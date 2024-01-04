This Video Of A Man Jumping A Judge In Vegas Is Going Viral, And I Just Know We'll Be Seeing It For Years To Come In GIF Form

According to the New York Times, the man's name is Deobra Redden, and he was denied probation by judge Mary Kay Holthus.
According to the same reports, Redden's lawyer asked for probation, but the judge disagreed, saying, "I appreciate that, but I think it’s time he get a taste of something else."
The Vegas district court sent this statement to Las Vegas news network KTNV:
"We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees."