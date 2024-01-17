Skip To Content
Matthew Macfadyen Reacted To Ayo Edebiri Saying That Her Mr. Darcy Screensaver Got Her Grounded

"Good parenting."

by Natasha Jokic

If you're a movie Mr. Darcy girlie, then Ayo Edebiri and Matthew Macfadyen's interaction backstage at the 2023 Emmys will ring far too true.

Matthew was asked about meeting The Bear star, to which he said, "She [told me she] was grounded, because she had a screensaver of me as Mr. Darcy on her laptop."

Closeup of Matthew Macfadyen
"Good parenting," the Succession actor added. "I haven't heard that [before]."

Closeup of Matthew Macfadyen
Yes, Matthew's Pride & Prejudice was released in 2005, at the time when Ayo was about 8 years old.

Screenshot from &quot;Pride &amp;amp; Prejudice&quot; of Mr. Darcy
If you're wondering, "is there footage of this moment?" then oh boy, are you in luck.

Entertainment Tonight captured a video of Ayo telling Matthew, "Yeah, so I got grounded, because my dad was like, 'WHO'S THIS MAN? Who's this guy in the coat? With the beautiful hair?'"

&quot;Who&#x27;s this guy in the coat?&quot;
All I'm saying is that winning an Emmy and meeting your childhood crush has to be a good night.

