Celebrity·Posted 16 hours agoFans Are Throwing Their Support Behind Adrienne Bailon After An Internet Troll Accused Her Of Plastic Surgery"This is the greatest compliment."by Morgan SlossBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail You know Adrienne Bailon. Talented member of 3LW, one of my favorite Cheetah Girls, and former co-host of The Real. Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images Well! The TV personality recently showed off her vacation bikini looks in an Instagram video. As you can see, she looked beautiful as ever. View this photo on Instagram Adrienne Bailon / Instagram: @adriennebailon People showered her with compliments in the comments, including Khloé Kardashian and Meagan Good. Adrienne Bailon / instagram.com And her husband, Israel Houghton, had the sweetest words for her. Adrienne Bailon / instagram.com But there's always that one person who has something negative to say! This troll accused her of plastic surgery, writing, "Wow, you have a great surgeon." Adrienne Bailon / instagram.com Adrienne replied, "Wow... this is the greatest compliment." Adrienne Bailon / instagram.com She also wrote, "My surgeon is @nyricanmama." Aka Nilda Felix, her mom! LOL. Jc Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images Fans loved Adrienne's response and supported her in the comments. This person wrote that her beauty is "homegrown": Adrienne Bailon / instagram.com This person said the troll is "insecure" because they'll never have a woman like Adrienne: Adrienne Bailon / instagram.com This person agreed that Adrienne got it from her mama: Adrienne Bailon / instagram.com And this person simply wrote, "The greatest clap back." Adrienne Bailon / instagram.com Adrienne liked a comment from this person, who wrote, "First it was 'why she wearing baggy clothes 24/7' now she showing what was under the baggy clothes and now it's surgery?" Adrienne Bailon / instagram.com And in a surprise plot twist, the troll themself returned to the comments to apologize! Adrienne Bailon / instagram.com Hopefully they think twice about commenting on people's bodies in the future!