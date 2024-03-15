Browse links
*Deep, heavy sigh*
"I'm a Minneapolis based pilot for Delta airlines."
This is disgusting, but nothing new for women & BIPOC. I’ve dealt with it my entire life in corporate America having titles doubted, challenged, & seeing subordinates given more respect.— Neale (@AbeFroman) March 15, 2024
My parents were both attorneys and my mom cannot count the number of times people assumed she was my dad’s secretary rather than his law partner. https://t.co/iMwk6AfY0c— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 15, 2024
My mom was a pilot.— Bailey Richardson (@baileyelaine) March 15, 2024
When I was a little girl and I told people what she did for work, a lot of them would say: “You mean your mom’s a stewardess.”
"I'm sorry, I don't know why I said that".— Dr. Ann Olivarius (@AnnOlivarius) March 15, 2024
I do: bias.
It has strong transformational powers on professional women. It turns doctors into nurses, bosses into secretaries, professors into grad students and athletes into cheerleaders.
When they see veterans tags on my car:— Bougie Black Girl (@BougieBlackGurl) March 15, 2024
Person: Tell your husband thank you for his service.
Me: I served! He also served.
Them: oh!
I feel this.— DrHeme👩🏻⚕️ 🦀 💊🇨🇦 (@hemeoncABnorth) March 15, 2024
Just yesterday I went to consult on a patient and was asked “are you the wife?”
I’ve been mistaken for a dietician, nurse, physio, etc. more times than I’ve been assumed to be the doctor.
I brush it off because, society, but yeah it sucks.
