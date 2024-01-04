Skip To Content
    This Video Of A Man Jumping A Judge In Vegas Is Going Viral, And I Just Know We'll Be Seeing It For Years To Come In GIF Form

    This is one of those videos that we'll be seeing online forever.

    Matt Stopera
    We're only a few days into 2024, but we've already got a wild video of a man flying over a judge's bench in Las Vegas:

    CreditCredit...Clark County District Court/Twitter: @LasVegasLocally

    According to the New York Times, the man's name is Deobra Redden, and he was denied probation by judge Mary Kay Holthus.

    Clark County District Court

    According to the same reports, Redden's lawyer asked for probation, but the judge disagreed, saying, "I appreciate that, but I think it’s time he get a taste of something else."

    Clark County District Court

    ABC News says Holthus "suffered some injuries but was not hospitalized."

    Twitter: @LasVegasLocally

    The Vegas district court sent this statement to Las Vegas news network KTNV:

    "We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees."

    Thankfully, everyone's okay because I already know we'll see this video used as a reaction GIF for years to come.

    Clark County District Court/ Twitter: @frankenfemme_