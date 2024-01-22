Skip To Content
    The Funniest Reactions To Ron DeSantis Dropping Out Of The Presidential Race

    I'm actually gonna miss the shoe memes.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ron DeSantis officially dropped out of the presidential race this weekend.

    Closeup of Ron DeSantis
    Brandon Bell / Getty Images

    The Governor of Florida released a concession speech on X, complete with a made-up quote from Winston Churchill.

    Twitter: @RonDeSantis

    Yep, Winston Churchill never said that.

    Twitter: @CorbinBolies

    Because people have been ragging on ol' Ron for months now, let's look at some of the funniest reactions to him dropping out.

    Twitter: @TheDailyShow

    Twitter: @TheGoodLiars

    Twitter: @marionumber4

    Twitter: @PopulismUpdates

    Twitter: @Markfry809

    Twitter: @Komaniecki_R

    Warner Bros/ Twitter: @MrEAnders

    Twitter: @GavinNewsom

    CSPAN/ Twitter: @TheRickWilson

    Twitter: @paulapoundstone

    Twitter: @lxeagle17

    The Daily Show/ Twitter: @TheDailyShow

    Fox/ Twitter: @iamTannenbaum

    Twitter: @jpbrammer

    Twitter: @danpfeiffer

    Twitter: @hemantmehta

    Twitter: @Tanooki_Liz

    Twitter: @vinn_ayy

    Twitter: @MsUnformation

    And lastly...

    Twitter: @CoffeyTimeNews