These 20 Viral Moments From Katt Williams's Interview With Shannon Sharpe Have The Internet In A Chokehold

“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of a sold-out Kevin Hart show," he stated. "He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA, and in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own film called Soul Plane that he was leading? No. We’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person. What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don’t understand the definition of these words."