28 Bizarre, Wild, And Shocking Things That Happened In March 2024

18. March 17–18: The documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV was released, exposing the allegedly toxic work environments and child abuse some Nickelodeon stars endured in the early aughts.

In one of the documentary's most shocking moments, actor Drake Bell identified himself as a sexual abuse victim of Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was arrested in 2003.



Since airing, at least a dozen more actors have spoken out about their experiences on sets.