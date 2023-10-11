First mentions of their separation actually happened during a 2020 episode of Jada's Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, where she addressed her relationship with August and how she and Will were "going through a very difficult time."
And when Hoda asked why Jada wasn't more vocal about their issues and separation throughout the years, she admitted it came down to them "just not being ready yet...still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership. In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn't figured that out."
She went on to admit that the reasoning behind their breakup was a culmination of things. They eventually reached a point where trying to fix things in their relationship became tiring.
“Why it fractured? That’s a lot of things," Jada said. "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."
During a special family episode of Red Table Talk, where Will was a guest, Jada opened up about feeling like she was living "inauthentically" and "living up to an idea for [Will]." They had to break up within their marriage and rebuild with new rules. They had to go their separate ways to regain their strength and she did it so she could rediscover who Jada is — not her as a mother, not as a wife, but as Jada.
Facebook Watch
Jada thought about getting a legal divorce, but ultimately she could never go through with it. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever,” Jada added. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise."
Both Will and Jada have been adamant about a legal divorce not being the right solution for them and something that they want to avoid as they learn to work through their marital issues.
To learn more about Jada, be sure to watch her full NBC News interview with Hoda when it airs at 8 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 13.
And don't forget to checkout her upcoming memoir, Worthy, which hits stores on Oct. 17.