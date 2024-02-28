Skip To Content
    47 Things From Our Posts Other Readers Have Tried And Loved, So Now It's Your Turn

    You'll like basically all of these things, because smart readers just like you highly recommend them.

    We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the best products they bought from our Shopping posts (plus saved up their recs from the comments on other posts) and found when people mentioned us in their Amazon reviews — here's what they actually swear by!

    1. A pair of heart-shaped cat-eye sunglasses because nothing else in the world can instantly elevate basically any outfit (and therefore every Insta story you post) to playfully glamorous.

    buzzfeed reader christineh491a2795d on a patio, wearing the black heart-shaped sunglasses
    buzzfeed.com

    "I forgot which post it was but it had these heart-shaped glasses from Amazon, best purchase ever. I wear them all the time get compliments on them and they honestly make an appearance on a lot of my Instagram posts!" —christineh491a2795d, from when we asked the BuzzFeed Community for the best products they found in our posts. (At the time I wrote that post, though, the sunglasses were sold out!)

    Get a pair on Amazon for $5.49+ (available in six colors and multi-packs).

    2. A pair of Bearpaw ankle boots to keep your toesies cozy and stylish just like Uggs, but at a price your wallet will smile at. Even better? They're waterproofed already and have some serious traction on their sole, perfect for trudging through freezing weather. 

    a reviewer wearing the boots in a leaf pile
    www.amazon.com

    Reviewers recommend sizing down!

    "I just ordered the Bearpaw slippers. My size cost $49.95, and considering that Uggs cost well over $100… I’m willing to try the cheaper alternative! I’ll let everyone know how it goes… lol.

    Update: [editor's note: 20 days later] The Bearpaw boots are great! I love the fact that they’re already waterproofed." —betherick85, from this roundup of Alternatives to Name Brand Products

    Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 18 colors).

    3. A cloud-shaped utility knife because if you must somehow bust through the too-tough tape on every package that comes to your front door, might as well do it with something SUPER adorable that's also right where you need it, instead of having to dig for your keys or scissors. That's time and frustration saved! 

    Model using a purple cloud shaped knife to open a package
    Set of cloud knives in various pastel colors
    Amazon

    "I have the cloud blades and I love them lol. They’re super handy to leave all over the house and they’re surprisingly sturdy. I used one to breakdown a few boxes." —vvinter, on this post of Silly But Useful Home Products

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99

    4. A squeegee broom so you can extract years' worth of built-up, embedded pet hair from your carpet and rugs (the kind that even your pet vacuum somehow doesn't touch) *and* easily sweep up the scattered bits from your hardwood or tile floors.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    "I bought the squeegee broom and it did wonders for getting hair (both mine and my cats) out of the carpet, carpet looks great now!" —socks1234, from this roundup of hall-of-fame products

    It features rubber bristles along one edge, and if you flip it, a wide rubber squeegee on the other — some reviewers find the squeegee side is more effective on carpet than the bristles, so could be worth a try! Oh, and the handle telescopes 36–60 inches, so you can store it easily but also like, use it to squeegee off high windows if necessary.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    5. And a pet hair remover that you simply brush over any fabric surface to instantly pick up basically every last bit of shedding your furry friend's always leaving in their wake. Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and use it forever! 

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    "The ChomChom is amazing. My couch looks so much better than it did after the paper tape rollers!" —hint of suspense, from this roundup of reusable products

    I used this a BUNCH in 2020, while living with my boyfriend at his parents (for various pandemic-related reasons) and their two sweet but shed-prone dogs. So I can tell you with resounding certainty: it works! Give it some simple back-and-forth swipes over your upholstered furniture, and it easily picks up TONS of pet hair. Then it's simple to pop open the back compartment and swoop that unbelievably big pile of collected hair right into the trash or compost.

