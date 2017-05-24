Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
  30. Sitemap

Friends Say Martyn Hett "Died As He Lived" As Tributes Poured In After His Death Was Confirmed

Tributes flooded social media, where Hett had a prolific presence, after he was the tenth victim to be named from Monday's concert attack in Manchester.

Posted on
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Facebook: martynhett

Martyn Hett, a journalist, LGBT rights advocate, and prolific figure on Twitter "left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention," his friend Russell Hayward, who described Hett as a soulmate, has said.

On Wednesday, Hett was the tenth person to be named as having died following a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night. Twenty-two people are believed to have died, and more than 50 are seriously injured. Several people who attended the concert are still missing.

🥝Russell @RussellHayward

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tributes from family, friends and public figures flooded social media after his death was announced. "Everything you can read about him shows he was a really loved and special guy," journalist Owen Jones wrote.

RIP @martynhett. Everything you can read about him shows he was a really loved and special guy. What a horrible loss to Stockport.
Owen Jones @OwenJones84

RIP @martynhett. Everything you can read about him shows he was a really loved and special guy. What a horrible loss to Stockport.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Martyn Hett you did not waste a day of your 29 years with us. You will be so sorely missed. An icon ," Liam wrote.

Thanks for everyone's help and support. I will love him forever.
Christina @ChristinaP89

Thanks for everyone's help and support. I will love him forever.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Josh Manasa, a fellow journalist at Attitude magazine, for which Hett also wrote, offered his condolences.

"The love on here today is testament to the power of online communities, and people like Martyn who seem to touch every corner of them. R.I.P," he wrote.

Hett was well-known for writing "about strong women and low culture," as he described it on his website. "I also like to make silly videos with low production values," he added.

The love on here today is testament to the power of online communities, and people like Martyn who seem to touch every corner of them. R.I.P
Josh @J_Manasa

The love on here today is testament to the power of online communities, and people like Martyn who seem to touch every corner of them. R.I.P

Reply Retweet Favorite

One such popular video was a mash-up of Audrey Roberts, a character from the soap Coronation Street, of which he was a self-professed superfan.

Spent my Sunday evening making an extended version of my Audrey Roberts Noise video because I'll forever be single.… https://t.co/a03BpCksmB
Martyn @martynhett

Spent my Sunday evening making an extended version of my Audrey Roberts Noise video because I'll forever be single.… https://t.co/a03BpCksmB

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Believe it or not, Snoop Dogg is a massive fan of Coronation Street and his favourite character is Deirdre Barlow," Hett once wrote in a blogpost explaining his love for Barlow. "He’s actually been quoted as saying he wants her in his next music video."

Hett infamously had a tattoo of Barlow on his ankle, and appeared on the Channel 4 show, Tattoo Fixers, which he wrote about for Huffington Post.

Any @itvcorrie superfans out there who can match Martyn’s Deirdre Barlow tattoo? 😂 https://t.co/UQMSd5TKbb
BBC Radio 5 live @bbc5live

Any @itvcorrie superfans out there who can match Martyn’s Deirdre Barlow tattoo? 😂 https://t.co/UQMSd5TKbb

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hett was also a known advocate for LGBT rights. Following a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando last June, where several LGBT people were killed, Hett wrote:

“My heart is still breaking for the victims and their families but it’s been refreshing to see so much community spirit and support in the wake of it all.

Name a more iconic duo
Martyn @martynhett

Name a more iconic duo

Reply Retweet Favorite

“So many people turned up that they managed to create a wall of people holding hands around the entire gay village we’ve got a long way to go but I feel hopeful for the future.”

He was also known to have created a heartwarming following for his mum, Figan, after he urged his large Twitter following to buy her knitted toys after nobody turned up to a craft fair she was holding.

So horrified and sorry to hear about Martyn Hett. Here's just a small sense of who he was + how he cared for his mum https://t.co/JkpRV8bCMd
Patrick Strudwick @PatrickStrud

So horrified and sorry to hear about Martyn Hett. Here's just a small sense of who he was + how he cared for his mum https://t.co/JkpRV8bCMd

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I’ve found the whole thing rather hilarious," Martyn told BuzzFeed News at the time. "I popped over at the weekend to have lunch with her and she’d restocked her materials."

Following the announcement of his death, Hetts brother Dan wrote on Twitter that the family was "heartbroken".

they found my brother last night. we are heartbroken.
Dan Hett @danhett

they found my brother last night. we are heartbroken.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hett's sister, Emma changed her Facebook profile picture to a photograph of her with her brother, with the simple caption, "love you".

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App