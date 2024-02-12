Skip To Content
Here's How The Internet Reacted To Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

"OMG," indeed.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Usher killed the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — like, a simply incredible performance.

Usher onstage at the Super Bowl
Steph Chambers / Getty Images

He brought all the songs — "Burn," "Confessions," "U Don't Have to Call," "Love in This Club," you name it — and a ton of guests, too.

Usher onstage at the Super Bowl
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

Alicia Keys joined him...

Usher and Alicia Keys onstage
Steph Chambers / Getty Images

And so did Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, H.E.R., and will.i.am.

Usher onstage with Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am, H.E.R. and more
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

He even took his shirt off.

Usher onstage at the Super Bowl
Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images

The Super Bowl Halftime Show isn't always a guaranteed hit, but this year it really felt like we were watching a master at work. I mean, for the love of foot-washing Christ — he performed on roller skates. I can't even skate on roller skates.

Usher roller skating onstage at the Super Bowl
Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images

Usher is, obviously, one of the best to ever do it. And the internet agreed — and of course they had some jokes, too:

Check out all of our Super Bowl coverage here.