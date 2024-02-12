Skip To Content
Usher's Custom Jordans, Alicia Keys's Vocal Slip, And Everything Else I Noticed Watching The Super Bowl Halftime Show In Person

From Usher's custom Air Jordans to H.E.R.'s electrifying guitar solo, this show was LIT!

Karlton Jahmal
by Karlton Jahmal

BuzzFeed Staff

Thank you Black Jesus for this year's Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. I was in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, and I have to say, this was a top five halftime show for me ya'll!

Usher performs with Ludacris, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and Will.i.am
Michael Owens / Getty Images

Let's be serious and objective for a moment. There were A LOT of moving parts, surprise guests, outfit changes, and theatrics. I've watched the past few halftime shows live, but this one was the most robust production I've ever seen.

While some people were more obsessed with Taylor Swift being in attendance, I think most Americans can agree that Usher shined and reminded the world why he's a mega-star, an icon, the King of R&B, and the ultimate performer.

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce kisses girlfriend and singer Taylor Swift
Erick W. Rasco / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Here are the nine thoughts I had while watching Usher perform!

1. Usher's outfits were all custom and luxurious.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation, Ethan Miller / Getty Images, Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Usher has always been an artist who takes the time and care to pay his respects to those who came before him. His outfits were a nod to Prince, Teddy Pendergrass, and Michael Jackson. He came out with the all-white custom Dolce & Gabbana outfit that was dripping with crystals, while also rocking bedazzled gloves on each hand. He took one glove off shortly into his performance, rocking just one as an obvious tribute to Michael Jackson. Then he slowly undressed, first losing the jacket, then the shirt, before undergoing an entire outfit change. His second fit was another custom piece, this time from Off-White. The blue and black crystal-lined outfit was paired with custom chrome Jordan 4 PEs.

2. Roller skates made a comeback.

Karlton Jahmal Herman for BuzzFeed

I feel like roller skates, R&B, and Atlanta are so intertwined that if Usher had not combined them on stage, it would have been a HUGE missed opportunity. The choreography that went behind this had to be a ridiculously tedious undertaking.

3. Alicia Keys flubbed the opening notes of "If I Ain’t Got You" before recovering beautifully.

Alicia Keys peforms
Karlton Jahmal Herman for BuzzFeed

Listen. The sound in Allegiant Stadium was insanely loud, not to mention the screaming and rumbling in the arena once those in attendance realized they were being treated to their first guest appearance of the night. During all that noise and commotion, Alicia Keys flubbed the opening notes of her classic "If I Ain't Got You." However, she rebounded masterfully and looked regal while playing a gorgeously crafted red piano that matched her majestic sequined jumpsuit and gown.

4. It took approximately five minutes for the crew (big shoutout to them) to assemble Usher's stage in the middle of the field.

Watching this crew put together a full LED screen stage piece by piece was pretty impressive.

5. The crowd didn't readily identify Jermaine Dupri.

Jermaine Dupri performing during the Halftime show
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

As a hip-hop head, of course, I was pleasantly surprised when Jermaine Dupri popped on stage. However, many people in the stadium seemed to be confused. I heard many whispers of "who is that?" which is a shame. But those who knew understood the importance of the moment. For those who may not know, Dupri is a Grammy-winning producer and artist who has created some of the biggest hits for Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Usher, Lil Bow Wow, Jagged Edge, Janet Jackson, TLC, and many others. 

6. H.E.R.'s guitar solo set the crowd on FIRE.

Karlton Jahmal Herman for Buzzfeed

H.E.R., one of the most talented artists alive today, was another surprise appearance I was not ready for. The young singer, who is one award away from EGOT status at 26 years of age, brought the house down with a guitar solo during Usher's "U Got It Bad." It served as a moment for Usher to go change his outfit, but hardly anybody noticed that he disappeared because she commanded the stage so well.

7. Swizz Beatz was supportive of his wife Alicia Keys, although fans thought her performance with Usher was a little too comfortable.

Usher and Alicia Keys performing together
Michael Owens / Getty Images

Artists perform...that's what they do. That didn't stop fans in attendance (and on the internet) from collectively raising their eyebrows at the closeness of Usher and Alicia Keys's duet. Swizz Beats, who married Alicia in 2010, took to Instagram to share a picture of the performance and show support while seemingly addressing the chatter. "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing," he captioned the post. "Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽."

8. The LED screen stage was mesmerizing.

Karlton Jahmal Herman for BuzzFeed

Not gonna lie, the stage that Usher performed on, which was a large screen, was hard to keep your eyes off of. It was so bright that it cut through the darkness of the arena like a hot knife through butter. It was broken into three sections: one large screen stage in the middle with two walkways jutting out on either side that led to smaller screen stages.

9. And finally, Ludacris and Lil Jon took me back to middle school.

Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon perform onstage
Michael Owens / Getty Images

Be serious with yourself. If you weren't dancing and singing along to "Yeah!" which was the final song of the performance, you're either too young to understand or you're hopelessly lost as an individual in life. Ludacris brought the afro back while Lil Jon reminded us why we loved to scream his ad-libs. What an ending!

What did you think about the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show? Let me know in the comment section below!