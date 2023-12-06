Sean "Diddy" Combs Has Been Accused Of Gang Raping A Teenager In A New Lawsuit

Warning: Discussion of rape, abuse, and assault.
On Nov. 16, Combs was sued by his ex Cassie in federal court, where she accused him of rape and repeated physical assault. As per the New York Times, she said in a statement, “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.” A lawyer for Combs denied all the allegations. The case was then settled.
A second lawsuit emerged on Nov. 23. According to USA Today, Joi Dickerson-Neal accused the rapper of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1991 while she was a college student. She further alleged that Combs had recorded the assault and shown it to others in the industry. A spokesperson for Combs denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ.
On Nov. 24, Rolling Stone reported that an anonymous accuser had filed a third lawsuit, accusing Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of raping her and her friend. A spokesperson for Combs denied the allegations.
Today, a new lawsuit was filed from another anonymous woman who claimed that she was sex trafficked and gang raped when she was 17 by Combs.
Diddy subsequently issued a statement to Instagram saying, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."
He continued, "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth."
We'll update if more information becomes available.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.