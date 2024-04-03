  • Viral badge

37 Final Movie Lines So Good, They Have Gone Down In History As The Best Ever

Featuring more than one Morgan Freeman ending narration.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, we asked the BuzzFeed Community what their favorite final lines of movies are. Here are some of the agreed-upon best of all time!

1. Babe

Hoggett tells Babe &quot;That&#x27;ll do, pig, that&#x27;ll do&quot;
Universal Pictures

thehautefriend

2. The Princess Bride

The grandfather tells his grandson &quot;As you wish&quot; after the kid asks him to come back and read the story again tomorrow
20th Century Fox

martiru

3. Black Swan

Fox Searchlight Pictures

vsoldf

4. Some Like It Hot

Jerry says he&#x27;s a man, and Osgood replies, &quot;Well, nobody&#x27;s perfect&quot;
United Artists

"No contest."

Llama

5. Jaws

Brody says he used to hate the water, and Hooper says he can&#x27;t imagine why as they swim to shore
Universal Pictures

aaronweeks101

6. Back to the Future

Universal Pictures

matthewschonmorgan

7. The Usual Suspects

Gramercy Pictures

brandy_lollis

8. Casablanca

Warner Bros.

Maggie Shannon

"I second this! Such an iconic line from such a great movie."

stella93

9. Fight Club

20th Century Fox

punchandpie

10. Toy Story 3

As Andy drives away to college, Woody says, &quot;So long, partner&quot;
Pixar

"WHY DID THEY END IT LIKE THAT?!"

am6261410

11. Avengers: Endgame

Sam asks if Steve wants to tell him about her, and Steve says he doesn&#x27;t think he will
Marvel

vsoldf

12. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2

Katniss tells her baby that to get through the trauma, she plays a game in her head where she lists out every good thing she&#x27;s ever seen someone do, saying it&#x27;s tedious but there are much worse games to play
Lionsgate

a43920c533

13. Silence of the Lambs

Orion Pictures

"Iconic."

spence

14. Shutter Island

Teddy says, &quot;You know, this place makes me wonder...which would be worse — to live as a monster, or to die as a good man?&quot;
Paramount Pictures

Jess

15. Se7en

Somerset says, &quot;Ernest Hemingway once wrote, &#x27;The world is a fine place and worth fighting for&#x27; — I agree with the second part&quot;
New Line Cinema

1_2_step

16. Stand by Me

Gordie types, &quot;I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone?&quot;
Columbia Pictures

"A great movie that leaves you numb and nostalgic. Sticks with you for a long time."

mrmclovin36

17. Sky High

&quot;My girlfriend became my archenemy, my archenemy became my best friend, and my best friend became my girlfriend. But hey, that&#x27;s high school&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

rwy

"Such an underrated movie. Sure, it's totally cheese-filled, but some days that's just what you need. Turn off the rest of the world and just be silly."

daisydee

18. Kill Bill Vol. 1

Bill asks Sofie, &quot;One more thing, Sofie: Is she aware her daughter is still alive?&quot;
Miramax Films

trevorjdawson

"I planned on only watching the first Kill Bill that night, but I literally HAD to rent the second film immediately with a fantastic cliffhanger line like that."

loulabelson

19. The Shawshank Redemption

Red narrates, &quot;I hope to see my friend and shake his hand, I hope the Pacific is as blue as it has been in my dreams, I hope...&quot; and reunites with Andy on the beach
Columbia Pictures

littleredshoes

20. It: Chapter 2

Ending narration &quot;We&#x27;re losers and we always will be&quot;
Warner Bros. Pictures

"I cry every time. It’s a horror movie and I’m sitting just sobbing!"

PennywiseSav

21. Chinatown

Paramount Pictures

caircair

22. The Lost Boys

Grandpa says, &quot;One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach...all the damn vampires&quot;
Warner Bros.

"Epically hysterical ending line/scene."

suzannewarden

23. Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

Dottie: &quot;Don&#x27;t you want to see the rest of the movie?&quot; Pee Wee: &quot;I don&#x27;t have to see it, Dottie. I lived it&quot;
Warner Bros.

