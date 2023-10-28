47 Things Our Readers Loved After Buying Them From Our Posts, So You Probably Will, Too

"I have the Starry Night Lego set in my office and I love it so damn hard." —megerber, on this roundup of Things We Tried

"I gave the Starry Night Lego set to a very good friend and he just finished it! it’s so cool and he, of course, is very proud of himself. :)" —unrulyfemale, on the same post

My colleague Abby Kass also gifted this gorgeous set and put it together with her mom:

"My mom LOVES Legos. It's always been a go-to gift for her. But when I saw this one, I knew that this was the perfect gift because it combines her love of Legos and art. She loved the gift and then we spent the next few days while I was in town working together to complete it. It took a while and was one of the more challenging Lego sets we've done together, but it was so worth it. It turned out so cool! It takes the iconic Starry Night painting and completely transforms it. Adding 3D elements that really make the whole set ~pop~. After we finished it, she set it up as decor and gets to enjoy it forever now. If you're a Lego fan, an art fan, or both, you NEED this set immediately."



Get it from Amazon for $169.99.