1. January 2: The New Year is largely considered a time when people can reset and start fresh. Perhaps, this most fittinglly applies to Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, a 32-year-old woman who was recently released from prison after pleading guilty to the second degree murder of her abusive mother nearly eight years ago.

Well, on January 2, Gypsy defended her husband from a slew on online hate by commenting a now-viral sentiment on his Instagram post, writing: "Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️."