    Eight Months After Officially Confirming Their Relationship, Chris Evans And Alba Baptista Reportedly Got Married This Weekend

    Chris Evans reportedly got married this past weekend, and it seems that a few of his Marvel costars were there to celebrate.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Chris Evans is officially married!

    Close-up of Chris seated and smiling
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Wired

    According to People magazine and multiple other outlets, Chris married his longtime girlfriend Alba Baptista in a small ceremony in Cape Cod over the weekend.

    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images, Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for European Shooting Stars

    Around the same time, Chris's Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner were all spotted by fans in Boston over the weekend having dinner prior to news breaking about Chris and Alba's wedding. And Scarlett Johansson was also reportedly seen in the area having dinner with Robert.

    Chris in photos with his costars Robert, Scarlett, Jeremy, and Liam
    Randy Holmes / Vera Anderson Mat Hayward / Ian Gavan / WireImage / Getty Images

    In November 2022, People broke the news that Chris and Alba had been quietly dating "for over a year" and it was "serious," with a source telling People at the time, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    Chris officially confirmed their relationship in January when he posted a montage of moments from 2022 on Instagram, which included Chris and Alba adorably scaring each other.

    Chris Evans / Instagram

    Then, in February, Chris posted tons of photos of them on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day.

    Chris Evans / Instagram

    Chris recently took a break from social media and deactivated his Instagram and Twitter.

    Alba — who is a Portuguese actor best known for her work in Netflix's beloved Warrior Nun and the Academy Award–nominated movie Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — and Chris have kept their relationship pretty private besides the handful of photos they've posted throughout the year.

    Alba and Chris smile for a picture as they sit in a car
    Chris Evans / Instagram

    For his 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Issue of People, Chris talked about wanting to settle down and start a family. He said, "That's absolutely something I want. Wife, kids, building a family."

    Close-up of Chris smiling and wearing sunglasses
    Rb / GC Images / Getty Images

    Chris added, "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

    Tristar Media / WireImage / Getty Images, Stefania D'alessandro / WireImage / Getty Images

    He concluded with, "So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."

    Chris Evans signing his autograph for two kids dressed like Buzz Lightyear at his movie premiere
    Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

    Congrats to Chris and Alba!