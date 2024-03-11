The 35 Wildest Reactions And Memes About Kate Middleton's Photoshop Disaster
The royal family only made things worse with this one.
Kensington Palace dug itself deeper into a "Kate Middleton missing" conspiracy hole when it released this poorly photoshopped picture of the Princess of Wales.
It's a mess!
I got 10! How many can you spot?#KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/kLM5igncXN— Kieron 🇵🇸🏳️⚧️ (@CarriesDog) March 10, 2024
Kate just issued a statement about it:
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024
But that statement isn't helping much, and now it's a meme.
Kensington Palace tonight:#KateMiddleton #katespiracy pic.twitter.com/2lEg2eFFGP— Dr Steven Buckley (@StevenJCBuckley) March 10, 2024
Here are the funniest/wildest reactions to it all:
1.
Kate Middleton “Occasionally experiments with editing.” pic.twitter.com/R0L9YNoxKV— Joshua Crawley (@AllHailTheVoid) March 11, 2024
2.
"Can't believe I messed up the sleeve" #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/ghiUozIJGI— Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) March 10, 2024
3.
"I'd have gotten away with it if it wasn't for that pesky Photoshop!" #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/Oji2k6DzFy— The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) March 11, 2024
4.
Those crazy train, conspiracy theorists think the #KateMiddleton photo is edited. pic.twitter.com/9OlXYjxcay— wayne Tavit (@WayneyoWayne) March 11, 2024
5.
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing... pic.twitter.com/kSBAa2olYq— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 11, 2024
6.
Our new social media intern Kate did a great job capturing Cillian Murphy's return to Dublin Airport this morning after his Oscars success. pic.twitter.com/M9rNgBEo0u— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 11, 2024
7.
I wasn't arsed about kate middleton before but that picture has given more questions than answers. I need to know!! pic.twitter.com/yR9GX7xgCY— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) March 10, 2024
8.
Prince Louis waking up in the morning. pic.twitter.com/qCY4OPbBXi— Jon Will Chambers (@jonwillchambers) March 10, 2024
9.
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing pic.twitter.com/fwZrzqlWOn— Olly Waldron (@olly_waldron) March 11, 2024
10.
Found the original. #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/0FoQdxm7LW— Dean (@DvW105) March 11, 2024
11.
Adobe photoshop and their shareholders after #Kategate.#PhotoGate pic.twitter.com/rHPsR0ZGCk— . (@JRsLandline) March 11, 2024
12.
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. https://t.co/wiAcYmSXbP pic.twitter.com/xqQp2tM82Y— Shane (@sbliss89) March 11, 2024
13.
It's OK guys, nothing to see here. The Kates, er, I mean The Kate is fine. Please share our new picture... #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/4dEEFyuljK— Richard Quarmby 🇺🇦 (@RichardQuarmby) March 11, 2024
14.
Let the Kensington Palace haters hate. I know my Princess of Wales Kate Middleton when I see her. pic.twitter.com/fiSrRaq9hk— Matthew (@MrWeir) March 11, 2024
15.
Breaking! Kensington Palace releases NEW #KateMiddleton pic! Spokesman apologises for previous image "released in error". This one is "totes genuine" he said. pic.twitter.com/ekAkNzfcbi— Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) March 11, 2024
16.
Kensington Palace's photoshop guy after clicking send https://t.co/7PwDzPoFYM pic.twitter.com/tHp4E6PfaG— LVT Stan account 🏗🚊🚴♂️🔰🇺🇦🇦🇲🇹🇼 (@blueliberal1) March 10, 2024
17.
The original...? #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/QfDpoK15kr— Richie Hession 💙 (@RichieHession) March 11, 2024