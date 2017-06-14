Live Updates: Fatalities Confirmed As Massive Fire Engulfs London Tower Block

What We Know So Far
- There have been a "number of fatalities", the London Fire Commissioner has confirmed, but was unable to say how many due to the scale and complexity of the fire.
- A "major incident" has been declared, following the "unprecedented" fire.
- The London Fire Brigade was first called at shortly before 1am on Wednesday to the Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, North Kensington, London.
- Over 50 people have been taken to hospitals, London Ambulance Service said.
- Efforts to evacuate residents continued for hours after the fire first broke out, the Metropolitan Police confirmed, and as of 6 am the fire continued to rage.
- The cause of the fire is not clear.
- Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters responded, according to London Fire officials.
- The building, constructed in 1974, is 24 stories tall and contains 120 homes, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
- An emergency number Casualty Bureau has been set up on 0800 0961 233.
Updates
Over 50 taken to hospital, London Ambulance Service confirms
As many as 50 people have been taken to five hospitals across London, after a huge fire broke out in a 24 storey building in Notting Hill.
"We have now taken over 50 patients to five hospitals across London," Stuart Crichton, London Ambulance Service (LAS) assistant director of operations, said in a statement.
"Over 100 of our medics are working hard to respond to this incident, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, advanced trauma teams from London's Air ambulance and those staff managing the incident in our special operations centre."
Crichton said that hazardous response team members were also in attendance.
The London Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement "a number of fatalities". Commander Stuart Cundy, from the Metropolitan Police, said officers would be making contact with next of kin soon.
"Extensive cordons remain in place and a number of nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution. The A40 is closed in both directions. We kindly ask that the public stay away from the area," he continued.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Cunday said, and "it is likely to take some time before we are in a position to confirm the cause of the fire."
–Rose Troup Buchanan
Hundreds inside when fire broke out, councillor says
Nick Paget-Brown, of Kensington and Chelsea council, told the BBC that as many as "several hundred" people would have been in Grenfell Tower when the fire broke out.
Many would have been sleeping, he said, and confirmed that there were 130 residential flats in recently renovated tower block. Addressing concerns about fire safety in council blocks, Paget-Brown said that all council blocks "were regularly inspected".
–Rose Troup Buchanan
Fatalities confirmed, London fire commissioner confirms
London's Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton has confirmed that a number of people have died in the "unprecedented" blaze.
"I am very sad to confirm that there have been a number of casualties," Cotton said in a brief statement on Wednesday morning. "I cannot confirm the number at this time due to the size and complexity of this building. It would clearly be wrong for me to speculate further."
"This is an unprecedented incident. In my 29 years of being a firefighter I have never ever seen anything of this scale," Cotton said. "Firefighters are working very hard."
"This is major fire that has affected all floors of this 24 floor building, from the second floor upwards," she said. "We declared this a major incident very early this morning."
Cotton said that emergency services were on the scene six minutes after the first call. There are 40 fire engines, including 14 fire rescue units, and 200 fire fighters, still working on Notting Hill site to fight the flames.
There is no indication yet what started the fire.
Cotton continued that the London Fire Brigade were working very closely with the Metropolitan Police, and the London Ambulance Service. She said further information would be made available shortly, "including advice for those concerned about those who are working here and people who live here".
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances," assistant commissioner Dan Daly said in an earlier statement.
–Rose Troup Buchanan
30 people in hospital but many still unaccounted for, says local councillor
Councillor Robert Atkinson, for the Notting Dale ward, said there were at least 30 people in hospital, but that many more remained unaccounted for.
Atkinson, speaking to BBC Radio 4, said: "No one knows, I know there are people unaccounted for, the solid figure is 30 people in hospital."
He continued that when the fire broke out, at shortly before 1am, many people were in bed. "It's been a truly massive fire. We're all astonished how rapidly it spread, the tower was entirely engulfed."
The councillor said hundreds of police and emergency service personnel were on the scene and "doing their job", but he was unable to give any more concrete information.
He also said he would be investigating reports that the fire alarm did not go off in the building. "One of the questions I will be asking is why the fire alarm system didn't work. The building has recently been refurbished which makes it all the more difficult to explain."
"It was just finished in the last three or four months. We've received assurances the fire system was looked at and it was given the all clear. There are very serious questions to be asked. The local authority is concentrating on consolidating the emergency centres – churches and mosques have all made facilities available to people, the local authority is seeking to consolidate everything into one area."
Many local residents, speaking to reporters on the scene, said that they had not heard a fire alarm. Many escaped from the building when friends or neighbours personally banged on their doors, or they smelt the smoke flooding through the building.
–Rose Troup Buchanan
"We still have family and friends missing," tower residents speak of night's terror
Bayan Sied, 38, and his wife Nadia Yousuf, 29, are still waiting for news of missing family members who live on the floors above.
Sied told BuzzFeed News: "We live on the 15th floor, we came home about half past 12 and were watching TV for a while.
"By one o'clock my wife started smelling something, she saw lighting coming from the window, and saw a fire coming from the bottom floor.
"We ran outside. When we came out only the fourth floor was burning, one hour later the whole thing was on fire. As you can see it's toast.
"We've got family inside, we still don't know, there are a lot of people missing. They live on the 23rd floor, the 19th floor, there are children missing. We haven't seen many survivors.
"There's a lot of people we know, we haven't seen them, we don't know what's going to happen. We still have family and friends missing. We're hearing stories some people are being treated at St Mary's Hospital for burns, but that's it. We're just standing here waiting."
His wife said she did not know who first raised the alarm, but said Muslim residents were among the first to notice the fire, as they woke up to prepare to break their fast.
"They saw it just after they woke up to eat", she said.
She added that the housing association had been warned by residents that the building was a fire risk.
"There was a lot of warning about the pipes recently", she said, "and it wasn't safe. But nobody listened."
–Hannah Al-Othman
Emergency services scramble as huge fire breaks out in Grenfell tower block
At least 40 fire engines and more than 200 firefighters are responding to a huge fire in Notting Hill, west London, early Wednesday morning.
"We have declared a major incident and continue to work closely with other emergency services at the scene," London Ambulance Service said in a statement.
More than 20 ambulance crews were dispatched to the fire as well as trauma teams.
–Rose Troup Buchanan