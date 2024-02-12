Browse links
"If your church can afford a foot washing commercial for the Super Bowl, it should be paying taxes."
Initially, few of us at Ad Age thought the He Gets Us Jesus #SuperBowl ad was made with AI…it wasn’t. They are photographs shot by photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten, who has experience in the fine arts industry.— Ad Age (@adage) February 11, 2024
jesus confirmed foot freak— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 11, 2024
If your church can afford a foot washing commercial for the Superbowl it should be pay taxes. Like a lot of taxes.— Lee Pace's Thick Thighs (@509RhymeAnimal) February 11, 2024
Jesus was a foot guy— baloney ramone (@noochiez) February 11, 2024
What prohibition era footwashing christianity bullshit is this— notable head coach haver (@wrongopinionman) February 11, 2024
That foot washing commercial pic.twitter.com/fNBynAb8gt— matt (@TheCursedGoon) February 11, 2024
I know one person who is rewatching that Jesus foot washing commercial— Kenneth Glantz (@KMcAwsome) February 11, 2024