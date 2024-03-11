Skip To Content
The 35 Wildest Reactions And Memes About Kate Middleton's Photoshop Disaster

The royal family only made things worse with this one.

by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Kensington Palace dug itself deeper into a "Kate Middleton missing" conspiracy hole when it released this poorly photoshopped picture of the Princess of Wales.

It's a mess!

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @CarriesDog

Kate just issued a statement about it:

Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

But that statement isn't helping much, and now it's a meme.

Twitter: @StevenJCBuckley

Here are the funniest/wildest reactions to it all:

1.

Twitter: @AllHailTheVoid

2.

@kensingtonroyal /  Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal / Via Twitter: @GMcK2012

3.

Twitter: @jasemonkey

4.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @WayneyoWayne

5.

Twitter: @Number10cat

6.

Twitter: @DublinAirport

7.

Twitter: @SianThymes

8.

Twitter: @jonwillchambers

9.

Twitter: @olly_waldron

10.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @DvW105

11.

Twitter: @JRsLandline

12.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @sbliss89

13.

Twitter: @RichardQuarmby

14.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @MrWeir

15.

Twitter: @Lucie_Fur99

16.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @blueliberal1

17.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @RichieHession