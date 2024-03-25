Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    This Awkward Clip Of Kamala Harris Realizing She's Clapping Along To Protests Against Her Is Going Viral

    She's the real-life VP Selina Meyer.

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The internet has been drawing parallels for months between Vice President Kamala Harris and fictional vice president Selina Meyer on HBO comedy show Veep, and the viral joke seems to be getting more accurate by the day.

    Kamala laughing and holding a microphone, wearing a suit jacket
    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    Most recently, an awkward moment from Harris's trip to Puerto Rico has the internet cracking up.

    Vice President Kamala Harris exits a vehicle with security detail and onlookers during an official visit
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    Last Friday, Harris was seen exiting a community center in San Juan and was met with a six-person group chanting and playing instruments.

    Group of people, including Kamala, watching a street performance with musicians playing drums
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    In a now-viral clip seen by over 8.7 million people, Harris joyfully stops to observe the small group singing in Spanish.

    Teleonce TV / @upholdreality / Via Twitter: @upholdreality

    She seemingly assumes that they're celebrating her visit as she smiles and excitedly claps along for several moments.

    Kamala and two other people conversing outside a building, with Kamala and one of the other people clapping
    New York Post / Via youtube.com

    "We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for?" the protesters sing. "We want to know what you think of the colony," they continue. "Long live free Palestine and Haiti, too."

    Group of people playing tambourines on a street
    New York Post / Via youtube.com

    After watching Harris clap along, Mariana Reyes, the community center's executive director — as identified by the Associated Press — leans toward the vice president and explains what the group is saying.

    Kamala and the executive director and a man standing together
    New York Post / Via youtube.com

    It was at that moment that she realized...

    Kamala looking at the executive director, with her hands clasped
    New York Post / Via youtube.com

    Harris immediately stops clapping and stands with her hands together, appearing uncomfortable.

    Close-up of Kamala looking straight ahead
    New York Post / Via youtube.com

    People online have been roasting the clip, with one user writing, "This is an episode of VEEP and you can't tell me otherwise."

    Teleonce TV / @upholdreality / @seancdub / Via Twitter: @seancdub

    "The funniest thing is how her aide, waited, let her do her little dance of hers and clap on that song before she translated the lyrics."

    Teleonce TV / @upholdreality / @zachcampbell via YouTube / @antisocilizing / Via Twitter: @Antisocilizing
    ***As noted above, this woman was later identified as the community center’s executive director.***

    "I've never watched Veep, but I don't see how it could possibly compete with real life Kamala Harris anyway."

    Teleonce TV / @upholdreality / @PushBidenLeft / Via Twitter: @PushBidenLeft

    This person wrote, "the gay man in me cannot resist the absolute allure of Kamala Harris. i'd follow her to hell and back, knowing full well we'd get lost and die."

    Teleonce TV / @adamcurtisbroll / @Alichoh1 / Via Twitter: @Alicoh1

    "I don't feel great about her odds in a general election for the presidency, but she has won the general election for my heart," another user wrote.

    Teleonce TV / @adamcurtisbroll / @jdcmedlock

    Here's the full clip:

    View this video on YouTube
    New York Post / Via youtube.com

    What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.