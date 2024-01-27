Skip To Content
Megyn Kelly Accused Erin Moriarty Of Being "Addicted" To Plastic Surgery, And Here's How She Responded

"We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives, but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

The Boys star Erin Moriarty responded to Megyn Kelly after the former Fox News host accused her of having an "addiction" to plastic surgery.

closeup of erin wearing a dress at an event
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

In a lengthy Instagram post, Erin fired back at the accusations, calling them "disgustingly false" and "counterproductive," and based on Megyn's controversial history, this situation is a lot to swallow.

Erin portrays the superhero and moral compass, Starlight, on Amazon Prime Video's R-rated graphic novel adaptation, The Boys.

erin in a superhero outfit with a cape
Amazon / Everett Collection

In the series, her character is constantly battling against corporate corruption, false news, and disparaging comments. Unfortunately, in this case, art imitates life. 

On a Jan. 17 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, Megyn sat down with The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles to discuss how women's obsession with plastic surgery is a "social illness."

closeup of Megyn
Noam Galai / Getty Images / Via youtu.be

In the episode, Megyn accused Erin of being an example of the "addiction" of plastic surgery by picking apart two pictures of the actor — before and after. "More and more young women are doing this," Megyn said. "It's not about an objection to plastic surgery, it's about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself."

side by side of the two talking on the podcast
The Megyn Kelly Show

Megyn claimed the first image was "relatively recent" and described Erin as a "nice, beautiful, natural gal" before switching over to the more recent photo, describing it as a "Kim Kardashian disciple."

The Megyn Kelly Show / Via youtu.be

"I find it like a sign of mental illness. I really want to get in the heads of these young girls and say, 'Please don't do this.'"

The Megyn Kelly Show / Via youtu.be

On Friday, Erin responded on Instagram to the intense accusations. "This is something I truly never anticipated writing," she began. "We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things."

Jody Cortes / WireImage for ABA

"I had no idea what was going on, to be honest, because I've had one of the most challenging weeks of my life. And I specifically thought that as I emerge this period of time — so stressed that I BARELY been able to eat and sleep. I thought ok, I'm going to ermege this 10 pounds thinner and the verbal abuse/accusations will be flying — usually either drug use or just a flippant 'eat a burger' comment. You learn to become Teflon and move on. I had NO idea what was going on this time."

"To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for BoxLunch

According to Erin, the before picture was a much older photo. "Megyn used a photo taken 'a year ago' according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I'm about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds)," Erin wrote.

a younger erin is wearing jeans and a patterned shirt under a light jacket with her hair worn down
Bob D'amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

For context, here's a photo of Erin from the show Red Widow in 2013.

"How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling."

Amazon

According to Erin, the after picture Megyn used as proof of the plastic surgery was actually from her makeup. "I got my makeup done that day, and it involves major contouring, and I remember leaving feeling pretty."

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

"And even that day was an immensely stressful day for me. I came running to those girls, and I showed up in tears after what had happened that day, and I left feeling better simply because I felt like they had reduced my lack of sleep and worked their magic wands.

"I saw the comments, scathing enough to just turn my comments off. But this is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news."

In the second slide of her lengthy Instagram, Erin wrote that she's only keeping her account active so people can view her statement but "otherwise, consider it deactivated" as she is "horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It's broken my heart. You've broken my heart."

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

"You never know what someone is going through, social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and [sic] irregardless, there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me. Shame on you, Megyn Kelly. Shame on you, Fox News (Vought incarnate), Erin concluded.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

In her Instagram caption, Erin noted that Megyn no longer works for Fox News, referring to her comparison between the news channel and the evil corporation from The Boys.

Since then, Erin has received support from fans and a couple of her The Boys costars.

jack quaid says, love you erin fuck the haters
Leon Bennett / FilmMagic

@erinelairmoriarty / instagram.com
@erinelairmoriarty / instagram.com

@erinelairmoriarty / instagram.com
chance crawford left a heart emoji as a comment
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
@erinelairmoriarty / instagram.com

@erinelairmoriarty / instagram.com

@erinelairmoriarty / instagram.com
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

@erinelairmoriarty / instagram.com

Read Erin's complete statement on Instagram here.