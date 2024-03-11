Kate Middleton Just Issued A Statement About That Very Badly Photoshopped Picture After Multiple Photo Agencies Refused To Run It

Browse links
#KateMiddleton photoshop mistakes. pic.twitter.com/FclHnHZbsE— Shao Trommashere (@MedicTrommasher) March 10, 2024
OH MY GOD??? https://t.co/xZ4P3TJ2N1 pic.twitter.com/O4fRdxeWH6— zaddy long legs (@williamferr94) March 10, 2024
Kate Middleton for Mother’s day WITHOUT WEDDING RING 😱 pic.twitter.com/7fe7kiFaKv— 😇 (@Tornaade) March 10, 2024
I wasn’t in on this whole conspiracy about Kate Middleton missing and the royals covering it up until they dropped this obviously fake photo today to appease public concern.— Jon | Mark (@NerdyTeacher_) March 10, 2024
I do photography, and work with post processing/editing a lot … here are just a few unexplainable issues pic.twitter.com/O0NBUpIYru
No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024
I’ve never been much of a conspiracy theorist but if @AP @AFP @Reuters & other picture agencies are concerned enough to remove it and ask clients to delete it, there are serious questions for Kensington Palace - which was the source of the photo.— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024
These appears to be the issues 👇 https://t.co/ifcSB9mUzu pic.twitter.com/bH5gN9fJtJ
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024