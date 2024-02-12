Browse links
"OMG," indeed.
#Usher came and did EVERYTHING he said he was gonna do!!!!!! The undisputed KING of R&B, and the BEST male performer of his generation!!!!!!!!!! PERIOD!!!!!! #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/dvJGqWUnin— AD III 👑 (@anseldeangelo) February 12, 2024
usher, lil jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade pic.twitter.com/plzVd4gz2U— rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 12, 2024
USHER DIDN’T BRING OUT JUSTIN BIEBER FOR THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/ZGbW1deDhB— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) February 12, 2024
Swizz Beatz when he see Alicia Keys and Usher pic.twitter.com/M5F3Y1HHZG— Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) February 12, 2024
me when i seen usher bring out alicia keys and she started performing if i ain’t got you #halftimeshow pic.twitter.com/jn76y0zHNP— claire 🎀 (@theyad0reclaire) February 12, 2024
usher my GOAT, but i cant stop laughing at my man pulling this move out at the super bowl pic.twitter.com/jgPgHmt7k2— holmes (@charlesxholmes) February 12, 2024
me when usher didn’t take out pitbull to sing dj got us fallin’ in love pic.twitter.com/50KZeZAFHk— j 💌 (@sheflowerfeast) February 12, 2024
Usher at the halftime show pic.twitter.com/tIp08Ykhhv— MikeyBets (@RealMikeyBets) February 12, 2024
Usher changing shirts every minute like: #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/Uka16sEieV— Lord Rxŋ (@Rx_605) February 12, 2024
Millennials watching usher slide around shirtless transitioning from my way to my boo to confessions to let it burn to u got it bad to caught up to love in this club to yeah pic.twitter.com/hpd0XdRxbK— Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) February 12, 2024
Usher, Alicia Keys, H.E.R, Ludacris, lil Jon, Jackson State Sonic Boom, the damn Nupes….— Booker G. Washington (@TendentiousG) February 12, 2024
That was a Black ass History Month halfime show! 😂