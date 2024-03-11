Skip To Content
Here Are The Celeb Looks Worth Seeing From The 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty

Literally the most famous party of the year — like, everyone was there.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

The Vanity Fair afterparty is THE most popular party of the year — like, it's the highest concentration of celebs in one place at one time. Because y'all love a good red carpet, here's what EVERYONE wore...

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan posing on red carpet in a sleeveless, shimmering, full-length gown; Bader, her husband, in a classic black tuxedo
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Charli XCX

Charli XCX in a sheer, fitted, long-sleeved dress at an event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images
Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da&#x27;Vine in a sparkling black off-shoulder gown with sheer sleeves posing on the red carpet
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Matt in a white jacket and bow tie
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny in elegant attire with a ruffled shirt and sunglasses standing on red carpet
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon

Matt in a tuxedo, Luciana in a long-sleeved, embellished gown
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Sharon Stone

Sharon in a bejeweled gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and hands on hips, standing against a backdrop
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Joan in strapless satin gown with black gloves posing on red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Sofía Vergara

Sofía in an elegant black dress with bow detail posing on the red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily in a white gown with a side breast-baring, unique neckline on the red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall in an elegant sheer black gown poses on a red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Minnie Driver

Minnie in a sequined dress with flowing sleeve detail, standing on event carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones in a white V-neck pleated gown on the red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

Ellie in an elaborate lace gown at Vanity Fair event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Billie in an oversize pin-striped pantsuit holding an award on a red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Jon in a black tuxedo with a bow tie smiling and standing on a Vanity Fair event carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy smiling in an elaborate sleeveless gown posing on red carpet at an event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi

Nancy in a patterned cape gown at Vanity Fair event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya in ornate headpiece and black minidress with shoulder details, posing on the red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos

Lauren in a voluminous red dress and Jeff in a classic black suit
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Salma Hayek Pinault

Salma on the red carpet wearing a shimmering one-shoulder gown with a train
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage

Nic in a black tuxedo and Riko in a strapless textured gown
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney in elegant white draped gown with a halter neckline and deep V, standing on a red carpet event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Kerry in elegant tiered black gown with sheer tiers and feathered details, posing on event carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Glen Powell

Glen in sunglasses and black tuxedo with bow tie on red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Barry in a patterned jacket and trousers posing on event carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Kylie in an elegant mesh gown with floral embellishments at a Vanity Fair event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Robert and Susan standing together and holding hands; he&#x27;s in a classic suit, she&#x27;s in a black evening gown with a plunge neckline
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi in a metallic cutout gown poses on the red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

Camila in a decorative red dress and Matthew in a black suit
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Eva on red carpet in a shimmering beaded gown with plunging neckline
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Demi Moore

Demi at an event in a strapless satin gown with a keyhole cutout
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Usher

Usher in a silver jacket and white pants smiles on the red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Amelia in a metallic sheath dress with long black gloves at a Vanity Fair event
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Emily in elegant sleeveless lace gown at Vanity Fair event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

JLaw stands on a Vanity Fair logo wearing a sheer floral gown with a train
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley

Elizabeth in a metallic dress with a high slit and Damian in a velvet suit,
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Elsa in a sequined gown and Chris in a suit embrace and smile on the Vanity Fair red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Charlize in a sheer halter neck dress with floral details at a Vanity Fair event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence at an event in a sheer, embellished, two-piece outfit with a layered skirt
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Margot in a glittery corset strapless bodysuit with a satin cape on the red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti  on red carpet in metallic top and black pants
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim on red carpet in a one-shoulder white fitted gown, posing with hand on hip
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita smiling on red carpet at Vanity Fair event, wearing a sleeveless sequined gown and sporting an updo hairstyle
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Pamela poses in a floral-pattern, flowing gown
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Nicole Richie

Nicole on red carpet in black dress with sheer sleeves and sequined waistband
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Selma Blair

Selma in a pink dress and corset top, with a cane, poses at the Vanity Fair event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Hunter in a strapless black gown with a high slit and long gloves at an awards event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Diane on red carpet in fringed dress with beaded details and black accents
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Sally Field

Two people on red carpet, woman in white v-neck dress and man in suit, both smiling
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Kris Jenner

