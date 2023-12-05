Skip To Content
Hugh Grant Said That He "Hated" Making "Wonka": "I Have Lots Of Children And Need Money"

"I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

As it turns out, Hugh Grant was even more grumpy than you might expect while filming the upcoming prequel musical, Wonka.

Closeup of Hugh Grant and Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet
Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Hugh plays an oompa loompa, using a mixture of animation, motion capture, and multiple cameras on his face to capture his facial expressions. His casting has been met with some controversy, especially from actors with dwarfism who have argued that the casting took away roles from little people.

Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa on a poster
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable," Hugh recently told Metro when asked about what it was like working with all the tech needed for the animation.

Wonka looking at the oompa loopa
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I made a big fuss about it," he continued. "I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more."

A closeup of the Ooompa Loompa from &quot;Wonka&quot;
Warner Bros.

Hugh said he was confused throughout filming as to whether he should "act with my body or not, and I never received a satisfactory answer." He added, "And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator" — including his dancing.

Screenshot from &quot;Wonka&quot;
Warner Bros.

According to the publication, Hugh joked that the reason he took on the role came down to his five children. "I slightly hate [making films], but I have lots of children and need money," he said.

Screenshot from &quot;Wonka&quot;
Warner Bros.

When asked if it was all worth it upon viewing the final product, he said, "not really."

Screenshot from &quot;Wonka&quot;
Warner Bros.

Well then!