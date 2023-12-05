Hugh Grant Said That He "Hated" Making "Wonka": "I Have Lots Of Children And Need Money"

As it turns out, Hugh Grant was even more grumpy than you might expect while filming the upcoming prequel musical, Wonka.
Hugh plays an oompa loompa, using a mixture of animation, motion capture, and multiple cameras on his face to capture his facial expressions. His casting has been met with some controversy, especially from actors with dwarfism who have argued that the casting took away roles from little people.
"It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable," Hugh recently told Metro when asked about what it was like working with all the tech needed for the animation.
"I made a big fuss about it," he continued. "I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more."
Hugh said he was confused throughout filming as to whether he should "act with my body or not, and I never received a satisfactory answer." He added, "And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator" — including his dancing.
According to the publication, Hugh joked that the reason he took on the role came down to his five children. "I slightly hate [making films], but I have lots of children and need money," he said.
When asked if it was all worth it upon viewing the final product, he said, "not really."