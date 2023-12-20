Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Celebrities And Fans Are Rallying Behind Taraji P. Henson After She Opened Up About The Ugly Side Of Hollywood

    "I'm tired."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Despite the constant conversations around it, pay disparity in Hollywood is still alive and well, and Taraji P. Henson is fed up with it.

    Closeup of Taraji P. Henson
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

    While on her press tour for The Color Purple, Taraji stopped by Sirius XM, along with costar Danielle Brooks and director Blitz Bazawule, to chat with Gayle King.

    Danielle Brooks, Blitz Bazawule, Gayle King, and Taraji P. Henson
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

    During their conversation, Gayle asked Taraji about a rumor that she's considering quitting acting. Taraji immediately got emotional as she opened up about the realities of working in Hollywood, the challenges she's faced, and the constant fight for equal pay.

    Closeup of Taraji
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

    “I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Taraji said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired."

    Closeup of Taraji
    SiriusXM

    "I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.”

    Closeup of Taraji
    Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    The Golden Globe Award-winner gave an example, explaining that even if she made $10 million for a project, she wouldn't get to see most of the money because 50% of that total goes to taxes and 30% of what's left goes to her team.

    Closeup of Taraji P. Henson
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Getty Images

    Despite her success, Taraji revealed she's had to start from the bottom when renegotiating her pay even though she's broken the glass ceiling multiple times in the industry.

    Closeup of Taraji P. Henson
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for ELLE

    "Now do the math," Taraji added. "I’m only human. Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate, I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired."

    Closeup of Taraji P. Henson
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

    "I’m tired. It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me, then what the fuck am I doing?”

    Closeup of Taraji getting emotional
    SiriusXM

    Taraji, who is known for celebrating Black voices and stories in her projects, said she still gets told that Black actors and stories "don't translate overseas," amongst other excuses. Although that myth has been broken year after year with films like Black Panther, Hidden Figures, Moonlight, Bad Boys, City of God, and so many more, Black actors are still given pushback for roles.

    Screenshot from &quot;Hidden Figures&quot;
    20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

    “I’m tired hearing of that my entire career,” Taraji added. “Twenty-plus years in the game, and I hear the same thing, and I see what you do for another production, but when it’s time to go to bat for us, they don’t have enough money."

    Closeup of Taraji P. Henson
    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    "And I’m just supposed to smile and grin and bear it. Enough is enough! That’s why I have other [brands] because this industry, if you let it, it will steal your soul. I refuse to let that happen.”

    Closeup of Taraji P. Henson
    Michael Rowe / Getty Images for IMDb

    Many people came to Taraji's defense, because not only is this something that's been happening for decades in Hollywood, but based on her résumé, many felt like Taraji should be considered one of the highest paid actors in the business.

    Gabrielle Union added to Taraji's comments, stating this type of treatment takes a toll on a person in multiple ways:

    Twitter: @itsgabrielleu

    Twitter: @PirateCoop

    Twitter: @AVenusianVirgo

    SiriusXM / Twitter: @YNB

    SiriusXM / Twitter: @robinthede

    The Real / Twitter: @_romeko

    SiriusXM / Twitter: @Lesdoggg

    Twitter: @MichelleButeau

    While we still don't have a definite answer about her leaving the industry, I hope Taraji knows just how much support she has from her peers and fans.

    Closeup of Taraji P. Henson
    Unique Nicole / Getty Images

    To watch the full interview, check out the clip below:

    View this video on YouTube
    SiriusXM