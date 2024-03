But others were suspicious of Kate's apology. Pointing out how they had highlighted that William had taken the photo but then later Kate was thrown under the bus when it was revealed that it had been heavily edited. Also, both Buckingham and Kensington Palace notoriously oversee every single little detail of anything (statements, photos, etc.) being released by the Royals, so they questioned and doubted that they would have just let Kate upload a photo onto their Wales Instagram for media companies around the world to use.