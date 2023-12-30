3.
Snapchat was one of the most popular apps around — that year, 40% of 18-year-olds in the US were using it multiple times a day.
5.
Pharrell Williams had the biggest song of the year, "Happy," and you really, really, really couldn't escape it.
6.
He also spent most of the year wearing questionable hats.
8.
While the first season of True Detective had us sitting on the edge of our seats week after week.
9.
And the show also created one of the best hashtags of the year for #TrueDetectiveSeason2.
10.
Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed during the Super Bowl halftime show.
11.
Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Oscars and during the telecast took one of the most epic selfies of all time.
12.
Speaking of that year's Academy Awards, John Travolta introduced Idina Menzel as "Adele Dazeem" — launching a million jokes online and in the media.
13.
It was also all about Lupita Nyong'o that night — who took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
14.
While 12 Years a Slave took home the Oscar for Best Picture.
15.
Taylor Swift dropped one of the best albums of the decade, 1989, which went on to be the biggest-selling album of that year.
16.
Taylor also gave her infamous interview to Rolling Stone where she accused (without naming) Katy Perry of trying to sabotage her.
17.
Which led Katy to respond with this tweet (basically all hell broke loose):
18.
Celebrities participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge all summer long.
19.
Uber Eats launched and gave us even more of a reason to not cook.
20.
Avocado toast was one of the trendiest foods of the year, and I am sure you saw way too many people posting about it on Instagram.
21.
Embracing all things "basic girl" was very much a thing.
22.
There were a ton of covers of "Let It Go" from Frozen put up on YouTube.
23.
People thirsted over "Sexy Felon."
24.
Kermit the Frog sipping tea, minding his own business, was one of the biggest memes of the year.
25.
Everyone was using the shrug emoji in texts and tweets.
26.
Someone created a Kickstarter to make potato salad, and thousands of people pledged to it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
27.
Apple released its iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus...
28.
...and gave us a sneak peek at the Apple Watch.
29.
U2 forced their new album, Songs of Innocence, on anyone who had an iTunes account — and I know it still probably shows up on there.
30.
Mariah Carey released the MOST Mariah Carey-sounding album titled, Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse.
31.
While Ariana Grande dropped her bop-tastic sophomore album, My Everything.
32.
Iggy Azalea released what was arguably the best music video of the year, "Fancy":
33.
While Nicki Minaj released one of the most talked-about music videos of the year, "Anaconda":
34.
Daft Punk won the Grammy for Album of the Year for Random Access Memories and the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Get Lucky."
35.
Justin Bieber was arrested on drunk driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license charges in Miami.
36.
Everyone went wild for the Altuzarra for Target collection...
37.
...and the Alexander Wang for H&M collection.
38.
The Met Gala theme was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."
39.
Though, that year is probably most-remembered for the fight Solange and Jay-Z had in an elevator at a Met Gala afterparty.
40.
VH1 had us feeling the '00s nostalgia with I Love the 2000s.
41.
President Obama went on Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.
42.
Broad City made its debut on Comedy Central.
43.
While the sequel series to Boy Meets World — Girl Meets World — made its debut on Disney Channel.
44.
The Colbert Report ended after 11 seasons because Stephen Colbert would be taking over for David Letterman on The Late Show.
45.
How I Met Your Mother ended after nine seasons (with a finale that left fans pretty upset).
46.
Conchita Wurst slayed everyone and won Eurovision.
47.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in France.
48.
Katy Perry and John Mayer broke up after dating on and off for three years.
49.
While Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced that they were having a "conscious uncoupling."
50.
Gwyneth also had a passive-aggressive feud with Martha Stewart.
51.
Adult Swim released maybe the weirdest video of the year: "Too Many Cooks":
52.
Nathan Fielder opened up Dumb Starbucks in Los Angeles as a bit for Nathan for You.
53.
The Winter Olympics were held in Sochi, Russia, and the mascots for it were absolutely terrifying.
54.
We got the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens (even though the movie wouldn't open for another year):
55.
And finally, Kim Kardashian broke the internet when her cover for Paper magazine — the one where she bared her butt — was released. I don't have the rights to show it here, but you know the one.