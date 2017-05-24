Friends Say Martyn Hett "Died As He Lived" As Tributes Poured In After His Death Was Confirmed

Tributes flooded social media, where Hett had a prolific presence, after he was the tenth victim to be named from Monday's concert attack in Manchester.

Martyn Hett, a journalist, LGBT rights advocate, and prolific figure on Twitter "left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention," his friend Russell Hayward, who described Hett as a soulmate, has said. On Wednesday, Hett was the tenth person to be named as having died following a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night. Twenty-two people are believed to have died, and more than 50 are seriously injured. Several people who attended the concert are still missing.

Tributes from family, friends and public figures flooded social media after his death was announced. "Everything you can read about him shows he was a really loved and special guy," journalist Owen Jones wrote.

"Martyn Hett you did not waste a day of your 29 years with us. You will be so sorely missed. An icon ," Liam wrote.



Josh Manasa, a fellow journalist at Attitude magazine, for which Hett also wrote, offered his condolences.



"The love on here today is testament to the power of online communities, and people like Martyn who seem to touch every corner of them. R.I.P," he wrote. Hett was well-known for writing "about strong women and low culture," as he described it on his website. "I also like to make silly videos with low production values," he added.

One such popular video was a mash-up of Audrey Roberts, a character from the soap Coronation Street, of which he was a self-professed superfan.

"Believe it or not, Snoop Dogg is a massive fan of Coronation Street and his favourite character is Deirdre Barlow," Hett once wrote in a blogpost explaining his love for Barlow. "He’s actually been quoted as saying he wants her in his next music video."



Hett infamously had a tattoo of Barlow on his ankle, and appeared on the Channel 4 show, Tattoo Fixers, which he wrote about for Huffington Post.

Hett was also a known advocate for LGBT rights. Following a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando last June, where several LGBT people were killed, Hett wrote:



“My heart is still breaking for the victims and their families but it’s been refreshing to see so much community spirit and support in the wake of it all.



“So many people turned up that they managed to create a wall of people holding hands around the entire gay village we’ve got a long way to go but I feel hopeful for the future.”

He was also known to have created a heartwarming following for his mum, Figan, after he urged his large Twitter following to buy her knitted toys after nobody turned up to a craft fair she was holding.

"I’ve found the whole thing rather hilarious," Martyn told BuzzFeed News at the time. "I popped over at the weekend to have lunch with her and she’d restocked her materials."



Following the announcement of his death, Hetts brother Dan wrote on Twitter that the family was "heartbroken".

they found my brother last night. we are heartbroken.

Hett's sister, Emma changed her Facebook profile picture to a photograph of her with her brother, with the simple caption, "love you".