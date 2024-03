If you are blissfully unaware, Kate — formally known as Catherine, the Princess of Wales — hasn't been seen in public since Christmas Day. In mid-January, Kensington Palace issued a statement saying that she was "admitted to hospital [...] for planned abdominal surgery" and she would spend "ten to fourteen days" there — and that she was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." The only updates were to be when there was "significant new information."