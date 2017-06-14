Live Updates: Massive Fire Engulfs London Tower Block

Developing...
What We Know So Far
- A “major incident” has been declared.
- The London Fire Brigade was first called at 00.54 am on Wednesday to the Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, North Kensington, London.
- At least 30 people have been taken to hospitals, London Ambulance Service said.
- Efforts to evacuate residents continued for hours after the fire first broke out, the Metropolitan Police confirmed, and as of 6 am the fire continued to rage.
- The cause of the fire is not clear.
- Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters responded, according to London Fire officials.
- The building, constructed in 1974, is 24 stories tall and contains 120 homes, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
- An emergency number Casualty Bureau has been set up on 0800 0961 233.