Live Updates: 19 Killed In Possible Terrorist Incident At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

What We Know So Far:

At least 19 people were killed and dozens more were injured in what's being treated as a "terrorist incident" at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. More than 50 people are injured.

According to British Transport Police, officers responded to reports of an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester arena at 10:30 p.m.

In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said that "we are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack."

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available, though multiple people reported hearing loud explosions or bangs in the area.