In her upcoming memoir titled The Woman in Me, Britney Spears shares details of her life that she's kept private for years.
Earlier today, People shared an excerpt where the 41-year-old recalled her acting experience on Crossroads. "I think I started Method acting—only I didn’t know how to break out of my character. I really became this other person. Some people do Method acting, but they’re usually aware of the fact that they’re doing it. But I didn’t have any separation at all."
When she lost the starring role of The Notebook to Rachel McAdams, she felt relieved. "Even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on the Mickey Mouse Club, I’m glad I didn’t do it. I imagine there are people in the acting field who have dealt with something like that, where they had trouble separating themselves from a character."
And now, another excerpt about Britney's past has been released.
According to People, the pop star reveals that she became pregnant while dating Justin Timberlake and had an abortion because he "didn’t want to be a father."
"Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy," she wrote.
"He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
After the couple broke up in 2002, Britney went on to have two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Promising to reveal "her incredible journey and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history," Britney's memoir comes out on Oct. 24.