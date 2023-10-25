Kylie Jenner Insisted That She's "Never Touched Her Face" And That She's Only Had One Breast Augmentation At Age 19

Kylie Jenner doubled down on her comments about plastic surgery in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal magazine.
Of course, Kylie had previously been caught up in speculation over her looks from when she first got lip filler around the age of 16 — which she initially denied. “It has been an insecurity of mine all my life,” she later said of her lips to Complex, adding that she had never had plastic surgery. "I wish I had just been honest and upfront.”
That being said, it's not the first time Kylie has broached the subject of surgery. In an episode of the third season of The Kardashians, Kylie said, “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers.”
In the following week's episode, Kylie confirmed that she got — and regretted — a boob job before she had her first child, Stormi. “I had beautiful breasts, like, natural tits. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," she said on the show.
Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Kylie said, “My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty.”
“I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is," she continued, noting that such mistakes included “surgery when [she] was younger."
"I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19. And I was never insecure about myself," Kylie said.
In fact, she maintained, "I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing boobs and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it."
"I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop," she said, saying that motherhood is about “teaching our kids to do better than us, be better versions of who we were."
Anyway, totally unrelated, but if one wanted to look up cosmetic procedures that don't technically count as plastic surgery, one could!