kate Middleton in a blue coat and matching hat, smiling at a public event
    Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

    She posted this statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

    "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she says. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"

    Kate Middleton in a long coat and fascinator, with King Charles III and Prince George at a formal event
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    Unfortunately, that hasn't done much to stop the conspiracies.

    Social media comments: &quot;Post the original please&quot; and &quot;Blink twice if you are being held against your Will&quot;
    X

    I guess we'll see what happens next.

    Comedy Central