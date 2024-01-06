Skip To Content
These 20 Viral Moments From Katt Williams's Interview With Shannon Sharpe Have The Internet In A Chokehold

From Kevin Hart to Kim Kardashian, everyone caught strays.

Karlton Jahmal
by Karlton Jahmal

BuzzFeed Staff

Katt Williams turned the entire internet upside down this past week. The legendary comedian stopped by Club Shay Shay, the YouTube series created by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

During the nearly three-hour interview, Katt took shots at a handful of comedians and celebs and gave us our first viral moment of 2024.

So I went ahead and compiled the 20 wildest moments from the interview. Buckle up.

1. Katt claimed that in his first movie role, Friday After Next, he appealed to the cast and writers and got a rape scene removed from the script.

Twitter: @Patiencexx4
"The truth of the matter is, the Money Mike in the original script gets raped in the bathroom, and that's what Rickey Smiley was okay with," Katt told Shannon. "The problem with Friday After Next is, we're trying to make a classic comedy, and this comedy involves a rape, and rape is never funny, no matter who it happens to or what the circumstances are."

Twitter: @Elyssuhhxx

2. Katt went on to suggest that Rickey Smiley, who played the villainous Santa Claus in Friday After Next, sacrificed his child for fame and lied about being up for the role of Money Mike before Katt.

Twitter: @365OTG
"I don’t know why he would lose a child and come on the air and start lying," Katt said of Smiley. "That’s why people believe in rituals, right there ... Your story is the Rickey Smiley that couldn’t even do curse words 'cause he had a Christian fanbase, he was gonna play the pimp? Why you didn’t ask him why has he played a woman in more movies than he’s played a man? ... You wouldn’t let an athlete that’s been on steroids talk about one of the greats. Rickey Smiley can’t act 'cause Rickey Smiley can’t act."

Twitter: @bmoe_careful

Ice Cube, who starred in the movie and was also a writer and producer for it, has since responded and claims there was never a rape scene in the script. “I would never shoot a rape scene in a movie, especially Friday, where you actually see this happening on camera. That ain’t my style,” he said. “The plier joke was always in the script."

Twitter: @icecube
Cube also said that Rickey was up for the Money Mike role, but Katt was a much better fit.

3. Katt then stated that he put it in his contract that Rickey would have to wear a dress if they ever appeared in the same movie again. He also managed to throw some shade at Tyler Perry in the process.

Twitter: @BDavisproject
"He was so egregious, I put in my contract that I wouldn’t work with Rickey Smiley again unless he’s in a dress," Katt said. "Now, what was Rickey Smiley’s next movie? Was it First Sunday? Did he wear a dress in it? You bet he did. It’s in my contract. That’s where he’s a believable actor. Him and Tyler Perry can’t play a man to save their life. They play good women, and I believe the best actor should be in the best role.”

Rickey has also responded to Katt.

Twitter: @ucegotthejuce

4. Katt declared that veteran rapper and actor Ludacris joined the Illuminati to secure his Fast & Furious deals.

Twitter: @ClubShayShay

Ludacris has since responded with a freestyle.

Twitter: @OPTsongaPoppins

5. Katt proclaimed that Kevin Hart is an industry plant. These two comedians have been going back and forth for years.

Twitter: @ClubShayShay
“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of a sold-out Kevin Hart show," he stated. "He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA, and in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own film called Soul Plane that he was leading? No. We’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person. What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don’t understand the definition of these words."

6. After that, Katt claimed that Kevin was a gatekeeper who let Tiffany Haddish into the comedy game. "They tell you there’s no gatekeepers, but we keep seeing the same person open the gate," he said. "Didn’t Kevin let Tiffany in?"

Twitter: @TheLioness_Suge

Tiffany has also responded to Katt's claims.

Twitter: @ForDa_Record

7. Katt, who has been beefing with Cedric the Entertainer for decades, went in on the original King of Comedy, claiming that he isn't funny.

Twitter: @SittinPrettyLay / Via Twitter: @SittinPrettyLay
"Remember, when Cedric the Entertainer starts, he’s supposed to be singing, dancing, and telling jokes. That’s why he’s called ‘the Entertainer.’ We found out he can’t sing, can’t dance, and doesn’t write jokes. He did four comedy specials. They’re so bad, Shannon, they’re not available on Netflix or Tubi. Can I say that again for the audience? They’re so bad that they’re not available on Netflix or Tubi.”

8. He continued to blast Cedric, claiming he stole one of his best jokes for the Kings of Comedy tour in the '90s.

Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_
"This is not just a random joke, this is my very best joke," Katt explained. “I’m doing this joke, it’s on Comic View. Cedric comes to the Comedy Store, watches me in the audience. He comes backstage, he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on the Kings of Comedy, and he’s doing it verbatim — he just changed my car into a spaceship.”

9. Katt had A LOT to say about Steve Harvey as well, from claiming his Afro was fake to making comments about his wife to claiming that Steve stole material from Mark Curry.

Twitter: @Complex
"The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had," Katt stated. "Now Steve got a sitcom where he's the principal, and he wears a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it's a man unit."

Winifred Hervey Productions/ Stan Lathan Television/ Columbia Pictures Television / Via Twitter: @unclescrooch

Katt then blasted Steve's career. "You couldn’t be a movie star," he said. "There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country-bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good and looks like Mr. Potato Head."

Twitter: @BoldlySpeaking
"Steve told you that he stopped doing stand-up because he has seven TV shows," Katt continued. "The only problem is, when he stopped stand-up, he didn’t have those seven TV shows. He stopped stand-up because he got in a comedy battle called 'the Championship of Stand-Up Comedy' with one Katt Williams in Detroit in front of 10,000 people and lost."