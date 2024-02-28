47 Things From Our Posts Other Readers Have Tried And Loved, So Now It's Your Turn

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the best products they bought from our Shopping posts (plus saved up their recs from the comments on other posts) and found when people mentioned us in their Amazon reviews — here's what they actually swear by!
1. A pair of heart-shaped cat-eye sunglasses because nothing else in the world can instantly elevate basically any outfit (and therefore every Insta story you post) to playfully glamorous.
2. A pair of Bearpaw ankle boots to keep your toesies cozy and stylish just like Uggs, but at a price your wallet will smile at. Even better? They're waterproofed already and have some serious traction on their sole, perfect for trudging through freezing weather.
Reviewers recommend sizing down!
"I just ordered the Bearpaw slippers. My size cost $49.95, and considering that Uggs cost well over $100… I’m willing to try the cheaper alternative! I’ll let everyone know how it goes… lol.
Update: [editor's note: 20 days later] The Bearpaw boots are great! I love the fact that they’re already waterproofed." —betherick85, from this roundup of Alternatives to Name Brand Products
Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 18 colors).
3. A cloud-shaped utility knife because if you must somehow bust through the too-tough tape on every package that comes to your front door, might as well do it with something SUPER adorable that's also right where you need it, instead of having to dig for your keys or scissors. That's time and frustration saved!
"I have the cloud blades and I love them lol. They’re super handy to leave all over the house and they’re surprisingly sturdy. I used one to breakdown a few boxes." —vvinter, on this post of Silly But Useful Home Products
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A squeegee broom so you can extract years' worth of built-up, embedded pet hair from your carpet and rugs (the kind that even your pet vacuum somehow doesn't touch) *and* easily sweep up the scattered bits from your hardwood or tile floors.
5. And a pet hair remover that you simply brush over any fabric surface to instantly pick up basically every last bit of shedding your furry friend's always leaving in their wake. Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and use it forever!
"The ChomChom is amazing. My couch looks so much better than it did after the paper tape rollers!" —hint of suspense, from this roundup of reusable products
I used this a BUNCH in 2020, while living with my boyfriend at his parents (for various pandemic-related reasons) and their two sweet but shed-prone dogs. So I can tell you with resounding certainty: it works! Give it some simple back-and-forth swipes over your upholstered furniture, and it easily picks up TONS of pet hair. Then it's simple to pop open the back compartment and swoop that unbelievably big pile of collected hair right into the trash or compost.
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
6. Fanola Purple Shampoo, which works wonders to give your dyed-blonde hair that platinum shine week after week without a pricey visit to the colorist.
7. An earwax removal kit so you can clear up your muffled hearing in less than 10 minutes (who knew everything had such crystal-clear sound??), no need to swipe your credit card for the copay at your doctor's office.
8. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which reviewers with sensitive and dry skin swear by as a way to boost hydration (with results after just a few days) without breaking the bank on $$$ moisturizer and serum brands. You can try it no matter your skin type to deliver deep hydration and help protect your skin from losing moisture.
"Cosrx Snail Mucin is a game changer. I put it on after serums, let it absorb, then sunscreen. No need for moisturizer in the summer! I also add it to my lips before sleeping and wake up to plump soft lips!" —CdnBeaver, from this roundup of TikTok-Approved Cheaper Options Than Name Brands
Get it from Amazon for $10.91.
9. A pair of workout leggings made from recycled plastic so your exercise regimen can be good for you *and* help the planet. They come in a VERY wide range of sizes, and this reader says they've owned their first pair for three years — and they're still practically perfect in every way.
10. A tub of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste so you can instantly shine or de-gunk dozens of different surfaces without having to scrub for hours *or* worry about scratching your chrome, marble, porcelain, wood, glass shower door or stovetop, or stainless steel.
Promising review: "I honestly was skeptical. I had tried everything to get the hard water stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, doors, etc.
I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good....It's that good. It's better than good. It's crazy how good it is.
My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
11. A lightweight and compact portable charger because these days, your phone's an essential in your everyday life, and this will keep your battery out of the red wherever you happen to be.
12. An adorable cat-shaped night-light that, thanks to its changing colors that swap out with just a touch or tap, will bring a little bit more joy and delight to your (or your kiddo's) daily bedtime routine. And it's USB rechargeable!
13. Or a Baby Yoda night-light because it's the next best thing to using the force to sense your way to the bathroom at 2 a.m.
14. A mounted brush so when you're in the middle of dinner, helping kids with homework, or accomplishing any of the dozens of adulting things you have to do, your kitteh can go get the scratching they're desperately desiring from you. Don't worry, they'll still ask for pets! This adhesive corner brush simply satisfies your pet's craving when you're busy or not around.
"I got my cats the wall groomer. They love it. My big boy loved it so hard, he knocked it off the wall. I mounted it with screws the second time lol." —erulastiel91, in this roundup of Useful Products That Look Weird
Get it from Amazon for $10.82.
15. Some caffeinated mints for Goldilocks-perfect perk-ups: each mint contains 40 mg of caffeine, so you can stick with just one for a smaller boost, enjoy two for a cup-of-coffee-like effect, or up it to three for a serious jolt! And since they're MINTS, they'll leave you with the opposite of coffee breath.
16. A Liquid Matte Lipstick from The Lip Bar so you get the best of all lip worlds (seriously, it's like the formula's magic): They'll be ultra-pigmented, they won't be all dried out by the end of the day, AND you'll hardly need to reapply.
17. A pack of LED-dimming sheets — your computer charger, internet router, and other electronics have exactly zero business keeping you awake (or even just annoying you) with their overly bright lights.
18. A can of Barkeepers Friend powder cleanser to scrub off some of the most impossible stains you thought would never come up, because you've tried to tackle 'em with hardcore elbow grease to no avail. Just add a sprinkle of this stuff to your scrubbing and prepare to be amazed!
19. A pair of wireless, around-$30 Bluetooth earbuds because they make it easy to listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks no matter what you're doing: exercising, doing the dishes, taking a shower, or so many other things. They're waterproof and they come with several sizes of silicone tips, so you know they'll fit!
To help keep track of them, you get a wireless charging case that can give the earbuds about 14 hours of power (the earbuds can play for a little over four hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I saw that these TOZO T10 5.0 were featured on BuzzFeed as having great reviews, and were cheap, so I took a chance. The price is unbeatable. I LOVE these things. The sound quality is excellent, they’re easy to operate, and I’m really dancing around the house again. Even though I hate exercise’s guts passionately, I’m getting exercise without even trying. I have also successfully answered calls, and the sound is crystal clear. I extremely recommend these if you want to dip your toe in the world of smartphone earbuds, without breaking the bank, this is a great option. Give them a go. For this price you can’t go wrong." —Just A Narwhal
Get it from Amazon $21.99+ (available in five colors).
20. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, which reviewers swear is comparable to the 5x pricier Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer — it's lightweight, helps reduce the appearance of pores, and has a velvety texture that'll help your foundation glide over your skin flawlessly. And hey, it's cruelty-free and vegan!
It's sold out frequently thanks to TikTok, so if you want this, it's probably best to grab it while it's in stock!
"Can confirm those elf primers are 🔥🔥🔥!!!" —jencornett, on this roundup of