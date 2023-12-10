Skip To Content
Jack Antonoff, Dylan Sprouse, Simone Biles, And 34 Other Celebs Who Were Married In 2023

Even though it was a tough year for celebrity splits, a couple celebs said "I Do" in some of the most lavish or secret ceremonies of the year.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Whether it was a huge event with hundreds of famous friends or a secret ceremony in their backyard, for a whole bunch of celebrities, this was the year to put a ring on it. Here are all the celebrity couples who decided to tie the knot in 2023:

1. Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt
Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images for Roger Vivier

After being engaged for 19 years, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star married the former Ferrari CEO on July 27 in Geneva. 

2. Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

The Bleachers frontman and record producer married the Maid star on Aug. 19 in New Jersey

Their wedding ceremony was stacked with star power, including Margaret's mom Andie MacDowell, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne, and Taylor Swift, who was infamously ambushed by fans.

3. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Axelle / FilmMagic

The Mad Men costars got married on June 24 at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, which is where the Mad Men series finale was filmed. 

Big names like Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey were in attendance.

4. Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

 The Queen's Gambit actor and the rock musician reportedly married in the fall in Palazzo Pisani Moretta, Venice, Italy.

The secret ceremony hosted guests like Cara Delevingne, Nicholaus Hoult, Julia Garner, and Evan Ross.

5. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

The My Fake Boyfriend actor and Victoria's Secret Angel were married on July 15 in Barbara's home country, Hungary.

In an interview with Dylan's twin brother, Cole, the couple shared cute stories about their dating life before they tied the knot.

6. Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic, Marc Piasecki / WireImage

According to People, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was reportedly married at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Sept. 9.

While they managed to keep the festivities under wraps, many famous celebrities were spotted in the area, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and their respective partners, as well as John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

7. Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

The fashion mogul was reportedly married in a very exclusive ceremony in late December. 

The small affair, of course, included her famous sisters, Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen.  

8. Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky

Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky
Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for SBIFF

The Oscar-nominated actor married her longtime boyfriend at the Hummingbird Nest venue in California on Jan. 28

They were joined by celebrities like TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail's brother (and former Disney child actor) Spencer Breslin.

9. Joey King and Steven Piet

Joey King and Steven Piet
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The Kissing Booth star married the director of Hulu's The Act on Sept. 2 in Spain. 

The pair first met when Steven directed a couple of episodes of The Act, which starred Joey. 

10. Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

The Gypsy actors officially confirmed their marriage in June in an Instagram post shared by Naomi.

After months of engagement rumors, the pair who share respective children with their famous exes, Liev Schreiber (Naomi) and Mary-Louise Parker (Billy), took their relationship to the next level.

11. Kate Bosworth and Justin Long

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

The actors reportedly tied the knot during a secret ceremony at the Rockaway Hotel in New York City's Queens.

Justin first revealed their low-key nuptials when he referred to Kate as his "now-wife" during an episode of his podcast, Life Is Short.

12. Sia and Dan Bernad

Sia and Dan Bernad
Cobra Team / BACKGRID

In May, the "Cheap Thrills" singer married her boyfriend in a surprise wedding at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy.

The venue is also where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married around the same time last year.

13. Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr.

Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr.
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

The Run the World actor and the TV writer were married at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California on Feb. 4. 

Celebrities like Kelly Rowland, Essence Atkins, Marlon Wayans, and Loni Love attended the ceremony.

14. Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

The Bachelor alum married the political strategist at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley on May 13.

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and actor Olivia Wilde, who is good friends with Jordan, were in attendance.

15. Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano

16. Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts
Steve Granitz / WireImage

The Impeachment: American Crime Story star married the film producer on the weekend of May 19 at Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley.

Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Noah Galvin, Adam Levine, Holland Taylor, and Sarah Paulson (who was also a bridesmaid).

17. Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The Boy Meets World star said "I do" at a Los Angeles ceremony in February.

