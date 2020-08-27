  • Viral badge
Updated 12 minutes ago. Posted on Aug 27, 2020

Katy Perry Has Given Birth To A Baby Girl And Yes, Her Name Is Adorable

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!

Congratulations are in order, because Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have just welcomed their first child into the world!

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The couple announced the news on Instagram with an adorable black and white photo, and also revealed their baby girl's name: Daisy Dove Bloom.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando said in the caption, which was first posted via UNICEF.

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

They went on to use the opportunity to promote UNICEF, who are working to support expectant mothers and newborn babies in communities that have a shortage of healthcare workers, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival," they said. "By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child."

Since revealing the news that she was expecting in March during her "Never Worn White" music video, Katy has been open about her pregnancy journey with fans.

She's shared everything from tours of the baby's nursery to videos of her swollen pregnancy belly button, and has also been super honest about her changing body.

Getty Images

"I'm really grateful for my body," Katy said last month. "I have so much respect for women — obviously, going through this process, you just get a whole new viewpoint."

"Everything is swollen," she added. "My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell."

Katy also recently opened up about the more emotional side of becoming a mother, admitting in an interview with Zane Lowe that she was original "terrified" by the prospect, but had been working on her maternal instincts.

Of course, Katy also showed off her growing bump in May during the music video for her single "Daisies" — a nod to what would eventually become her baby girl's name.

Capitol / giphy.com

Congratulations, Katy and Orlando! 👶🏼💖

Ellie Bate is a celebrity reporter and talent coordinator at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Ellie Bate at eleanor.bate@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here

