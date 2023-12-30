Skip To Content
55 Big Pop Culture Things That Will Officially Have Happened 10 Years Ago In 2024, And Some Of These Really Feel Like Just A Few Years Ago

The year that introduced "Adele Dazeem" and "Broke the internet" into lexicon.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Guardians of the Galaxy was the biggest film of the year in the US.

&quot;Guardians of the Galaxy&quot; poster
Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

2. While The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier were the second and third highest-grossing films of the year.

Lions Gate / ©Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collecti / Everett Collection, Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

3. Snapchat was one of the most popular apps around — that year, 40% of 18-year-olds in the US were using it multiple times a day.

Someone&#x27;s phone opened to Snapchat
Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

4. While Facebook was the most popular app.

Facebook
Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

5. Pharrell Williams had the biggest song of the year, "Happy," and you really, really, really couldn't escape it.

Closeup of Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams/ UMG / Via youtube.com

6. He also spent most of the year wearing questionable hats.

Closeup of Pharrell
Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

7. Joffrey was killed off on Game of Thrones, and people were shocked.

Screenshot from &quot;Game of Thrones&quot;
HBO/ The Box Man / Via youtube.com

8. While the first season of True Detective had us sitting on the edge of our seats week after week.

Screenshot from &quot;True Detective&quot;
HBO UK / Via youtube.com

9. And the show also created one of the best hashtags of the year for #TrueDetectiveSeason2.

Maris Kreizman @mariskreizman

#TrueDetectiveSeason2

Reply Retweet Favorite
NBC / Via Twitter: @mariskreizman

10. Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers onstage
Theo Wargo / FilmMagic

11. Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Oscars and during the telecast took one of the most epic selfies of all time.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty Images / Via Twitter: @theellenshow

12. Speaking of that year's Academy Awards, John Travolta introduced Idina Menzel as "Adele Dazeem" — launching a million jokes online and in the media.

Closeup of John Travolta
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

13. It was also all about Lupita Nyong'o that night — who took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Lupita holding her Oscar
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

14. While 12 Years a Slave took home the Oscar for Best Picture.

Screenshot from &quot;12 Years a Slave&quot;
Fox Searchlight / ©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

15. Taylor Swift dropped one of the best albums of the decade, 1989, which went on to be the biggest-selling album of that year.

Taylor Swift and a woman holding an award
Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

16. Taylor also gave her infamous interview to Rolling Stone where she accused (without naming) Katy Perry of trying to sabotage her.

Closeup of Katy Perry and Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

17. Which led Katy to respond with this tweet (basically all hell broke loose):

KATY PERRY @katyperry

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing...

Reply Retweet Favorite

18. Celebrities participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge all summer long.

Henry Cavill dressed as Superman doused in water
Rommel / Via youtube.com

19. Uber Eats launched and gave us even more of a reason to not cook.

An Uber Eats sticker on a window
Smith Collection / Getty Images

20. Avocado toast was one of the trendiest foods of the year, and I am sure you saw way too many people posting about it on Instagram.

Avocado toast
Fudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Embracing all things "basic girl" was very much a thing.

&quot;Things Basic Girls Do on Christmas&quot;
BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

22. There were a ton of covers of "Let It Go" from Frozen put up on YouTube.

A choir singing a song
Alex Boye / Via youtube.com

23. People thirsted over "Sexy Felon."

An attractive man&#x27;s mugshot
Handout / Getty Images

24. Kermit the Frog sipping tea, minding his own business, was one of the biggest memes of the year.

Kermit drinking tea
Lipton

25. Everyone was using the shrug emoji in texts and tweets.

the shrug emoji
Cundra / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Someone created a Kickstarter to make potato salad, and thousands of people pledged to it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Two men holding potato salad
Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty Images

27. Apple released its iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus...

iPhones with a man in the foreground
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

28. ...and gave us a sneak peek at the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

29. U2 forced their new album, Songs of Innocence, on anyone who had an iTunes account — and I know it still probably shows up on there.

U2
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

30. Mariah Carey released the MOST Mariah Carey-sounding album titled, Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse.

Mariah Carey onstage
Toni Anne Barson / Getty Images

31. While Ariana Grande dropped her bop-tastic sophomore album, My Everything.

Ariana Grande onstage
Alexander Tamargo / WireImage / Getty Images

32. Iggy Azalea released what was arguably the best music video of the year, "Fancy":

View this video on YouTube
Iggy Azalea/ UMG / Via youtube.com

33. While Nicki Minaj released one of the most talked-about music videos of the year, "Anaconda":

View this video on YouTube
Nicki Minaj/ UMG / Via youtube.com

34. Daft Punk won the Grammy for Album of the Year for Random Access Memories and the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Get Lucky."

Daft Punk
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

35. Justin Bieber was arrested on drunk driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license charges in Miami.

Justin Bieber&#x27;s mugshot
Handout / Getty Images

36. Everyone went wild for the Altuzarra for Target collection...

Celebs posing for the camera
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

37. ...and the Alexander Wang for H&M collection.

Inside an H&amp;amp;M store
David M. Benett / Getty Images

38. The Met Gala theme was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."

Rihanna on the red carpet
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

39. Though, that year is probably most-remembered for the fight Solange and Jay-Z had in an elevator at a Met Gala afterparty.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Larry Busacca / Getty Images

40. VH1 had us feeling the '00s nostalgia with I Love the 2000s.

&quot;I Love the 2000s&quot;
hey guys/ VH1 / Via youtube.com

41. President Obama went on Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.

Obama and Zach Galifianakis
Funny or Die

42. Broad City made its debut on Comedy Central.

Screenshot from &quot;Broad City&quot;
Linda Kallerus / © Comedy Central / Courtesy: Everett Collection

43. While the sequel series to Boy Meets World — Girl Meets World — made its debut on Disney Channel.

Screenshot from &quot;Girl Meets World&quot;
Disney Channel / ©Disney Channel/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

44. The Colbert Report ended after 11 seasons because Stephen Colbert would be taking over for David Letterman on The Late Show.

Screenshot from &quot;The Colbert Report&quot;
Comedy Central / Via youtube.com

45. How I Met Your Mother ended after nine seasons (with a finale that left fans pretty upset).

Screenshot from &quot;How I Met Your Mother&quot;
CBS

46. Conchita Wurst slayed everyone and won Eurovision.

Conchita Wurst onstage
Ragnar Singsaas / Getty Images

47. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in France.

Closeup of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
David M. Benett / Getty Images

48. Katy Perry and John Mayer broke up after dating on and off for three years.

Katy Perry and John Mayer
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

49. While Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced that they were having a "conscious uncoupling."

Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

50. Gwyneth also had a passive-aggressive feud with Martha Stewart.

Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

51. Adult Swim released maybe the weirdest video of the year: "Too Many Cooks":

View this video on YouTube
Adult Swim / Via youtube.com

52. Nathan Fielder opened up Dumb Starbucks in Los Angeles as a bit for Nathan for You.

&quot;Dumb Starbucks Coffee&quot;
Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

53. The Winter Olympics were held in Sochi, Russia, and the mascots for it were absolutely terrifying.

Screenshot from the Olympics
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

54. We got the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens (even though the movie wouldn't open for another year):

View this video on YouTube
Lucasfilm / Via youtube.com

55. And finally, Kim Kardashian broke the internet when her cover for Paper magazine — the one where she bared her butt — was released. I don't have the rights to show it here, but you know the one.

Closeup of Kim Kardashian
Uri Schanker / FilmMagic / Getty Images