    Get it from Amazon for $31.95

    6. Fanola Purple Shampoo, which works wonders to give your dyed-blonde hair that platinum shine week after week without a pricey visit to the colorist.

    before: a reviewer&#x27;s dyed blond hair, looking a little yellow and after: the same reviewer&#x27;s hair, looking platinum
    amazon.com

    "The Fanola no yellow shampoo is AMAZING! I live in the country with very hard well water and within one month of getting it done, my hair was a brassy mess. Two washes with the shampoo and it looks even brighter than when it was freshly done! I didn't find it drying when used with the Fanola Restructuring conditioner." —lizizcool, from cheap solutions to expensive problems

    "My results weren't quite as dramatic as the photos, but it's still by far the best purple shampoo I've ever used. It's so powerful that it'll even turn my fingers purple if I don't wash it off quickly! Love it and totally worth the price!" —brituhny

    You just leave it on for 1–3 minutes (any longer and it can dye your hair lavender! Which is also cool, you do you) once a week. And if you want to avoid staining your nails, remember to wear gloves when you do it!

    Get it on Amazon for $5.72+.

    7. An earwax removal kit so you can clear up your muffled hearing in less than 10 minutes (who knew everything had such crystal-clear sound??), no need to swipe your credit card for the copay at your doctor's office.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    "I just got the Debrox based on this article and got a clump of wax that had been blocking my hearing for weeks. It's only a dollar more for the version with a bill syringe in it, so don't buy one separate (you can use a baby one if you already have it)." —stephaniesm, from products that basically pay for themselves

    The kit comes with removal drops and an ear syringe. Not to dissuade you from going to the doc, of course; if you have major wax impaction or some other mystery thing stuck in your ear, then please do go! But if you're like me and just know this happens to you every once in a while, it totally does work — I use these drops then rinse with a bulb every few months when my hearing's slightly muffled by wax, and it's always cleared everything out.

    Get a pack with both pieces from Amazon for $9.29.

    8. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which reviewers with sensitive and dry skin swear by as a way to boost hydration (with results after just a few days) without breaking the bank on $$$ moisturizer and serum brands. You can try it no matter your skin type to deliver deep hydration and help protect your skin from losing moisture. 

    Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
    The bottle of serum
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    "Cosrx Snail Mucin is a game changer. I put it on after serums, let it absorb, then sunscreen. No need for moisturizer in the summer! I also add it to my lips before sleeping and wake up to plump soft lips!" —CdnBeaver, from this roundup of TikTok-Approved Cheaper Options Than Name Brands

    Get it from Amazon for $10.91

    9. A pair of workout leggings made from recycled plastic so your exercise regimen can be good for you *and* help the planet. They come in a VERY wide range of sizes, and this reader says they've owned their first pair for three years — and they're still practically perfect in every way.

    model wearing the high-waist stretch leggings in a purple color
    Girlfriend Collective

    "I got a pair of those leggings a couple of years ago on a whim when they did a promo on Facebook where you only pay shipping. Three years later and they are without a doubt the best leggings I have. I bought a new pair just so I could have two since I love working out in them. They breathe just fine so you don't overheat but you can still wear them in the cold (above freezing, they're not thermal). They're high-waisted (at least the ones I ordered are), they don't slip down, and they don't stretch out; you can definitely rewear them before washing. My older ones have actually gotten better as the years have gone by. Also, they come in a ton of different sizes so people of all shapes can enjoy them.

    "TL;DR: These are, in my opinion, the best leggings on the market." —akerkhoff, from products made from recycled plastic and paper

    It's made from 79% rPET (recycled PET, or #1, plastic; in this case, it's water bottles collected and processed in Taiwan). These are a good candidate for the Guppyfriend Washing Bag, which helps catch microplastics before they get rinsed out in your wastewater.

    Get them from Girlfriend Collective for $78 (available in sizes XXS–6XL, three inseam lengths, six regular colors, and six limited colors).

    10. A tub of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste so you can instantly shine or de-gunk dozens of different surfaces without having to scrub for hours *or* worry about scratching your chrome, marble, porcelain, wood, glass shower door or stovetop, or stainless steel. 

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    a reviewer photo of tiles that are dirty on the left side and clean on the right
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I honestly was skeptical. I had tried everything to get the hard water stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, doors, etc.

