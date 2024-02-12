Skip To Content
"Jesus Confirmed Foot Freak": There Was A Jesus Foot-Washing Ad During Super Bowl LVIII, And People Were Not Into It

"If your church can afford a foot washing commercial for the Super Bowl, it should be paying taxes."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

The surprise star of the opening minutes of Super Bowl LVIII? This guy.

Rendering of Jesus Christ
Getty Images

During the game's first quarter, a seriously weird ad aired where people were washing each others' feet in various and seemingly incongruous settings.

He Gets Us / Via youtube.com

The ad was part of the He Gets Us campaign, which is funded by the Servant Foundation, aka the Signatry. Last year, it was reported that the Signatry donated more than $65 million to the Alliance Defending Freedom — a legal advocacy group that has, among other things, worked to curtail LGBTQIA+ rights in the US.

Regardless of your religious beliefs, the whole thing was...really strange.

Screenshot from the He Gets Us commercial
He Gets Us / Via youtube.com
Screenshot from the He Gets Us commercial
He Gets Us / Via youtube.com
Screenshot from the He Gets Us commercial
He Gets Us / Via youtube.com

When I saw it at home, I thought the images were AI-generated — but it turns out that wasn't the case.

By and large, though, the internet was really confused by the whole thing:

And check out all of our Super Bowl coverage here.