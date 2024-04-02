28 Bizarre, Wild, And Shocking Things That Happened In March 2024

Warning: This article contains brief mention of child abuse and sexual abuse.
Every month, I round up all the shocking, bizarre, and noteworthy things that happened in the news — most of which will make you say, "That happened this month?! I feel like that was a year ago." So, here are all the major events from March (in order of occurrence):
1. March 1: Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball and one of history's most influential manga authors, died at 68.
Fans who grew up on his acclaimed series were joined in their mourning by similarly big names in the anime industry, including One Piece and Naruto creators Eiichiro Oda and Masashi Kishimoto, who released statements detailing how much Toriyama meant to them.
2. March 4: After a Colorado court disqualified former President Donald Trump from appearing on state ballots because of his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Supreme Court overruled this decision.
A very weird Uno reverse, in my personal opinion.
4. March 6: Nikki Haley dropped out of the presidential race, leaving Trump as the GOP's last major candidate.
5. March 7: In aerophobia news, a United Airlines flight lost its tire after taking off from San Francisco International Airport.
As someone who doesn't fly, I need airlines to get it together and stop fueling my worst nightmares.
8. March 10: Kate Middleton shared a photo we now know to be altered, which fueled conspiracy theories about her whereabouts at the time.
9. March 10: The 96th Academy Awards took place, and Ryan Gosling won the night with his "I'm Just Ken" performance.
10. March 10: Speaking of the Oscars, many celebs walked the red carpet with pins displaying the Artists4Ceasefire symbol, in reference to an organization calling for "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."
13. March 13: You may remember the name Clive Palmer. He's an Australian billionaire who shook the world about three years ago after announcing his plan to rebuild a replica of the Titanic.
Well, the 69-year-old — who made his money from mining — provided an update via a press conference. Building of the Titanic II, as it's been dubbed, is planned to start next year, and its maiden voyage has been scheduled for June 2027, Forbes reports.
16. March 14: In NSFW news that realistically affects millions, Pornhub disabled access to its website for users in Texas in protest of the state's age verification requirement.
18. March 17–18: The documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV was released, exposing the allegedly toxic work environments and child abuse some Nickelodeon stars endured in the early aughts.
In one of the documentary's most shocking moments, actor Drake Bell identified himself as a sexual abuse victim of Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was arrested in 2003.
Since airing, at least a dozen more actors have spoken out about their experiences on sets.
21. March 23: While visiting a community center in San Juan, Kamala Harris was met outside by a group of singers protesting her arrival. In a now-viral clip of the encounter, the vice president claps along to the performance until she's seemingly informed that their lyrics aren't positive.
23. March 25: Following numerous allegations of violence and sexual abuse, Homeland Security raided Los Angeles and Miami properties owned by rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Much is still left unknown about the investigation.
24. March 25: It was announced that Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down by the end of 2024.
This news follows a string of incidents involving Boeing planes and an audit completed by the Federal Aviation Administration, which found "dozens" of problems in the company's manufacturing process.
28. March 29: And finally, Lizzo shared the following statement on Instagram: "I quit."
