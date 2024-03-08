Kylie Jenner Said That She Doesn't Feel "Like My Face Or Looks Are Accepted," And The Lack Of Accountability Is Telling

People have oft-noted that the Kylie in the past year has been remarkably different from the heavily tanned, made-up Kylie of previous years. Her style, at times, has even been compared to "cottagecore," "clean girl," and "quiet luxury" trends.
Kylie herself told the New York Times that she was “stripping down a little bit,” adding, “I don’t have this thick mane down to my butt, I don’t have lash extensions, I don’t have these long claws.”
When it comes to criticism over her appearance — especially plastic surgery speculation — Kylie said that the comments no longer affect her. “It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted,” she said. “There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.”
Kylie did acknowledge the impact that "trends" had on her look following the birth of her two children. “It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” she explained. “Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’”
She further denied seeing comments that her changing look was related to her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. “I don’t know how I feel about that,” Kylie continued. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”
Notably absent from Kylie's words are an acknowledgment of the accusations of cultural appropriation and Blackfishing over the years — the nails and wigs forming just one part of that — and the inherent problem with treating Black aesthetics as a trend.