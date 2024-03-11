In November 2022, People magazine reported that Chris and Alba had been quietly dating "for over a year" and it was "serious."

Then the duo got married in a small ceremony in Cape Cod in September 2023, with Chris confirming their marriage in October 2023 when he attended New York Comic Con and announced, "I got married! And it was really, really great."

He added, "We had one on the East Coast. We had one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese, but they were just wonderful and beautiful."

