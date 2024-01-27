The Boys star Erin Moriarty responded to Megyn Kelly after the former Fox News host accused her of having an "addiction" to plastic surgery.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Erin fired back at the accusations, calling them "disgustingly false" and "counterproductive," and based on Megyn's controversial history, this situation is a lot to swallow.
Erin portrays the superhero and moral compass, Starlight, on Amazon Prime Video's R-rated graphic novel adaptation, The Boys.
On a Jan. 17 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, Megyn sat down with The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles to discuss how women's obsession with plastic surgery is a "social illness."
In the episode, Megyn accused Erin of being an example of the "addiction" of plastic surgery by picking apart two pictures of the actor — before and after. "More and more young women are doing this," Megyn said. "It's not about an objection to plastic surgery, it's about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself."
Megyn claimed the first image was "relatively recent" and described Erin as a "nice, beautiful, natural gal" before switching over to the more recent photo, describing it as a "Kim Kardashian disciple."
"I find it like a sign of mental illness. I really want to get in the heads of these young girls and say, 'Please don't do this.'"
On Friday, Erin responded on Instagram to the intense accusations. "This is something I truly never anticipated writing," she began. "We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things."
"To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."
According to Erin, the before picture was a much older photo. "Megyn used a photo taken 'a year ago' according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I'm about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds)," Erin wrote.
"How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling."
According to Erin, the after picture Megyn used as proof of the plastic surgery was actually from her makeup. "I got my makeup done that day, and it involves major contouring, and I remember leaving feeling pretty."
"I saw the comments, scathing enough to just turn my comments off. But this is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news."
In the second slide of her lengthy Instagram, Erin wrote that she's only keeping her account active so people can view her statement but "otherwise, consider it deactivated" as she is "horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It's broken my heart. You've broken my heart."
"You never know what someone is going through, social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and [sic] irregardless, there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me. Shame on you, Megyn Kelly. Shame on you, Fox News (Vought incarnate), Erin concluded.
Since then, Erin has received support from fans and a couple of her The Boys costars.
It’s insane how normalized straight up bullying people for their appearance has become, She deserves better
the misogyny and body shaming erin moriarty has faced is fucking disgusting. stop commenting on women’s bodies and stop picking apart women’s appearances. the fact that she had to quit social media because of this is so horrible i hope she heals
so happy erin moriarty is prioritising herself & protecting her peace. she doesn’t owe anybody anything. the internet/media have relentlessly bullied her for years, despite her airing how such foul behaviour made her feel in the past. fuck you if you contributed to that toxicity.