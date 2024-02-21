With the increasingly ridiculous and ever-changing nature of beauty standards, it's already hard enough being comfortable in your own skin. Many people, especially those in the entertainment industry, deal with harsh speculation on whether or not they've had work done on top of that.
Here are 21 times celebs either confirmed or denied plastic surgery speculation:
"The reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking. Because I was like: 'These motherfuckers have come back and are filming me against my will,'" she said.
2. On a 2024 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, the host accused Erin Moriarty of being "addicted" to plastic surgery and made other unkind comments about the actor. Addressing the situation via Instagram, Erin began, "This is something I truly never anticipated writing. We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things."
She continued, "I had no idea what was going on, to be honest, because I've had one of the most challenging weeks of my life. And I specifically thought that as I emerge this period of time — so stressed that I BARELY been able to eat and sleep. I thought ok, I'm going to [emerge from] this 10 pounds thinner and the verbal abuse/accusations will be flying — usually either drug use or just a flippant 'eat a burger' comment. You learn to become Teflon and move on. I had NO idea what was going on this time. To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."
"Megyn used a photo taken 'a year ago' according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I'm about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds)," she said.
"How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling. [In the 'after' picture] I got my makeup done that day, and it involves major contouring, and I remember leaving feeling pretty. And even that day was an immensely stressful day for me. I came running to those girls, and I showed up in tears after what had happened that day, and I left feeling better simply because I felt like they had reduced my lack of sleep and worked their magic wands. I saw the comments, scathing enough to just turn my comments off. But this is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news...[I'm] horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It's broken my heart. You've broken my heart. You never know what someone is going through, social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and [sic] irregardless, there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me. Shame on you, Megyn Kelly. Shame on you, Fox News (Vought incarnate)," Erin concluded.
3. After Adriana Lima attended the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, some people who saw her red carpet photos theorized that she got the "fox eye" procedure. Sharing a no-makeup selfie to her Instagram story, Adriana said, "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs...Thanks for your concern."
4. Calling out a 2017 Life & Style article speculating on whether she'd had plastic surgery, Sarah Hyland tweeted, "THIS MAKES ME SO MAD. to have Drs give their opinion ON MY FACE is absolutely ridiculous and degrading. Fuck off." In a follow-up post, she continued, "I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an entire article surrounding the question of if I'd had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing."
"Adding insult to injury. You have NO IDEA what I have been through. And I have somewhat addressed these rumors already. People like you are the reason why young girls feel the need to alter their faces. MY face has been altered by LIFE SAVING medication. Take your 'journalism' and use it for some good. FOR ONCE," she said.
5. In April 2021, Zac Efron's appearance in Bill Nye's Earth Day special sparked viral plastic surgery rumors. A year and a half later, the actor told Men's Health that he was healing from shattering his jaw when he ran through his house in socks, slipped, and landed chin-first on a granite fountain. Having to compensate for his injured facial muscles, his "masseters just grew."
He didn't even know about the rumors until his mom called him to ask if they were true.
He said, "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work."
6. Following intense and viral speculation that she'd gotten a nose job, eyelid surgery, Botox, fillers, and other cosmetic procedures, Jennifer Lawrence told Kylie Jenner, whom she was interviewing for Interview Magazine, "I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery."
"I’m like, 'I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup,'" she said.
7. In the same Interview Magazine piece, Kylie Jenner, who's been subjected to cosmetic surgery rumors since she was a teenager, said, "I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?' I’m like, 'What are we talking about?'"
8. In a 2019 Master Class with her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, Kim Kardashian said, "I never had my nose done. Everyone thought I did. I said, 'Wait until I have kids, because your real features come out.'"
Mario then explained that he contoured Kim's nose to try to hide its bump.
Kim said, "I swear, I look at [pictures] and would be like, ‘Wow the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others.'"
9. In 2021, @popcultureangel posted early ’00s throwback pictures of the Kardashian-Jenners. In the comments, one user said that Kourtney Kardashian Barker "got plenty of surgery" but "just did it in an extremely natural way." Kourtney herself replied, "No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment. Butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks 💁🏻♀️ and you were just getting started."
10. When Jennifer Lopez promoted her new cosmetic face mask on Instagram in 2021, some commenters speculated that she also had Botox to thank for the way her skin looked. Jennifer replied, "For the 500 millionth time, I have never done Botox or any injectables, or surgery!"
