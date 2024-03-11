Skip To Content
Chris Evans And Alba Baptista Looked Stunning Together As They Made Their Official Red Carpet Debut Last Night

Chris and Alba looked gorgeous together.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night was the 96th Academy Awards. Celebrating the very best in movies from 2023, this year's ceremony was pretty great. I mean, Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" was iconic.

Ryan in sparkling suit with arms outstretched onstage, other performers in background
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy took home the big acting awards, while Oppenheimer won seven awards, including Best Picture.

Da&#x27;Vine, Robert, Emma, and Cillian posing with their Oscars
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

After the big night, a ton of celebrities turned out for Vanity Fair's annual Oscars afterparty, including some of the night's big winners.

Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images, Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images
The Vanity Fair party is always THE afterparty to attend, and it often includes some incredible fashion, along with outfit changes for those who also attended the ceremony.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, Doug Peters / PA Images / Getty Images

This year's party was also apparently the place for some celeb couples to make their ~official~ debuts — like Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter, who were spotted together inside, and Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp, who walked the carpet together.

Dave Benett / WireImage / Vanity Fair, Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

While there was A LOT happening at the Vanity Fair party, there was one red carpet debut that had everyone talking, and it was Chris Evans and Alba Baptista.

Tristar Media / WireImage / Getty Images, Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for European Shooting Stars

This marked the first time Chris and Alba have been on a red carpet together since confirming their relationship in January 2023 and getting married in September 2023.

Alba and Chris on red carpet
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

In November 2022, People magazine reported that Chris and Alba had been quietly dating "for over a year" and it was "serious." 

Then the duo got married in a small ceremony in Cape Cod in September 2023, with Chris confirming their marriage in October 2023 when he attended New York Comic Con and announced, "I got married! And it was really, really great." 

He added, "We had one on the East Coast. We had one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese, but they were just wonderful and beautiful."

They looked so cute together as they posed for the cameras.

Alba in a white dress with a black top, Chris in a red suit, looking at each other
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Chris was wearing a red Dolce & Gabbana suit with a skinny black tie:

Chris in a tailored red suit standing on event carpet
Doug Peters / PA Images / Getty Images
A close-up of Chris on the red carpet
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Alba looked glamorous in this black-and-white strapless gown with a diamond choker, and red nails to match Chris's suit:

Alba in a black and white gown with a diamond necklace at an award event
Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images
Close-up of Alba in a black strapless gown with an elaborate necklace, smiling
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Chris and Alba tend to keep a low profile, except for the occasional adorable Instagram posts they've shared of each other, so I loved seeing them at this big Hollywood event.

A selfie of Chris and Alba from an Instagram story
Chris Evans / Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/chrisevans/?hl=en

Also, I'm hoping Chris got to find Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth somewhere in the midst of this Oscar-night chaos for a little OG Avengers reunion, too.

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, and their wives posing together
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

