Jack Antonoff, Dylan Sprouse, Simone Biles, And 34 Other Celebs Who Were Married In 2023

Whether it was a huge event with hundreds of famous friends or a secret ceremony in their backyard, for a whole bunch of celebrities, this was the year to put a ring on it. Here are all the celebrity couples who decided to tie the knot in 2023:
3. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
4. Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae
5. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
6. Chris Evans and Alba Baptista
7. Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner
8. Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky
9. Joey King and Steven Piet
10. Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
11. Kate Bosworth and Justin Long
12. Sia and Dan Bernad
13. Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr.
14. Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown
15. Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano
16. Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts
17. Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier
18. Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell
19. Chrishell Stause and G Flip
20. Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
21. Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
22. Alaina Marie Scott and Matt Moeller
23. Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
24. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
25. Blair Underwood and Josie Hart
26. Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless
27. Tyler Barnhardt and Adriana Schaps
28. Robin Roberts and Amber Laign
29. Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire
30. Alisan Porter and Justin de Vera
31. Lele Pons and Guaynaa
32. Buzz Aldrin and Dr. Anca Faur
33. Scott Hoying and Mark Manio
34. Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal
35. Simon Dumas and Isabella Guerry
36. Mikayla Nogueira and Cody Hawken
37. Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto
Correction: Benji Madden was misattributed as Nicole Richie's husband in a previous version of this post.