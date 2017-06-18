Another London Council Says It Is Stepping In To Deal With The Grenfell Tower Fire Crisis

Exclusive: Ealing council has told Grenfell Tower fire survivors, residents and volunteers it is taking over operations from local authorities in Kensington and Chelsea.

A nearby London council says it is assuming control over aspects of the Grenfell Tower response operation as accusations of mismanagement of the crisis mounted against Kensington and Chelsea council, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

Volunteers and humanitarian charity workers were told by officials from Ealing council late on Saturday night there would be a complete hand over to the west London authority – the same day the prime minister admitted support on the ground for survivors of the disaster "was not good enough". They were told they would now be taking instructions from Labour-controlled Ealing council, and not to follow direction from anyone else.



Rupinder Hardy, a manager at Ealing council, had been called by Ealing emergency response team on Friday to assist with the Grenfell Tower crisis, and was at Westway Sports Centre visiting family and meeting with volunteers from 7am on Saturday morning, and leaving after midnight.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, she said: "I am going to have a meeting now to see what happened during the night, and what we need to focus on going forward.

"Now we've got a lot of Ealing people coming, and we've got representatives from government offices. "I've suggested yesterday what I'd like to see, and I'd like to get this to feel like a rest centre, to feel welcoming, to feel inclusive, to give the opportunity to the community to be somewhere where they can talk to community groups and to be heard, and to have their outcomes met."

I've spoken to Rupinder Harding manager at Ealing council who says she wanted the refuge centre to "feel like a res… https://t.co/qT3Hd1MaPv

The news of Ealing council stepping in comes three days after the fire left a community mourning, with at least 58 people presumed dead and scores of families left homeless.

Kensington and Chelsea council has been under pressure since the fire, with residents protesting outside Kensington Town Hall on Friday night. The BBC reported on Sunday that central government staff had been drafted in to manage the response to the fire.

Kensington and Chelsea council leader Nicholas Paget-Brown was quoted as saying: "Kensington and Chelsea council is working closely with the government, charities, volunteer and resident groups and the emergency services to help re-house and assist all those affected.

"Of course, people rightly have questions about the causes of the fire and why it spread so quickly and these will be answered."

The Sunday Times also reported that British Red Cross had been drafted in to help with disaster relief. Families from Grenfell Tower and local residents have in the last few days complained about the lack of support from Kensington and Chelsea council. In an updated press statement on Saturday evening, the council said: "Kensington Town Hall has unfortunately been closed due to yesterday’s (Friday) incident," referring to the protest by residents. A pressing concern for Grenfell Tower residents as well as households in the surrounding area who had been evacuated is the issue of housing. On Friday morning, Kensington and Chelsea council confirmed 109 households had been given temporary accommodation in hotels. A statement said: "We plan to house residents of Grenfell Tower as locally as we can. But we may well need help from our close neighbours. We want to rehouse people in a good home as quickly as we can. "The council is committed to looking after the immediate and longer-term housing needs of all those affected by the fire."

Yet at a meeting organised by local people on Saturday evening at Al Manar mosque, which is close to Grenfell Tower, residents spoke of their anger at being dispersed in different high-rise hotels from friends and neighbours, as well as a lack of information.

They said how they had been told they would be rehoused outside of the borough, including in Ealing and Wandsworth, despite being given reassurances to the contrary. Some families said they had been told they could go back to their homes, only to find their gas and water was not working, and were worried about the fumes from the fire. Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire disaster. The prime minister said the inquiry, which is expected to cost several million pounds, was needed to ensure "this terrible tragedy is properly investigated" – however local residents are demanding an inquest.



Aisha Gani is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Aisha Gani at Aisha.Gani@BuzzFeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.