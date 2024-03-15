Skip To Content
Women Are Sharing Stories Of Being Belittled At Work After This Female Pilot Was Called A "Stewardess" By A Republican Senator

*Deep, heavy sigh*

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, an unfortunate exchange between Minnesota Republican Sen. Gene Dornink and Delta pilot Laura Haynor went viral.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @yashar

During an amendment hearing on the state's sick and safe time law, Haynor introduced herself as a "Minnesota resident and a Minneapolis-based pilot for Delta Airlines."

Haynor, in a pilot uniform, speaking at a podium with a nameplate that reads, &quot;Laura Haynor, Air Line Pilots Association International&quot;
CBS Minnesota / Via youtube.com

Four seconds after Haynor shared her professional title, Dornink asked, "Can you tell me what a typical week, uh, workweek looks like for you as a stewardess?"

Dornink speaking into a microphone
CBS Minnesota / Via youtube.com

Several murmurs can immediately be heard from the crowd as Dornink is reminded by onlookers that Haynor is a pilot. He laughs, seemingly not understanding that he's been corrected, before Haynor says, "I'm a first officer for Delta." At which point the senator throws his hands up and apologizes, claiming, "I don't know why I said that."

Dornink seated behind microphones in a hearing, gesturing
CBS Minnesota / Via youtube.com

The expression on Haynor's face says enough:

Haynor, in pilot&#x27;s uniform with insignia, smiling slightly
CBS Minnesota / Via youtube.com

Video of the incident was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where it quickly garnered over 7.2 million views and a flood of comments from women in particular who could relate to having one's profession and accomplishments snubbed by men. Here are some of the most liked reactions on the platform:

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @AbeFroman

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @OhNoSheTwitnt

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @baileyelaine

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @AnnOlivarius

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Hanna-Barbera Productions / Via Twitter: @Kay1Belle

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / ABC / Via Twitter: @Breyionna

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @smstreit

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @BougieBlackGurl

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @hemeoncABnorth

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @venikunche

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @ProperlyZuri

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @sincerelyTOBi

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / OWN / Via Twitter: @Gbemisoke

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @dremilyportermd

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @DrSamiSchalk

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @GoodwynPub

It's clear that though small progress has been made, women in professional careers are still largely belittled. If you've ever personally experienced something like this, we'd love to hear from you. Please share your story in the comments below.