    I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good....It's that good. It's better than good. It's crazy how good it is.
    My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    11. A lightweight and compact portable charger because these days, your phone's an essential in your everyday life, and this will keep your battery out of the red wherever you happen to be.

    small black rectangular charger, usb cord, and pouch
    Anker

    "I second the power bank! I bought one for a trip to Disneyland that kept both mine and my husband’s phones charged through the whole day, and he recently bought another as backup power for his video camera. They’re really amazing and hold sooooo much charge!" —ericag476c06e05, from travel products flight attendants swear by

    This comes with a Micro USB cable (to charge the charger) and a travel pouch.

    Get it on Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two colors).

    12. An adorable cat-shaped night-light that, thanks to its changing colors that swap out with just a touch or tap, will bring a little bit more joy and delight to your (or your kiddo's) daily bedtime routine. And it's USB rechargeable!

    Amazon

    "I love the kitty night-light. I just got a similar one for my daughter and she loves it!" —mistymgrage

    "Both my kids have one. They are awesome." —rachelk4c30fa345, both from Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    13. Or a Baby Yoda night-light because it's the next best thing to using the force to sense your way to the bathroom at 2 a.m.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    "I actually have the Baby Yoda night-light already! 💡 😃 It’s the only night-light in the house. We have it in the hallway leading to the bathroom so that no one trips in the middle of the night." —rebashasta, from the best gifts to give in 2021

    Heather, an editor here at BuzzFeed, also owns this and says: "I am admittedly obsessed with 'The Child' and can't get enough of him — that includes letting him reign over my bathroom at night in the form of the night-light."

    Get it from Amazon for $6.42 (available in five styles).

    14. A mounted brush so when you're in the middle of dinner, helping kids with homework, or accomplishing any of the dozens of adulting things you have to do, your kitteh can go get the scratching they're desperately desiring from you. Don't worry, they'll still ask for pets! This adhesive corner brush simply satisfies your pet's craving when you're busy or not around. 

    Reviewer photo of their cat happily rubbing its face on the brush
    Reviewer holding a chunk of cat fur showing how effective the brush is at loosening fur
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    "I got my cats the wall groomer. They love it. My big boy loved it so hard, he knocked it off the wall. I mounted it with screws the second time lol." —erulastiel91, in this roundup of Useful Products That Look Weird

    Get it from Amazon for $10.82.

    15. Some caffeinated mints for Goldilocks-perfect perk-ups: each mint contains 40 mg of caffeine, so you can stick with just one for a smaller boost, enjoy two for a cup-of-coffee-like effect, or up it to three for a serious jolt! And since they're MINTS, they'll leave you with the opposite of coffee breath.

    hand holding small tin of 20 Viter Energy mints
    Viter Energy

    "The caffeinated mints! I can’t live without them now." —HannahLollol, from this roundup of products people found in our posts and loved

    "Yes! I love them." —blaker40c566b26, in reply to HannahLollol's comment

    They're sugar (and aspartame) free, zero calories, and contain a B vitamin complex that could help give you even more energy. And of course they are vegan and gluten-, wheat-, and dairy-free.

    Get them from Amazon: six tins of 20 mints for $21.99 (120 mints; available in four flavors) or one pouch of 250 mints for $36.09 (available in four flavors). 

    16. A Liquid Matte Lipstick from The Lip Bar so you get the best of all lip worlds (seriously, it's like the formula's magic): They'll be ultra-pigmented, they won't be all dried out by the end of the day, AND you'll hardly need to reapply.

    kayla in a pinkish purple matte lipstick
    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    "OMG Lip Bar yessss this is the real deal." —cperryrun, from this roundup of before and after photos

    My colleague Kayla Boyd swears by their formula, too; she says: "I use The Lip Bar's matte liquid lipsticks often and the formula is truly incredible. It hardly budges at all throughout the day, the pigment is bomb, AND it doesn't dry out my lips at all — which is really difficult to find in a matte lipstick."

    The Lip Bar is a Black woman–owned small business based in Detroit, Michigan, and all of their products are vegan and cruelty-free. And besides lipstick, they make face and eye makeup as well!