She continued, "Try spending your time being more positive, kind, and uplifting of others — don't spend your time trying to bring others down, that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!"
11. In 2023, Sofía Vergara told Glamour, "Sometimes I read messages — I avoid reading comments because, for what? It’s usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous. I read it and it’s like, ‘She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.’ And I’m thinking, It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!"
"I always want to say, ‘No, it’s called aging! It’s called fucking I’m old! That’s why I look different!’" she said.
12. In her 2020 "Savage" remix, Beyoncé seemingly addressed speculation that she'd had a BBL with the lyrics, "Big B and that B stand for bands / If you wanna see some real ass, baby, here's your chance."
"Texas up in this thang, put you up on this game / Ivy Park on my frame ... / If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby, you don't feel my pain," she rapped.
13. In 2023, a plastic surgeon publicly alleged Chrissy Teigen got "bad fillers" and called her an example of what your face "could become" if you got your fillers done "wrong," but they also said they had no "mean intentions." Sharing a screenshot of the surgeon's post on her Instagram story, Chrissy said, "No mean intentions? But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You're a piece of shit. I gained weight."
Previously, Chrissy openly discussed her cosmetic surgery decisions with Byrdie. She said, "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks." Specifically, she pointed out her lips, nose, and forehead as "fake."
She said, "I'm not shy talking about that sort of thing. I have no regrets."
14. In the comments of a 2020 Instagram post, fans speculated that Jordyn Woods had a BBL. However, her mother, Elizabeth, made a post to defend her daughter. She wrote, "Yes, [Jordyn] is my daughter, which means she has my genetics. We have ass naturally!"
"No one has gotten any butt lifts...this is one of the craziest things that I keep reading...let’s focus on important things everyone and make a positive change," she said.
15. Addressing plastic surgery speculation in a 2021 Vogue video, Gigi Hadid said, "When I look back on my first red carpets when I didn’t have makeup artists or someone to call, I would obviously do my own makeup. Now, it’s like, people pull up those pictures and are like, 'Oh, Gigi’s nose looks different in these pictures than now.' Or, they’ll talk about something with my face. Like, ‘this has changed on Gigi.’ It’s really, like, that’s the power of makeup. Like, I’ve never done anything to my face."
She continued, "But the way that I've learned to contour in certain places, put bronzer in some places, and leave out in other places — it's something you have to learn."
Similarly, in an earlier Instagram Live, she said, "People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round. I have had cheeks since I was born. “I’ve never injected anything into my face. I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me, personally, it terrifies me. I feel I’m too much of a control freak. I’m like, ‘What if it goes wrong?’"
16. Following years of speculation about her nose, in 2022, Bella Hadid told Vogue that she got a nose job at 14. She said, "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it."
However, she denied speculation that she'd had other cosmetic work, such as fillers or an eye lift, done.
She said, "People think I fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I'm pretty sure you don't look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me...Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called — it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."
17. In 2023, Charlize Theron told Allure, "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging...People think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, 'Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"
She continued, "I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers. I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."
18. In the comments of a 2019 Instagram post, some users accused Ariel Winter of having "so much plastic surgery" and tried to shame her for it. However, she replied, "I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down. I also didn't get plastic surgery."
"That is also not being supportive of women if you're just assuming something about the way they look," she said.
19. In a 2022 Instagram story post, Kristin Cavallari said, "Y'all can keep the lip flip. Mine's with liner...I don't inject anything in my face, So quit saying 'my face has changed.'"
In a follow-up post, she added, "Getting your makeup professionally done makes a massive difference in someone's face, FYI."
20. In 2018, Katy Perry addressed years of cosmetic work speculation from tabloids, telling Refinery 29, "I've done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I'd recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn't really matter."
We're getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations. Of course, always be your authentic self — but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it's like 'Go ahead!' Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl," she said.
21. And finally, on an Instagram video where Adrienne Bailon-Houghton showed off her bikini looks from vacation, a troll commented, "Wow, you have a great surgeon." Adrienne replied, "Wow... this is the greatest compliment. My surgeon is @nyricanmama [Nilda Felix, my mom]."
The troll actually apologized, replying, "I apologize, it's such a typical thing for celebrities that I assumed this was the case. Again I apologize and God bless."