After they began dating in 2018, Ben kept his dating life relatively private before confirming his engagement to Tessa only two months before they were wed.

18. Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

19. Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Chrishell Stause and G Flip
Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

The Selling Sunset star and Australian musician tied the knot during a Las Vegas ceremony in May.

The couple initially met while Chrisell was still dating Selling Sunset costar Jason Oppenheim and began talking after they split from their respective ex-partners. 

20. Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

We discovered the You actor and Kim Kardashian's hairstylist became newlyweds after an Apr. 26 announcement on social media.

Kim officiated the Las Vegas ceremony, which was featured on the most recent season of The Kardashians. 

Unfortunately, Chris filed for divorce in November after over six months of marriage.

21. Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Lionel Richie's daughter and the music executive were married at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France on Apr. 22.

Their wedding included celebrity friends and family like her father, sister Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Benji Madden, and Paris Hilton. 

22. Alaina Marie Scott and Matt Moeller

23. Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
John Shearer / WireImage,

The Tony award-winning actor and singer married the Nashville musician in Dallas Texas, on Sept. 2.

The wedding included celebrity friends like Kathy Najimy, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and Kenny Ortega.

24. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Mary Decicco / MLB Photos via Getty Images

The record-breaking Olympic gymnast married the Green Bay Packers safety in a second ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on May 6.

Simone revealed they were officially married in a courthouse wedding in an Apr. 22 Instagram post.

25. Blair Underwood and Josie Hart

Blair Underwood and Josie Hart
John Lamparski / Getty Images

The Origin actor tied the knot with his best friend at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic on June 24.

Following four decades of friendship, the couple took their relationship to the next step after Blair divorced his wife of 27 years in 2021. 

26. Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless

Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

The former adult film star married her girlfriend at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 23.

27. Tyler Barnhardt and Adriana Schaps

Tyler Barnhardt and Adriana Schaps
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FILA

The 13 Reasons Why actor was married at the Siempre in Draper, Utah, on June 17.

His 13 Reasons Why cast-mates Timothy Granaderos, Ross Butler, and Charlie's Angels actor Ella Balinska were in attendance.

28. Robin Roberts and Amber Laign

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign
Andrew Toth / FilmMagic

After being together for 18 years, the ABC morning anchor was married on Sept. 8 in the backyard of their home.

Robin made the announcement on her Instagram, saying, "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!"

29. Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire

Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jay-Z's mother married her longtime partner on July 1 in New York City.

The ceremony included some of the biggest names in entertainment, including her son and his wife, Beyoncé, Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, and Robin Roberts.

30. Alisan Porter and Justin de Vera

31. Lele Pons and Guaynaa

Lele Pons and Guaynaa
Ivan Apfel / Getty Images

The YouTube star married the Puerto Rican rapper at Miami's Fairchild Botanical Gardens on Mar. 4.

The wedding had a major guest list with names like Paris Hilton, Camila Cabello, Steve Aoki, Becky G, Diplo, Winnie Harlow, and James Charles included.

32. Buzz Aldrin and Dr. Anca Faur

Buzz Aldrin and Dr. Anca Faur
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

The NASA astronaut married his "longtime love" and chemical engineer on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles. 

The second man to walk on the moon was celebrating three achievements. It was his 93rd birthday, and he was honored by Living Legends of Aviation on the same day.

33. Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

Scott Hoying and Mark Manio
Axelle / FilmMagic

The Pentatonix singer married his boyfriend of six years at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California, on July 7.

Their friend and "A Thousand Years" singer Christina Perri officiated the ceremony.

34. Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal

Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal
Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles

The 65-year-old Rocky IV star and the 27-year-old personal trainer were married on July 13 in Mykonos.

The couple has been very forward about their relationship and the 40-year age gap, which makes her a few years older than his daughters.

35. Simon Dumas and Isabella Guerry

36. Mikayla Nogueira and Cody Hawken

37. Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto

Correction: Benji Madden was misattributed as Nicole Richie's husband in a previous version of this post.