Kylie Jenner Said That She Doesn't Feel "Like My Face Or Looks Are Accepted," And The Lack Of Accountability Is Telling

“It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Kylie Jenner discussed her changing look in an interview with the New York Times.

Several people seated at a fashion show; Kylie in front in front wearing a sheer, strapless dress and sandals
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

People have oft-noted that the Kylie in the past year has been remarkably different from the heavily tanned, made-up Kylie of previous years. Her style, at times, has even been compared to "cottagecore," "clean girl," and "quiet luxury" trends.

Kylie in a dress with full glam sitting and wearing sunglasses
Arnold Jerocki / WireImage

Kylie herself told the New York Times that she was “stripping down a little bit,” adding, “I don’t have this thick mane down to my butt, I don’t have lash extensions, I don’t have these long claws.”

closeup of kylie with colorful hair under a LV headscarf
Ari Perilstein

When it comes to criticism over her appearance — especially plastic surgery speculation — Kylie said that the comments no longer affect her. “It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted,” she said. “There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.”

Kylie in a strapless dress at an event, accessorized with earrings and a clutch
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Kylie did acknowledge the impact that "trends" had on her look following the birth of her two children. “It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” she explained. “Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’”

Kylie in a sheer, beaded gown with voluminous sleeves at a gala event, heavily tanned with long straight hair
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

She further denied seeing comments that her changing look was related to her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. “I don’t know how I feel about that,” Kylie continued. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seated side by side at an event
Gotham / GC Images

Notably absent from Kylie's words are an acknowledgment of the accusations of cultural appropriation and Blackfishing over the years — the nails and wigs forming just one part of that — and the inherent problem with treating Black aesthetics as a trend.

Kylie Jenner in a denim jacket and  shorts wearing a bandana over her hair
Gustavo Caballero

That's not even getting into the likely impact that Kylie's previous denial of cosmetic work has had on women. 

You can read the full interview here.