If you're a movie Mr. Darcy girlie, then Ayo Edebiri and Matthew Macfadyen's interaction backstage at the 2023 Emmys will ring far too true. Matthew was asked about meeting The Bear star, to which he said, "She [told me she] was grounded, because she had a screensaver of me as Mr. Darcy on her laptop." "Good parenting," the Succession actor added. "I haven't heard that [before]." Yes, Matthew's Pride & Prejudice was released in 2005, at the time when Ayo was about 8 years old. If you're wondering, "is there footage of this moment?" then oh boy, are you in luck. Entertainment Tonight captured a video of Ayo telling Matthew, "Yeah, so I got grounded, because my dad was like, 'WHO'S THIS MAN? Who's this guy in the coat? With the beautiful hair?'" All I'm saying is that winning an Emmy and meeting your childhood crush has to be a good night.