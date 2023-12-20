Celebrities And Fans Are Rallying Behind Taraji P. Henson After She Opened Up About The Ugly Side Of Hollywood

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"I'm tired."
Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie. We go TO BAT for the next generation and hell even our own generation and above. We don't hesitate to be the change that we all need to see AND it takes a toll on your mind, health, soul, and career if we're keepn it 💯 ❤️ u @tarajiphenson https://t.co/Z2cXSK7fta— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 20, 2023
Taraji P. Henson should be one of the top paid actresses in Hollywood and the fact that she has to continue to speak about inequities in pay and how that seemingly equates to worth is crazy— Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) December 20, 2023
An oscar-nominated legend like Taraji P Henson saying that she’s thinking about quitting acting bc she’s tired of working harder and still being under paid 20 years in the game being the actress she is….. baffling. Like systematic racism just seems to always win.— Yanna Thee Venusian 🥰 (@AVenusianVirgo) December 20, 2023
We feel you, @tarajiphenson and we love you.— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 20, 2023
It’s a fight we ALL are waging. For ourselves and for the ones coming up after us.
This mess sucks! https://t.co/9mWJZu5FIx
WATCH THIS. Taraji is telling the absolute TRUTH. 70-80% of GROSS income is gone off top for taxes & commissions (agents, managers, lawyers). And for those who pay other employees as well? Babyyyy! The math ain’t mathing! And I know - you’re like $10M minus $8M is still $2M… 1/? https://t.co/rRdJyPeZo8— Robin Thede (@robinthede) December 20, 2023
Taraji P. Henson been talked about how underpaid she and the black women are in Hollywood. Remember her Oscar-nominated role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button? She earned $150k for that role, then Uncle Sam gets 50%, her team also gets 30% of that $150k. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/mF9ZRUys8i— ROMEKO ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) December 20, 2023
I felt this shit to my core!! It don’t matter how much you work, how great you are at your job. They still don’t see you or think you are a relevant source. And I do feel scared for the Leslie joneses that will come after me! I felt this shit @tarajiphenson I’ve loved you since… pic.twitter.com/SVh0dZ46Bk— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 20, 2023
I see you @tarajiphenson✨— Miss Michelle Buteau (@MichelleButeau) December 20, 2023
Thank you for all that you do. https://t.co/iQ9clyaps1