Kris on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet, wearing a long-sleeved, embellished gown with fringe details
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Tan France

Tan in a gray high-neck top with a long flowing train, black trousers, and polished shoes stands on the Vanity Fair red carpet
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Ciara

Ciara posing on red carpet in a long-sleeve, fitted, sheer gown with a mermaid silhouette
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

Kelly in a white and black gown at the Vanity Fair event
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Tina Knowles

Tina in a sequined long-sleeved gown with a floral detail posing on the red carpet
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Greta Lee

Greta in a silk halter-neck gown with chain accents, standing on an event carpet
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Ashley posing on red carpet in a one-shoulder, sparkly gown with a high slit and train
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey in an elegant red dress with long sleeves and high neckline
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Olivia in an elegant strapless black gown posing on Vanity Fair red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie in a sparkling off-shoulder gown posing on the red carpet
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Serena Williams

Serena poses in an elegant black gown with a distinctive embroidered neckline at the Vanity Fair event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

Leslie in off-shoulder gown with a train, Sam in a suit
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Jessica Lange

Jessica in a long-sleeved black gown with embellishments, posing at an event
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Demi posing on the red carpet in a sparkling black off-the-shoulder gown
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook

Russell in a sleeveless tuxedo with tie and a cap with a wrist brace
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

A.V. Rockwell

AV Rockwell posing on the red carpet, wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder white gown with embellishments
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Julia Fox

Julia on red carpet in a shiny black sleeveless gown with voluminous sheer headpiece
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Vera Wang

Vera standing on red carpet wearing a black sleeveless top and long white skirt
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea on the red carpet wearing a large pink flower-shaped outfit with a black center
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea at an event wearing a strapless gown and holding a clutch
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Ice Spice

Ice in a sheer black lace dress posing on the red carpet
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia poses on the red carpet in a sequined off-the-shoulder dress with her hands on her hips
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Danielle on red carpet in sparkling sleeveless dress with V-neckline and chain necklace
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah in elegant sleeveless black gown posing on the red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey in elegant black and white gown posing on Vanity Fair event carpet
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Greta in a black pantsuit and holding a clutch stands smiling on the red carpet
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Becky G

Becky in white dress with sheer overlay and black trim on red carpet
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans

Alba in a white and black dress with a silver necklace, Chris in a red suit
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

Brendan in a tailored suit with bow tie posing at a red carpet event
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie poses in a double-breasted white shorts suit at an event
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra in elegant white gown with oversize bow on the red carpet
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Saweetie

Saweetie posing on red carpet with a high-slit sparkling sleeveless dress and black heels
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Issa Rae

Issa in elegant black dress with unique white ruffled neckline, clutch in hand, posing
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Flavor Flav

Flavor posing with hands near face, wearing a wide-brimmed cap, suit with bow tie, and large clock necklace
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Lily Aldridge

Lily in a sleek black dress with unique neckline, posing at Vanity Fair event
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine in patterned long-sleeved top and matching long skirt on Vanity Fair red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

Reneé in a long-sleeved white dress with a high slit poses on the red carpet
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

Mark and Sunrise posing together, she in a black sheer dress, he in a classic suit at the Vanity Fair event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor in a chic cream jacket and black trousers poses on a Vanity Fair event carpet
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sarah Silverman

Sarah in a black sleeveless minidress over a white blouse with ruffled collar at Vanity Fair event
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Niecy Nash

Niecy posing on red carpet at Vanity Fair event, clad in sunglasses, elegant long-sleeved black gown with twist detail, and matching clutch
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Simu Liu

Simu on red carpet in black jacket, turtleneck, and trousers, hands in pockets
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa in a shiny, long-sleeved black gown at the Academy Awards
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

Sandra in a white gown with unique winged shoulders posing at Vanity Fair event
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Busta Rhymes

Busta in a black tuxedo with bow tie, smiling, standing on a Vanity Fair emblem at an event
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina in a black sequined bodysuit and sheer gown poses on the red carpet
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Donald Glover

Donald in a stylish suit with contrast lapel posing on Vanity Fair event carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe in sheer, sleeveless polka-dot gown poses on Vanity Fair red carpet
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Lizzo

