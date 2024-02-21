She continued, "I had no idea what was going on, to be honest, because I've had one of the most challenging weeks of my life. And I specifically thought that as I emerge this period of time — so stressed that I BARELY been able to eat and sleep. I thought ok, I'm going to [emerge from] this 10 pounds thinner and the verbal abuse/accusations will be flying — usually either drug use or just a flippant 'eat a burger' comment. You learn to become Teflon and move on. I had NO idea what was going on this time. To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."



"Megyn used a photo taken 'a year ago' according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I'm about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds)," she said.

"How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling. [In the 'after' picture] I got my makeup done that day, and it involves major contouring, and I remember leaving feeling pretty. And even that day was an immensely stressful day for me. I came running to those girls, and I showed up in tears after what had happened that day, and I left feeling better simply because I felt like they had reduced my lack of sleep and worked their magic wands. I saw the comments, scathing enough to just turn my comments off. But this is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news...[I'm] horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It's broken my heart. You've broken my heart. You never know what someone is going through, social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and [sic] irregardless, there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me. Shame on you, Megyn Kelly. Shame on you, Fox News (Vought incarnate)," Erin concluded.