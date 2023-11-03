In a July 2011 issue of Vanity Fair, Justin speaks effusively about his ex Jessica, and by August 2011, the two were spotted together in Toronto after seemingly reconciling.
6.BROKE UP: Ashanti and Nelly have always been coy about their relationship, as they both continued to push the narrative that they're just "good friends." But in 2015, they seemingly confirmed their split, despite breakup/infidelity rumors swirling around since 2013.
Nelly and Ashanti were reportedly first romantically linked back in 2003 after meeting at a Grammy Awards press conference. But now, the two are back in each other's good graces!
7.BROKE UP: Dax Shepard ended things with Kristen Bell three months into their relationship in 2007, after Kristen had already fallen in love with him.
Dax had recently gotten out of a nine-year relationship and was also casually dating someone else at the time, so he wasn't sure if he was ready for anything serious. Well, that uncertainty didn't last long, because four days later he called Kristen back saying, "'I don't know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they're just not as interesting as you, and I don't know what I'm doing,' and he came back."
8.BROKE UP: Adam Levine began dating Behati Prinsloo in May 2012, shortly after breaking up with her close friend and fellow Victoria's Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna a month before. Adam and Behati dated for a year but called it quits in May 2013.
10.SEPARATED: Pink and Carey Hart wed in 2006 in Costa Rica, but in 2008 they decided to separate. Their split actually inspired a few of Pink's singles, like "So What" and "I Don't Believe You."
This year marks 17 years of marriage for Pink and Carey. They share two children together — their daughter, Willow Sage, 12, and their 6-year-old son Jameson Moon.
11.BROKE UP: Prince William and Kate Middleton met while attending the University of Saint Andrews and officially began dating in 2003. They decided to call it quits in spring 2007.
After a year apart, the two rekindled their relationship in March 2008. Fast-forward to April 2011, when they tied the knot in one of the most publicized ceremonies in the world, aka the Royal Wedding 2011, which generated more than 1 billion views.
12.BROKE UP: Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey began dating in 2006 after connecting multiples times on TRL and later starring in his music video "What's Left of Me." Three years later, in June 2009, they decided to take some time apart from each other.
But that time was brief, because by October 2009 they were back in each other's arms. They tied the knot in July 2011 and share three children together — Camden John, 11, their 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, and their 6-year-old son Phoenix Robert. Nowadays, you can catch them hosting the popular Netflix dating series The Ultimatum.
13.BROKE UP: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were first spotted together being flirty at a 2016 Golden Globes afterparty in January. They became Instagram official in May 2016. But in February 2017, Katy called things off with Orlando.
After being spotted together in August 2017, Katy revealed she and Orlando were officially dating again in May 2018. By February 2019, the two were engaged, and today, they're the proud parents of a 3-year-old girl named Daisy Dove.
But they couldn't stay away from each other for too long, which is why they were seen in July 2014 getting cozy at LAX. By 2016, Rose and Kit confirmed they were officially an item again. The two walked down the aisle in June 2018 during a beautiful ceremony in Scotland.