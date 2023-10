During a special family episode of, where Will was a guest, Jada opened up about feeling like she was living "inauthentically" and "living up to an idea for [Will]." They had to break up within their marriage and rebuild with new rules. They had to go their separate ways to regain their strength and she did it so she could rediscover who Jada is — not her as a mother, not as a wife, but as Jada.