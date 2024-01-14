Skip To Content
    The "Chicago Rat Hole" Is Chicago's Hottest Tourist Attraction, And People Are Literally Making Pilgrimages To It

    by Matt Stopera

    Chicago has the Bean.

    The Chicago bean (Cloud Gate)
    Wirestock / Getty Images

    They've got deep dish pizza.

    Deep dish pizza
    Robert Mariani / Getty Images

    And now they have the Rat Hole.

    Twitter: @WinslowDumaine

    Yes, the Rat Hole is Chicago's latest and greatest tourist attraction.

    Twitter: @Qu33nCeline

    I'm not joking, it's really becoming a thing.

    Twitter: @bzi11a

    Like, the representative of the 11th district even made a PSA encouraging people to visit.

    Twitter: @RepAnnWilliams

    For those wondering, neighbors told Fox 32 that it's been there for 20 years, but only recently went viral.

    Twitter: @WinslowDumaine

    The Hole went viral after Winslow Dumaine posted it on social media.

    Twitter: @mattlindner

    He is now known as Rat Hole Guy.

    Twitter: @WinslowDumaine

    People are now making pilgrimages to the Hole.

    Twitter: @ElizabetsyLosen

    They're bringing offerings.

    Twitter: @cloud_etudes

    They're treating it like a wishing well.

    Twitter: @starcruisercapt

    "I made sure to pay my respects to the Chicago Rat Hole today. May it bring me good luck," this person said.

    Twitter: @brokenrobot21

    It's filling up!

    Twitter: @Kait_Kelsey

    Luckily, the sacred monument is being tended to.

    Twitter: @tommyvaughan_

    Admission is currently free, and for those wondering, it's in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.

    Twitter: @_LanFive

    One thing is for sure: I need to go there because I'm pretty sure it could cure me.

    Twitter: @veganranch