Last night was the 96th Academy Awards. Celebrating the very best in movies from 2023, this year's ceremony was pretty great. I mean, Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" was iconic.
Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy took home the big acting awards, while Oppenheimer won seven awards, including Best Picture.
After the big night, a ton of celebrities turned out for Vanity Fair's annual Oscars afterparty, including some of the night's big winners.
The Vanity Fair party is always THE afterparty to attend, and it often includes some incredible fashion, along with outfit changes for those who also attended the ceremony.
This year's party was also apparently the place for some celeb couples to make their ~official~ debuts — like Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter, who were spotted together inside, and Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp, who walked the carpet together.
While there was A LOT happening at the Vanity Fair party, there was one red carpet debut that had everyone talking, and it was Chris Evans and Alba Baptista.
This marked the first time Chris and Alba have been on a red carpet together since confirming their relationship in January 2023 and getting married in September 2023.
In November 2022, People magazine reported that Chris and Alba had been quietly dating "for over a year" and it was "serious."
Then the duo got married in a small ceremony in Cape Cod in September 2023, with Chris confirming their marriage in October 2023 when he attended New York Comic Con and announced, "I got married! And it was really, really great."
He added, "We had one on the East Coast. We had one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese, but they were just wonderful and beautiful."
They looked so cute together as they posed for the cameras.
Chris was wearing a red Dolce & Gabbana suit with a skinny black tie:
Meanwhile, Alba looked glamorous in this black-and-white strapless gown with a diamond choker, and red nails to match Chris's suit:
Chris and Alba tend to keep a low profile, except for the occasional adorable Instagram posts they've shared of each other, so I loved seeing them at this big Hollywood event.
Also, I'm hoping Chris got to find Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth somewhere in the midst of this Oscar-night chaos for a little OG Avengers reunion, too.
