The Funniest Reactions To Ron DeSantis Dropping Out Of The Presidential Race
I'm actually gonna miss the shoe memes.
The Governor of Florida released a concession speech on X, complete with a made-up quote from Winston Churchill.
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024
- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm
Yep, Winston Churchill never said that.
According to the International Churchill Society, Winston Churchill never said the words DeSantis cites to end his presidential campaign.— Corbin Bolies (@CorbinBolies) January 21, 2024
"We base this on careful research in the canon of fifty million words by and about Churchill..." https://t.co/EuS5XC2Ch2 https://t.co/LDWKyqvWXW
Because people have been ragging on ol' Ron for months now, let's look at some of the funniest reactions to him dropping out.
Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it’s— gah never mind please stop trying to smile pic.twitter.com/JSpGxCMJoO— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 21, 2024
“I ran for president and all I got was this lousy participation trophy.” pic.twitter.com/0fg25uK81o— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) January 21, 2024
Ron DeSantis summarizing his 2024 presidential run pic.twitter.com/ys0GJV8D4U— Trap Queen Enthusiast (@marionumber4) January 22, 2024
DeSantis started his campaign on Twitter with a malfunctioning Spaces and ends his campaign on Twitter with a fake Winston Churchill quote https://t.co/mJnRyFKdXU— Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) January 21, 2024
My lasting memory of Ron DeSantis….😂 pic.twitter.com/KNAjNX25f9— Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) January 22, 2024
terrible news about Ron DeSantis pic.twitter.com/kPmUaCJQFj— Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) January 22, 2024
Ron DeSantis the minute he dropped out of the presidential race: pic.twitter.com/dQqmtjEp29— eric (@MrEAnders) January 22, 2024
Fire sale on all Ron DeSantis merch today! https://t.co/BAXE7PUSTP— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 21, 2024
This aged well. https://t.co/S7tY2MlxHr— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 21, 2024
The reason DeSantis didn't drop out earlier is that he was waiting for his knee pads to come in the mail.— Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) January 22, 2024
> Campaign slogan of Never Back Down— Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) January 21, 2024
> Tanks from 36% to 6% in polls
> Backs down https://t.co/L27VzopX9E
Next time, Ron. You got this.pic.twitter.com/jGKB8enPsP— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 21, 2024
Ron DeSantis seen here dropping out of the race: pic.twitter.com/yxbM3cbD1y— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) January 21, 2024
it's not just that DeSantis was easy to bully, but also that he was fun to bully. you really got the sense that he went home and wept every night.— JP (@jpbrammer) January 22, 2024
As awkward, insincere, and weak as ever. I've never seen a candidate improve less over the course of a campaign. https://t.co/aFd9vAJ4ZR— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 21, 2024
This aged well. https://t.co/1TWVX48GTW— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) January 21, 2024
I come back and #RonDeSantis is still getting COOKED 😭🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/uMueHIW6Ui— ✨ Lazanya Pit ✨🦝🎀 (@Tanooki_Liz) January 22, 2024
Ron DeSantis giving his heels a Viking funeral rn— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) January 21, 2024
Ron DeSantis hangs up the boots. pic.twitter.com/lBqjF5Qani— Ms. Unformation (@MsUnformation) January 22, 2024
And lastly...
The 2024 Ron DeSantis Presidential Campaign was a failure from day 1. pic.twitter.com/SW86yZRoO4— CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) January 22, 2024