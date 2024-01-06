These 20 Viral Moments From Katt Williams's Interview With Shannon Sharpe Have The Internet In A Chokehold
From Kevin Hart to Kim Kardashian, everyone caught strays.
Katt Williams turned the entire internet upside down this past week. The legendary comedian stopped by Club Shay Shay, the YouTube series created by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.
During the nearly three-hour interview, Katt took shots at a handful of comedians and celebs and gave us our first viral moment of 2024.
So I went ahead and compiled the 20 wildest moments from the interview. Buckle up.
1. Katt claimed that in his first movie role, Friday After Next, he appealed to the cast and writers and got a rape scene removed from the script.
Katt Williams was absolutely right. A rape scene would've made Friday After Next age terribly, and it wouldn't be the cult classic movie that it is now https://t.co/wuFHi6wPOy— Patience...🪬 (@Patiencexx4) January 3, 2024
it took katt williams to speak on it for people to finally see that rape scenes never are, never were and never will be funny....?— EFFY🦋✨ (@Elyssuhhxx) January 5, 2024
2. Katt went on to suggest that Rickey Smiley, who played the villainous Santa Claus in Friday After Next, sacrificed his child for fame and lied about being up for the role of Money Mike before Katt.
Katt Williams talks about Rickey Smiley and Friday After Next Role of Money Mike pic.twitter.com/aUkeBEYNVd— O.T.G (@365OTG) January 3, 2024
lol one thing you won’t understand until you watch the actual interview, Katt Williams wasted NO time Lolol it was the intro then RIGHT on Ricky Smiley ass— B-Moe (@bmoe_careful) January 6, 2024
Ice Cube, who starred in the movie and was also a writer and producer for it, has since responded and claims there was never a rape scene in the script. “I would never shoot a rape scene in a movie, especially Friday, where you actually see this happening on camera. That ain’t my style,” he said. “The plier joke was always in the script."
My comments on the @KattWilliams @ShannonSharpe interview. pic.twitter.com/HFsJGxusot— Ice Cube (@icecube) January 5, 2024
3. Katt then stated that he put it in his contract that Rickey would have to wear a dress if they ever appeared in the same movie again. He also managed to throw some shade at Tyler Perry in the process.
Ricky smiley has to pull up and fight Katt Williams immediately.— theBDavisproject (@BDavisproject) January 3, 2024
Ain’t no way he contractually obligated you into a dress 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ljRDoSek2H
Rickey has also responded to Katt.
Someonr said this is @KattWilliams when he sees Ricky Smiley 😭 pic.twitter.com/4qP5INWlu5— Blake aka Tech2000 💽 (@ucegotthejuce) January 5, 2024
4. Katt declared that veteran rapper and actor Ludacris joined the Illuminati to secure his Fast & Furious deals.
. @KattWilliams on @Ludacris:— Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 5, 2024
"We were both invited to an Illuminati thing and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made. Both of us were equal... One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other turned out to be Katt Williams." pic.twitter.com/30ZygY1zbJ
Ludacris has since responded with a freestyle.
Nah Katt Williams Really made Ludacris go back to the studio 😆 https://t.co/8ILVS1gtsG pic.twitter.com/rWMaCd4DV9— Alexander Helios (@OPTsongaPoppins) January 6, 2024
5. Katt proclaimed that Kevin Hart is an industry plant. These two comedians have been going back and forth for years.
. @KattWilliams on @KevinHart4real— Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 3, 2024
"For a five year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk." pic.twitter.com/mQTl5f46WX
6. After that, Katt claimed that Kevin was a gatekeeper who let Tiffany Haddish into the comedy game. "They tell you there’s no gatekeepers, but we keep seeing the same person open the gate," he said. "Didn’t Kevin let Tiffany in?"
Tiffany Haddish said Katt Williams looks like Charleston White ... and I can't unsee it LOL— Alayna (@TheLioness_Suge) January 5, 2024
Tiffany has also responded to Katt's claims.
Tiffany Haddish Responds To Katt Williams pic.twitter.com/GUGiBGYZDF— For Da Record (@ForDa_Record) January 6, 2024
7. Katt, who has been beefing with Cedric the Entertainer for decades, went in on the original King of Comedy, claiming that he isn't funny.
Katt Williams said Cedric the Entertainer look like a walrus 😩😂 the way I can’t unsee it 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/FjNyr1TZMn— DaPrettiest 🎀🐝🦄 (@SittinPrettyLay) January 6, 2024
8. He continued to blast Cedric, claiming he stole one of his best jokes for the Kings of Comedy tour in the '90s.
Katt Williams accused Cedric The Entertainer of stealing his closing joke— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 3, 2024
“1998, I’m doing this joke, it’s on Comic View … 2 years later, he’s doing that as his last joke … and he’s doing it verbatim, he’s just turned my car into a spaceship.” pic.twitter.com/8lj95eOHN2
9. Katt had A LOT to say about Steve Harvey as well, from claiming his Afro was fake to making comments about his wife to claiming that Steve stole material from Mark Curry.
Someone put Nas’ “Ether” beat over Katt Williams' comments against Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey 🎵pic.twitter.com/anZejsCMGS— Complex (@Complex) January 4, 2024
Katt Williams. Steve Harvey pic.twitter.com/x4JOo8vEai— 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) January 6, 2024
Katt then blasted Steve's career. "You couldn’t be a movie star," he said. "There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country-bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good and looks like Mr. Potato Head."
How Katt Williams sees Steve Harvey: pic.twitter.com/9aU3g0DwSy— BUCK (@BoldlySpeaking) January 6, 2024