Angela

24. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Willy: &quot;Charlie, don&#x27;t forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he always wanted.&quot; Charlie: &quot;What happened?&quot; Willy: &quot;He lived happily ever after&quot;
Paramount Pictures

Angela

25. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men's Chest

Buena Vista Pictures

"All the Black Pearl's crew looks toward the staircase as they hear the thud of heavy boots while the music swells. The mysterious 'captain who knows those waters' comes into view. It's the magnificent Geoffrey Rush's Barbossa. 'So tell me, what's become of my ship?' *Yaaaarrghing and general swashbuckling intensifies🤩🤩*"

thefirsthovis

26. The Italian Job

As the bus teeters off the edge of a cliff, Croker says, &quot;Hang on a minute, lads, I&#x27;ve got a great idea...uh...&quot;
Paramount Pictures

edc29

27. The Crow

Sarah says, &quot;If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them; buildings burn, people die, but real love is forever&quot;
Miramax Films

greyladybast

28. Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel

"'Oh god.' Steve Rogers in Infinity War. I got chills in theaters the first time I saw the ending. The gravity of what happened seemed to hit Captain America in that moment. It was perfect."

bcg94

29. The Hunt for Red October

Captain Ramius: &quot;There&#x27;s a river, not unlike this one, near Vilnius, where my grandfather taught me to fish. &#x27;And the sea will grant each man new hope, as sleep brings dreams of home.&#x27; Christopher Columbus.&quot; Jack Ryan: &quot;Welcome to the new world, sir&quot;
Paramount Pictures

"Far too underrated a movie, IMHO."

scottaaronm

30. Before Sunset

Celine: &quot;Baby, you are gonna miss that plane.&quot; Jesse: &quot;I know&quot;
Warner Independent Pictures

"The two characters spend the whole movie talking about how they can't spend too long hanging out because Jesse has a plane to catch. Then, in the last scene...

"Celine: 'Honey, you are gonna miss that plane.'

"Jesse: 'I know.'"

emilym4e8497a33

31. Gone With the Wind

Loew's Inc.

"Though Rhett says arguably the most famous line in film history ('Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn'), Scarlett gives us one of the finest closers (and mantra to millions for generations)."

Mr. Spanky

32. The Apartment

Bud tells Fran he adores her and Fran says, &quot;Shut up and deal&quot;
United Artists

kirstyr435f741a2

33. Army of Darkness

Ash says in voiceover: &quot;Sure, I could have stayed in the past. I could have even been king. But in my own way, I am king.&quot; Then out loud: &quot;Hail to the king, baby&quot;
Universal Pictures

Phoenix97

34. Pirates of the Caribbean

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

mslm90

35. Secret Window

Mort says &quot;I&#x27;m sure that in time, every bit of her will be gone, and that her death will be a mystery, even to me&quot; as the camera pans to the cornfield
Sony Pictures Releasing

"I know it's not a super-popular movie, but I love it. The last scene of Secret Window, with Mort (Johnny Depp) quoting the line from his original story ... as the camera pans outside to a bunch of cornstalks, then down through the ground, basically confirming that's where the dead bodies were. Such a great movie; definitely worth watching."

Michael David

36. Fallen

As &quot;Sympathy for the Devil&quot; begins playing, Azazel says in a voiceover, &quot;Oh. You forgot something, didn&#x27;t you? At the beginning I said I was going to tell you about the time I almost died...see you around&quot; as a cat walks by the bodies
Warner Bros.

"This is kind of controversial because I know not a lot of people like this movie, but I loved it."

littleredshoes

37. And Finally, The Prestige

Cutter explains magic tricks and say people look for the secret but don&#x27;t really want to know because &quot;You want to be fooled&quot; as we see dead Angiers in the theater
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

"A little longer than a last line, but I LOVE the last portion of The Prestige."

myrandaw

"Goddammit, I love this movie! The way he says 'fooled' at the very end...amazing."

a43920c533

What closing lines didn't make the list? Let us know in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.