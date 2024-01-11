Skip To Content
Which "Means Girls" Character Are You Most Like?

All I know is no one, and I mean no one, loves Rachel McAdams more than Reneé Rapp.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

Mariam Balogun
by Mariam Balogun

BuzzFeed Staff

To celebrate the new Mean Girls, we had the cast — Auli'i Cravalho, Bebe Wood, Avantika, Christopher Briney, Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, and Jaquel Spivey — take a quiz to find out which characters from the movie they're most like IRL.

The cast of &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
Is Reneé actually like Regina, or is she more of a Cady? Also, which original Mean Girls cast member would they love to star in a movie with? Watch the video below to find out:

Now it's your turn! Take our "Which Mean Girls Character Are You?" quiz below, and compare your results with Auli'i, Bebe, Avantika, Chris, Angourie, Reneé, and Jaquel's!

Screenshot of the cast taking the quiz
And be sure to watch Mean Girls, which is in theaters everywhere Jan. 12.

Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
