    32 Bizarre, Wild, And Shocking Things That Happened In January 2024

    Every single day of January was packed with wild events, including: THAT Boeing emergency door plug blew off; measles tried to make a comeback; Gypsy-Rose Blanchard went on a bit of a press tour, and so much more.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The new year just began, and we've already been pummeled with odd event after odd event. If you feel like there's been an onslaught of wild events packed into January's 31 days, well, this list will validate you. Here are 32 wild, noteworthy, and surprising things that have already happened in 2024 (in order of occurrence).

    January 1
    Csa Images / Getty Images/CSA Images RF

    1. January 2: The New Year is largely considered a time when people can reset and start fresh. Perhaps, this most fittinglly applies to Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, a 32-year-old woman who was recently released from prison after pleading guilty to the second degree murder of her abusive mother nearly eight years ago.

    Well, on January 2, Gypsy defended her husband from a slew on online hate by commenting a now-viral sentiment on his Instagram post, writing: "Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️."

    2. January 2: Speaking of starting anew, Fox News brought on a psychic to predict how Trump's 2024 will go. But...she awkwardly pulled the five of cups Tarot card, which represents loss and failure. (Something I'm sure Fox News was not expecting.)

    Twitter: @cynicalzoomer

    3. January 3: An inescapable video of a man, later identified as Deobra Redden, went viral after a judge denied his probation and he responded by jumping (FLYING) over her desk and injuring her.

    Twitter: @LasVegasLocally

    4. January 3: Shannon Sharpe's now infamous interview with Katt Williams racked in 56 million views on YouTube. People couldn't look away as the comedian called out other big industry names for allegedly stealing jokes, accusing rappers of joining the illuminati, and even suggesting Harvey Weinstein offered him oral sex in return for movie roles.

    View this video on YouTube
    YouTube: Club Shay Shay / Via youtube.com

    5. January 3: Unsealed court documents surrounding Epstein, his victims, and associates were released following years "of public speculation about who the disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker may have involved in his schemes," HuffPost reported.

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    6. January 4: In lighter news, Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein ad hit the internet and spawned thirsty reactions from most across the nation, except for his The Bear costar Ayo Edebiri, who cringed when she saw it.

    View this video on YouTube
    YouTube: Calvin Klein / Via youtube.com

    7. January 5: We've reached my personal Roman Empire — the emergency door plug from an Alaska Airlines flight that blew out at 16,000 feet.

    Screenshot of the missing door on the Alaska Airlines flight
    AP / Via ASSOCIATED PRESS

    8. January 5: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard embarked on a press tour of sorts, and appeared on daytime talk show The View, where she admitted to taking "the wrong way out" in reference to her mother's murder. Host Joy Behar interjected, saying, "Don't say that... You had no choice really." And Gypsy had to remind Joy that murder is wrong.

    Twitter: @notbrendan

    9. January 6: Boeing grounded their 737 Max 9 fleet following that whole airplane without an emergency door plug fiasco.

    Twitter: @united

    10. January 6: Halle Bailey announced the arrival of her newborn after months of pregnancy speculation.

    11. January 6: Chicago's rat hole — a sidewalk slab with a rat's imprint — went viral and oddly became a tourist destination that many flocked to.

    Twitter: @WinslowDumaine

    12. January 7: A phone blown out of the Alaska Airlines flight was found fully operable.

    Twitter: @SeanSafyre

    13. January 8: After being found guilty on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, Jonathan Majors appeared in an interview on ABC news. During the taping, he commented on his relationship with actor Meagan Good, who he cringingly said held him down like Coretta Scott King.

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    14. January 9: Several were arrested after a secret tunnel was discovered under the global headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in New York.

    People onsite at the tunnel
    Bruce Schaff / Via AP

    15. January 10: Republican candidate Chris Christie announced he'd be ending his bid for president.

    Closeup of Chris Christie
    Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

    16. January 10: News broke that the Escambia County School District in Florida is being sued after a school pulled multiple dictionaries from their library shelves because they contained descriptions (i.e. definitions) of "sexual conduct."

    Twitter: @CoochieBeating

    17. January 11: The FAA announced they were officially opening an investigation into the Boeing incident.

    Twitter: @FAANews

    18. January 12: Jonathan Majors was dropped from starring in 48 Hours in Vegas, a movie about Bulls player Dennis Rodman's infamous trip to Vegas in the middle of the NBA finals.

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    19. January 13: A group of grown men (football players) pushed their bodies to wild feats in subzero temperatures for extreme salaries.

    Twitter: @youreinIcve

    20. January 13: January continued to be a rough month for Boeing, as a flight in Japan had to return after a crack formed in the cockpit window.

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    21. January 14: Ryan Gosling was extremely confused by "I'm Just Ken" winning Best Original Song at the Critics' Choice Awards.

    Twitter: @DiscussingFilm

    22. January 15: Twice-impeached Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses.

    Closeup of Donald Trump
    David Becker / Getty Images

    23. January 20: A Ravens fan randomly went viral for looking like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Twitter: @BerniceKing

    24. January 21: Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race.

    Closeup of Ron DeSantis
    Brandon Bell / Getty Images

    25. January 22: The midwest was hit with a winter storm that sent fire trucks flailing.

    Twitter: @brianmmunoz

    26. January 24: In a weird mashup of political and entertainment news, Hillary Clinton penned an open message to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie about their Oscar snubs.

    Twitter: @HillaryClinton

    27. January. 25: Megan Thee Stallion dropped her single "Hiss" with lyrics that seemed to reference Nicki Minaj's husband being a sex offender. This resulted in Nicki tweeting responses for days on end while the 28-year-old remained silent.

    Twitter: @theestallion

    28. January 25: In dystopian news, lawyers are trying to figure out how to legally create a trust for clients who pass away, have their bodies frozen, and are later brought back to life (should technology ever reach this point). Because, according Scottsdale attorney Mark House, “You don’t wanna come back poor."

    Twitter: @MotherJones

    29. January 26: Explicit AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift were shared — and thankfully removed from — online, eliciting outcries in support of legislation that would criminalize and punish such acts.

    MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images / Via Twitter: @PopBase

    30. January 29: Measles are trying to make a comeback.

    Twitter: @ABC7

    31. January 29: Elon Musk's Neuralink implanted a "brain computer" in someone's head that's meant to "create a generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs today and unlock human potential tomorrow," according to the company's website.

    Twitter: @elonmusk

    32. And finally, on January 29: Elmo asked how people were doing, and the internet trauma dumped on him.

    Twitter: @elmo

    Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments.