Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    I Can't Believe All Of These Weird, Shocking, And Internet-Breaking Things Happened In February 2024

    Here's February in a nutshell.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Warning: This article contains brief mention of sexual harrasement, mass shootings, and self-immolation.

    The year has not slowed down even slightly when it comes to weird event after weird event. So I'm here to help you keep track of it all. Here are 44 wild, noteworthy, and surprising things that happened in February (in order of occurrence).

    Calendar page for February 29, 2024 highlighting the occurrence of a leap day in the year
    Gam1983 / Getty Images

    1. February 1: Universal Music Group pulled their artists' songs from TikTok.

    Universal Music Group, otherwise known as UMG, represents big-name artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Justin Bieber — all of whom have songs regularly used as trending audios on TikTok. However, at the beginning of the month, UMG and TikTok failed to come to an agreement on contract renewal for the app's use of UMG's artists' songs. 

    In a statement, UMG said, “TikTok proposed paying our artists and songwriters at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay.”

    TikTok retorted with their own statement, claiming that UMG is putting “their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters," and added, “TikTok has been able to reach 'artist-first' agreements with every other label and publisher. Clearly, Universal's self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans."

    Drake performing on stage
    Prince Williams / WireImage

    2. February 1: Netflix dropped a first look of the anticipated second season of Squid Game. (And yes, Seong Gi-hun is still sporting red hair).

    Netflix / Via Twitter: @netflix

    3. February 2: The groundhog who predicts seasons, aka Punxsutawney Phil, ruled that there will be an early spring this year, and then the internet immediately called BS. because of our horrible, climate-change-driven weather.

    Twitter: @PopCrave

    4. February 3: Sweetly Seasoned issued an apology for withholding a tip for a barber and hairstylist that was gifted by TikToker Keith Lee.

    If you somehow missed the saga: Keith Lee visited a food truck in Dallas, TX called Sweetly Seasoned and noticed that a barber and hairstylist unaffiliated with the truck were working out of the same parking lot. The barber and hairstylist were friends of the Sweetly Seasoned owner's son, and the hairstylist even helped fill orders that day. 

    To keep transactions simple, Keith tipped Sweetly $2,000 and asked that the owner hand out an additional $2,000 he'd be tipping through their system —$1,000 for the barber and $1,000 for the hairstylist. 

    The owner of Sweetly Seasoned, however, initially kept the entire $4,000. It wasn't until later, after much backlash from the internet, that the owner seemingly begrudgingly agreed to issue give the barber and hairstylist their money. 

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    5. February 3: Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton announced he'd be leaving Mercedes to join the Ferrari team.

    Twitter: @LewisHamilton

    6. February 4: Taylor Swift announced she'll be dropping a new album on April 19 during her Grammy speech.

    Taylor Swift holding a Grammy award
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    7. February 4: Speaking of the Grammys, Jay-Z delivered a now-famous speech when accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. While on stage, he questioned how Beyoncé could have more Grammy wins than any other artist, yet not an Album of the Year award, and said some artists in attendance low-key don't even belong in their categories.

    No lies were spoken. 

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    8. February 5: Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

    The palace did not specify what kind of cancer the King has been diagnosed with, nor what stage. 

    Samir Hussein / Via Twitter: @RoyalFamily

    9. February 6: A DC Circuit court determined Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election (which later led to the Jan. 6 insurrection), as he previously suggested.

    Twitter: @kyledcheney

    10. February 6: In an unprecedented move, a jury found the mother of the Michigan high school mass shooter, Jennifer Crumbley, guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

    In 2021, Crumbley and her husband gave their 15-year-old son a semi-automatic handgun a few days before the shooting, despite him displaying both behavioral and mental struggles. These notably include an instance where her son texted Crumbley saying that he was "hearing voices and seeing demons," HuffPost reports, and their son texted friends saying his mother laughed in response to requests for help. 

    Then, just a few hours before the shooting, school administrators called the 15-year-old's parents to discuss drawings he'd created of guns and gunshot victims. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Crumbley not only dismissed these concerns, but also failed to acknowledge that she'd given her son a gun. 

    Crumbley's son was sentenced to life in prison, and Crumbley has been found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the victim's deaths. 

    Crumbly listening as her lawyer whispers to her in court
    Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

    11. February 7: Following Katt Williams' explosive interview, Shannon Sharpe interviewed comedian Mo'Nique on his show Club Shay Shay.

    Clips from the interview went massively viral, as Mo'Nique called out big names like Tiffany Haddish as well as discrimination in the industry. 

    View this video on YouTube
    Club Shay Shay / Via youtube.com

    12. February 7: Not sure if you even remember her, but Marianne Williamson dropped out the 2024 presidential race.

    She has since un-suspended her campaign and is back in the race. 

    (Girl, let it go.) 

    closeup of her at an event
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    13. February 8: Following January's plane news (you know, when a Boeing door panel flew off at 16,000 feet), February threw its hat into the ring with two Jet Blue planes colliding on a tarmac.

    Dave Suater, Real Ryan B, Scott Pickard / Via Twitter: @boston25

    14. February 11: Wicked dropped their first trailer.

    Universal Pictures / Via Twitter: @wickedmovie

    15. February 11: Usher undeniably ruled February with his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime performance.

    Instagram: @theestallion / Via Twitter: @anseldeangelo

    16. February 11: Speaking of which, Usher and Alicia Keys quickly became a meme after embracing during their performance.

    CBS / Via Twitter: @ITSDJFLOW

    17. February 11: Beyoncé broke the internet after announcing she was dropping new music during a Verizon commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

    Queen Bey gave us two songs: "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

    Verizon / Via Twitter: @PopBase

    18. February 11: And not only was she dropping new music, she's even releasing what is anticipated to be a full country album.

    Beyonce / Via Twitter: @BeyLegion

    19. February 11: Oh, and since we're talking about the Super Bowl, we may as well note that the Kansas City Chiefs won.

    Two football players mid-action, one reaching for a loose ball on the field
    Kansas City Star / TNS

    20. February 11: And Travis Kelce + Taylor Swift shared a now-viral post-win kiss.

    Person in a sports jersey number 87 shares a kiss with a person amidst a crowd with cameras
    Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

    21. February 14: Unfortunately, tragedy struck at the end of the Chief's Super Bowl parade at Kansas City's Union Station when a shooting occurred, killing one woman and injuring 22 others.

    Twitter: @tkelce

    22. February 14: Outside of ongoing world news, TikToker Reesa Teesa started her now-viral series retelling the story of her marriage to someone she describes as a "pathological liar"

    To series is 50 parts and totals about 8 hours of viewing, but it's worth every second. 

    TikTok: @reesamteesa / Via tiktok.com

    23. February 15: The entertainment industry was bustling as the Dune: Part 2 cast hit red carpet after red carpet. One of the most notable looks came from Zendaya, of course, who sported this futuristic getup.

    Closeup of zendaya in a reflective metallic bodysuit
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

    24. February 16: After confusion and questions surrounding motivation, two juveniles were charged with gun possession and resisting arrest at the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting. Two men are also in custody and facing second-degree murder charges, USA Today reports.

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    25. February 16: Following the tragedy, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany visited victims in the hospital.

    Twitter: @malikjackson3

    26. February 16: A New York State Supreme Court judge ruled that Donald Trump owed the city over $350 million in damages over fraudulent business practices and he has since been barred from officer or director of a New York corporation for the next three years, HuffPost reports.

    Three people seated at a table, the middle person is Donald Trump. There are onlookers in the background
    Pool / Getty Images

    27. February 18: Prince William had an incredibly viral moment after meeting Phoebe DynevorAyo EdebiriSophie Wilde, and Mia McKenna-Bruce at the BAFTA Awards...and he seemingly weirded them out.

    WPA Pool / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @MamaSassington

    28. February 21: The Biden administration canceled federal student loans for about 153,000 borrowers.

    “Starting today, the first round of folks who are enrolled in our SAVE student loan repayment plan who have paid their loans for 10 years and borrowed $12,000 or less will have their debt cancelled,” Biden shared in a tweet. “That’s 150,000 Americans and counting. And we’re pushing to relieve more.”

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    29. February 21: After Timothée Chalamet was lightheartedly criticized for not being as fashionable as Zendaya on the Dune: Part 2 red carpets despite being the lead actor of the films, he and Z showed up in matching outfits.

    The costars posing in their matching pastel jumpsuits
    The Chosunilbo Jns / ImaZins via Getty Images

    30. February 21: Previously, Marvel dropped Jonathan Majors from the MCU following his conviction for assault and harassment. The actor played Kang, a primary villain in their current phase, and the titular character for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Now, the title will be changed.

    Marvel / Via Twitter: @DiscussingFilm

    31. February 21: Also following previous news, the head of Boeing's 737 Max program left the company.

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    32. February 21: Last year, several pandas were returned to China from US zoos. But, according to a statement released by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, the cute bears will be making a return to their facility!

    Panda sitting and eating bamboo in a natural habitat enclosure
    Seanwang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    33. February 22: If you have a phone, then you probably know that AT&T experienced a massive outage across the US during the later weeks of February.

    Twitter: @Stolenmemesrus

    34. February 22: It was announced that former talk show host and TV personality Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

    Closeup of her smiling
    Lars Niki / Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television

    35. February 22: Donald Trump decided to drop a sneaker, and Fox News had the audacity to suggest that shoes are all it takes to sway Black voters.

    Fox News / Via Twitter: @BmbEmpower

    36. February 24: A Willy Wonka "Immersive Chocolate Experience" opened its doors in Glasgow and the event was immediately compared to Fyre Festival.

    For a $40 ticket, families expected to enter a warehouse full of recreations designed to look as if they were stepping right into Willy Wonka factory. Instead, the event featured a few dispersed props, a very disgruntled looking chocolatier working at what appears to be a meth lab, and an incredibly creepy character that doesn't appear in any of the films. 

    How of Illuminati / Via Twitter: @CultureCrave

    37. February 25: AT&T followed up their nation-wide outage by offering customers a $5 credit for all their dismay.

    Twitter: @theCGSshow

    38. February 25: Aaron Bushnell, a senior airman, set himself on fire outside of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. He repeatedly shouted, “Free Palestine!"

    Twitter: @FordFischer