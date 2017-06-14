Get Our App!
Developing...

Live Updates: Massive Fire Engulfs London Tower Block

At least 30 people have been taken to hospital after after a huge fire broke out in Grenfell Tower block, Notting Hill, shortly before 1am on Wednesday morning.

Matt Dunham / AP

What We Know So Far

  • A “major incident” has been declared.
  • The London Fire Brigade was first called at 00.54 am on Wednesday to the Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, North Kensington, London.
  • At least 30 people have been taken to hospitals, London Ambulance Service said.
  • Efforts to evacuate residents continued for hours after the fire first broke out, the Metropolitan Police confirmed, and as of 6 am the fire continued to rage.
  • The cause of the fire is not clear.
  • Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters responded, according to London Fire officials.
  • The building, constructed in 1974, is 24 stories tall and contains 120 homes, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
  • An emergency number Casualty Bureau has been set up on 0800 0961 233.

