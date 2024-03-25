This Awkward Clip Of Kamala Harris Realizing She's Clapping Along To Protests Against Her Is Going Viral

Browse links
She's the real-life VP Selina Meyer.
Kamala Harris mindlessly dances to song protesting her visit to US colony of Puerto Rico, stops clapping once her aide translates it.— COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) March 23, 2024
🎵 "We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know what you think of the colony." pic.twitter.com/lkko4hCnW3
This is an episode of VEEP and you can’t tell me otherwise https://t.co/qPzlYpreTr— sDub (@seancdub) March 24, 2024
The funniest thing is how her aide, waited, let her do her little dance of hers and clap on that song before she translated the lyrics. https://t.co/pEWSk9mbjZ pic.twitter.com/zH7R2QYpJ1— 🇵🇸 Shonn, wish you hell (@Antisocilizing) March 24, 2024
I never watched Veep, but I don't see how it could possibly compete with real life Kamala Harris anyway. https://t.co/J1uRMOYPge— Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) March 23, 2024
the gay man in me cannot resist the absolute allure of Kamala Harris.— Chris 🇺🇲💦🍑 (@Alicoh1) March 23, 2024
i'd follow her to hell and back, knowing full well we'd get lost and die https://t.co/klML3yogyx
I don't feel great about her odds in a general election for the presidency, but she has won the general election for my heart https://t.co/7GAaK3UhGm— James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) March 23, 2024