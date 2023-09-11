In November 2022, People broke the news that Chris and Alba had been quietly dating "for over a year" and it was "serious," with a source telling People at the time, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."
Chris officially confirmed their relationship in January when he posted a montage of moments from 2022 on Instagram, which included Chris and Alba adorably scaring each other.
Alba — who is a Portuguese actor best known for her work in Netflix's beloved Warrior Nun and the Academy Award–nominated movie Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — and Chris have kept their relationship pretty private besides the handful of photos they've posted throughout the year.
For his 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Issue of People, Chris talked about wanting to settle down and start a family. He said, "That's absolutely something I want. Wife, kids, building a family."
Chris added, "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."
He concluded with, "So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."