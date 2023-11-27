Jennifer Lawrence Denied Having Plastic Surgery Following Viral Speculation

The actor has been the subject of copious speculation, from guesses of a nose job to eyelid skin removal, for some years — especially following her appearance at a Dior event earlier this year. Of course, Kylie has admitted to having a breast augmentation but maintains that her look is primarily achieved through filler.
The pair spoke about the effects of over-lining one's lips — what sparked Kylie's initial interest in makeup — to which Jennifer said, "I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery."
"I’m like, 'I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup,'" she continued. When Kylie asked if J. Law had always worked with Hung, she replied, "Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery."
Kylie then said, "I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?' I’m like, 'What are we talking about?'"
"I have the same thing," Jennifer responded. "I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30, and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.' Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, 'I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'"