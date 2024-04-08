    Here's What Everyone Wore To Last Night's CMT Awards

    Kelsea Ballerini looks fabulous on every red carpet, I'm sure of it.

    Lauren Garafano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Country Music Television Awards were last night, and of course, everyone was dressed to the nines. Here's what all the celebs in attendance wore on the red carpet:

    1. Kelsea Ballerini

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    2. Emma Roberts

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CMT

    3. Keith Urban

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    4. Gayle King

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    5. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    6. Dasha

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    7. Melissa Etheridge

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    8. Jason Aldean

    Catherine Powell / Getty Images for CMT

    9. Chase Stokes

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    10. Mickey Guyton

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    11. GloRilla

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    12. Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Elizabeth Boland

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    13. Emily Osment

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CMT

    14. Jane Seymour

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    15. Minnie Driver

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    16. Brittney Spencer

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for CMT

    17. Ana Cristina Cash and John Carter Cash

    Nicola Gell / FilmMagic

    18. RVSHVD

    Nicola Gell / FilmMagic

    19. Eloise DeJoria and John Paul DeJoria

    Nicola Gell / FilmMagic

    20. Warren Zeiders

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CMT

    21. James Lee Hernandez

    Nicola Gell / FilmMagic

    22. Carter Faith

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    23. Madeline Merlo

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    24. Jenna Weeks and Montana Jordan

    Rick Kern / Getty Images for CMT

    25. Ashley Cooke

    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for CMT

    26. Kendra Slaubaugh and Krista Slaubaugh

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    27. Tucker Wetmore

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    28. Julia Cole

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    29. Meghan Patrick

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    30. Jennifer Nettles

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    31. Cassie DiLaura

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    32. Cody Belew

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    33. Chris Housman

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    34. Angie K

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    35. Alana Springsteen

    Nicola Gell / FilmMagic

    36. Carmen Dianne

    Nicola Gell / FilmMagic

    37. Stephanie Quayle

    Nicola Gell / FilmMagic

    38. Harper Grace

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    39. Prana Supreme Diggs and Tekitha Washington

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    40. Chayce Beckham

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    41. Roberta Lea

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    42. Anna Vaus

    Chris Saucedo / WireImage

    43. Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson

    Nicola Gell / FilmMagic

    44. Tanner Adell

    Chris Saucedo / Getty Images

    45. Reyna Roberts

    Chris Saucedo / Getty Images

    46. Sammy Hagar

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    47. Roger Clemens

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    48. Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    49. Lainey Wilson

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    50. Carly Pearce

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    51. Karen Fairchild

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    52. Kimberly Schlapman

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    53. Kristian Bush

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    54. Carlene Carter

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    55. Lukas Nelson

    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    56. YG

    Taylor Hill / WireImage