    Get it from The Lip Bar for $14 (available in 20 shades) or Target for $13.99 (available in 13 shades).

    17. A pack of LED-dimming sheets — your computer charger, internet router, and other electronics have exactly zero business keeping you awake (or even just annoying you) with their overly bright lights.

    fingers peeling off medium size round black dot from sheet with three sizes of dots and sticking it over the light on a router, so the light dims
    Amazon

    "I thought I would take a shot on these blackout stickers since they weren't that expensive. I was SO delighted with my purchase! I couldn't have imagined.

    "I keep a fan on when I sleep — it has a row of lights that no longer bother me. My power strip for charging my phone/tablet/watch/headphones — completely dark. Every penny of this purchase I consider well spent, and I literally only did two things with it. Cannot recommend enough!" —sitkal

    "I bought them based on one of these reviews and absolutely love them. I haven't had any issues with them not sticking." —sitkal, from this sleep problem-solving products roundup

    These dim 50%–80% of the light, so the rest of the day you still know that everything's working the way it's supposed to! Although if you prefer, you can double 'em to block even more light, or go for the ~blackout edition~. They're completely removable and leave no residue behind, too! I use them on my own stuff at home — the microwave, the internet router — and they work exactly the way they say they do. 

    Get a sheet of over 100 stickers in different shapes and sizes on Amazon for $2.89. If you have a big clock face you'd like to dim, also check out a similar product that you cut to size, $6.49 for two 6-inch-by-3-inch sheets.

    18. A can of Barkeepers Friend powder cleanser to scrub off some of the most impossible stains you thought would never come up, because you've tried to tackle 'em with hardcore elbow grease to no avail. Just add a sprinkle of this stuff to your scrubbing and prepare to be amazed!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "Barkeepers Friend is the real deal!" —b492e17612, from a roundup of things people bought from our posts and loved

    It's bleach free, but can remove rust, tarnish, mineral deposits, and tough stains from all kinds of surfaces, like stainless steel (those pans you accidentally scorched!), porcelain, ceramic, copper alloys, fiberglass, Corian, brass, bronze, chrome, and aluminum. That means it cleans all kinds of things in your kitchen (the grimy stove top! The yucky sink!) PLUS basically everything in your bathroom: sinks, bathtubs, showers, faucets, toilets, tile, and grout.

    Get it from Amazon for $2.49.

    19. A pair of wireless, around-$30 Bluetooth earbuds because they make it easy to listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks no matter what you're doing: exercising, doing the dishes, taking a shower, or so many other things. They're waterproof and they come with several sizes of silicone tips, so you know they'll fit! 

    A pair of wireless earbuds in rose gold
    A reviewer holding up an earbud to show its size
    www.amazon.com

    To help keep track of them, you get a wireless charging case that can give the earbuds about 14 hours of power (the earbuds can play for a little over four hours with each full charge). 

    Promising review: "I saw that these TOZO T10 5.0 were featured on BuzzFeed as having great reviews, and were cheap, so I took a chance. The price is unbeatable. I LOVE these things. The sound quality is excellent, they’re easy to operate, and I’m really dancing around the house again. Even though I hate exercise’s guts passionately, I’m getting exercise without even trying. I have also successfully answered calls, and the sound is crystal clear. I extremely recommend these if you want to dip your toe in the world of smartphone earbuds, without breaking the bank, this is a great option. Give them a go. For this price you can’t go wrong." —Just A Narwhal

    Get it from Amazon $21.99+ (available in five colors).

    20. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, which reviewers swear is comparable to the 5x pricier Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer — it's lightweight, helps reduce the appearance of pores, and has a velvety texture that'll help your foundation glide over your skin flawlessly. And hey, it's cruelty-free and vegan! 

    reviewer with their makeup done
    reviewer holding the tin of beige colored primer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It's sold out frequently thanks to TikTok, so if you want this, it's probably best to grab it while it's in stock! 

    "Can confirm those elf primers are 🔥🔥🔥!!!" —jencornett, on this roundup of