From Usher's custom Air Jordans to H.E.R.'s electrifying guitar solo, this show was LIT!
#SuperBowl #HalftimeShow #Usher pic.twitter.com/iSxDt92ZKr— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 12, 2024
Usher wore custom Chrome Air Jordan 4s by @TheShoeSurgeon for #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/KZ1HbA70h6— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 12, 2024
Seeing this live was really NEXT level. So many moving parts. Theatrics, costume changes, guest appearances, roller skates... I mean cmon. Top 5 #HalftimeShow of all time. #Usher #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/t9kHqe28t2— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 12, 2024
#Usher and #AliciaKeys at the #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/RVHuZ9SwN3— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 12, 2024
Big props to the crew who put together Usher's stage for the #HalftimeShow #Usher pic.twitter.com/xDMGMdbuJb— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 12, 2024
No easy feat building the stage for #Usher before the #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/yIOww57Km7— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 12, 2024