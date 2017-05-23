Live Updates: 19 Killed In Possible Terrorist Incident At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

What We Know So Far:
At least 19 people were killed and dozens more were injured in what's being treated as a "terrorist incident" at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. More than 50 people are injured.
According to British Transport Police, officers responded to reports of an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester arena at 10:30 p.m.
In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said that "we are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack."
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available, though multiple people reported hearing loud explosions or bangs in the area.
An emergency number — 0161 856 9400 — is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area.
Updates
All national campaigning for general election cancelled
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said early Tuesday he had spoken to prime minister Theresa May and they had agreed to suspend all national campaigning in the general election "until further notice".
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron also cancelled a planned visit to Gibraltar.
The SNP said it was postponing Tuesday's manifesto launch.
Many, many concertgoers were young children and teenagers
At least 60 ambulances were sent to the Manchester Arena following the blast in the foyer of the venue at about 10.30pm.
Ariana Grande had just finished performing and people were attempted to exit the venue when a loud bang was heard.
It was initially described it as a "serious incident," but officials later said it was "being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."
During a news conference early Tuesday, Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said "this is clearly a very concerning time for everyone."`
Video from the scene appeared to chaotic scenes as people tried to escape the venue.
Following the incident, a representative for Grande told Billboard that she was "okay." Grande's representative did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News request for comment, but she later tweeted that she was "broken."
At least 19 killed in Manchester attack, more than 50 injured
