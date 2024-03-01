I Can't Believe All Of These Weird, Shocking, And Internet-Breaking Things Happened In February 2024

Universal Music Group, otherwise known as UMG, represents big-name artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Justin Bieber — all of whom have songs regularly used as trending audios on TikTok. However, at the beginning of the month, UMG and TikTok failed to come to an agreement on contract renewal for the app's use of UMG's artists' songs.



In a statement, UMG said, “TikTok proposed paying our artists and songwriters at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay.”

TikTok retorted with their own statement, claiming that UMG is putting “their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters," and added, “TikTok has been able to reach 'artist-first' agreements with every other label and publisher. Clearly, Universal's self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans."