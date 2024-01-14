The "Chicago Rat Hole" Is Chicago's Hottest Tourist Attraction, And People Are Literally Making Pilgrimages To It
I need to go there.
Chicago has the Bean.
They've got deep dish pizza.
And now they have the Rat Hole.
Had to make a pilgrimage to the Chicago Rat Hole pic.twitter.com/g4P44nvJ1f— Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) January 6, 2024
Yes, the Rat Hole is Chicago's latest and greatest tourist attraction.
What if we kissed at the Chicago Rat Hole 🥺👉🏽👈🏽 pic.twitter.com/JE9ytDbN6Z— thee troll dealer ◡̈ (@Qu33nCeline) January 12, 2024
I'm not joking, it's really becoming a thing.
Had to visit the rat hole pic.twitter.com/LpBnU7bIyh— BZILLA🐀 (@bzi11a) January 8, 2024
Like, the representative of the 11th district even made a PSA encouraging people to visit.
Come visit the jewel of the 11th district - the Chicago Rat Hole. #twill pic.twitter.com/Ni9me7RN9i— Rep. Ann Williams (@RepAnnWilliams) January 10, 2024
For those wondering, neighbors told Fox 32 that it's been there for 20 years, but only recently went viral.
The Fox 32 video about the Chicago Rat Hole.— Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) January 9, 2024
Also, I'm not going to make Rat Hole merch. I can't gild the lily. Rat hole is perfect as it is. Rat Hole belongs to us all. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Kk1E4op5xC
The Hole went viral after Winslow Dumaine posted it on social media.
“Rat Hole Guy” is a first ballot Hall of Fame Chicago news lower third graphic. pic.twitter.com/14Fz9OkDOH— Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) January 9, 2024
He is now known as Rat Hole Guy.
WINSLOW DUMAINE— Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) January 8, 2024
RAT HOLE GUY https://t.co/I6IDjjLsDC
People are now making pilgrimages to the Hole.
Heard that Chicago Rat Hole was trending and just wanted to be included pic.twitter.com/WjG9IzIGMb— Betsy (@ElizabetsyLosen) January 9, 2024
They're bringing offerings.
paid a visit to the rat hole, bringing some cinnamon buns as an offering pic.twitter.com/xgBsl3kW2e— Evelyn 🌸 (@cloud_etudes) January 7, 2024
They're treating it like a wishing well.
important rat hole update: people are now paying tribute to the rat hole pic.twitter.com/HF9NOGDUL2— lane the plane (@starcruisercapt) January 10, 2024
"I made sure to pay my respects to the Chicago Rat Hole today. May it bring me good luck," this person said.
Made sure to pay my respects to the Chicago rat hole today. May it bring me good luck pic.twitter.com/zBsEltremU— garrett 🤠 (@brokenrobot21) January 14, 2024
It's filling up!
Chicago rat hole is filling up pic.twitter.com/NRiH38xpeW— k8 k. (@Kait_Kelsey) January 14, 2024
Luckily, the sacred monument is being tended to.
Shoutout whoever shoveled the rat hole pic.twitter.com/ja3vUdFdr3— tom (@tommyvaughan_) January 12, 2024
Admission is currently free, and for those wondering, it's in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.
went to the rat hole today https://t.co/bOoiQ9xMjl pic.twitter.com/GIgSr9hrsr— luke (@_LanFive) January 7, 2024
One thing is for sure: I need to go there because I'm pretty sure it could cure me.
Hopefully going on a pilgrimage to find the Chicago rat hole fixes me today— reef jerky (@veganranch) January 7, 2024