Lizzo in an elegant strapless minidress with sheer long bottom and matching cape, posing on the red carpet
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Steven Yeun

Steven stands on a red carpet at an event, wearing a formal black suit with a boutonniere
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy in a baggy satin suit posing on the red carpet
Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee in a ruffled black dress at a Vanity Fair event
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Lily Rabe

Lily standing on red carpet in tiered, sleeveless white gown with opera gloves
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta smiling in an elegant, beaded off-the-shoulder sleeveless gown with side slit posing on the Vanity Fair red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Anitta

Anitta on red carpet wearing a sheer, breast-baring, embellished sleeveless gown with a fitted silhouette
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Meg in an elegant floral-embellished gown posing on the red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Isla Fisher

Isla in elegant one-shoulder black gown with high slit, holding a clutch, on a red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Dominic Sessa

Dominic on red carpet wearing a sequined black suit and curly hair, standing on Vanity Fair logo
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Rumer Willis

Rumer in a strapless pink gown with a long train and matching elbow-length gloves, posing in front of event signage
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Halle in a sheer long-sleeved, high-neck lace gown on the Vanity Fair red carpet
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë in an off-the-shoulder bow top minidress posing and smiling
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

John Waters

John in a black tuxedo with a bow tie standing confidently on the red carpet
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Emma in a white long-sleeved, breast-baring blouse and long black skirt on the red carpet
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Charles Melton

Charles in a classic black suit and tie standing on the red carpet
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Helen Hunt

Helen on red carpet in a beaded halter-neck sleeveless gown, smiling and posing for photographers
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee on the red carpet in a sleeveless black-and-white fitted dress with hands on hips
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Molly Sims

Molly in a sequined gown with puffed sleeves standing on a red carpet
Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Colman in a sequined coat and trousers standing on a Vanity Fair event carpet
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle in a long-sleeved black gown with a wide collar, posed at the Vanity Fair event
Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Paris in a sparkling, sheer gown with beadwork on the red carpet
Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Donatella Versace

Donatella on red carpet at Vanity Fair event wearing an off-the-shoulder sleeveless gown with a slim fit
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany in a strapless, feathered gown at a Vanity Fair event
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Tim Cook

Tim in a classic tuxedo with a bow tie and lapel pin
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

James Marsden

James in a black tuxedo with a bow tie and decorative pin on the red carpet
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila on red carpet in a one-shoulder sleeveless dress with cutout details and side slit
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Iris Law

Iris in a glittering sleeveless threaded dress posing on the Vanity Fair event carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie in elegant black sleeveless gown, with plunging V-neckline, standing on red carpet
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Rosé

Rosé in a gold strapless gown with side cutouts and sunglasses posing on Vanity Fair event carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling in a tailored black tuxedo with bow tie, standing, hand over chest
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff in a black suit and patterned shirt, posing with a smile on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean in a silver blazer and black trousers with bow tie stands on Vanity Fair carpet
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Caroline Polachek

Caroline standing on red carpet posing with hands on hips, wearing a black  open-front cropped ruffled cardigan and knee-length pants with side bows and high-heeled strappy shoes
Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer in elegant black long-sleeved, lacy dress with clutch on red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Evan Peters

Evan in a black suit and bow tie standing on a Vanity Fair event logo
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Nick Kroll

Nick in a white jacket and black bow tie standing on the Vanity Fair red carpet
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela on red carpet in a sheer, patterned gown with billowy sleeves
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Joan Collins

Joan stands on red carpet in a green long-sleeved sequined gown
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

Diane Lane

Diane in a sparkling sequined long-sleeved gown posing on the Vanity Fair event carpet
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky

Monica in an elegant strapless gown with necklace, posing at event and holding a clutch
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Lena Waithe

Lena smiling in a double-breasted suit and white top at an event
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Sandra in a black and red sleeveless sequined V-neck gown on the red carpet
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne in a black long-sleeved midriff- and hip-baring cutout gown
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Cardi B

Cardi posing on Vanity Fair red carpet in a black lace and beaded gown with a plunging neckline and fringed details
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda on red carpet in a long-sleeved black dress with feather and sequin details, smiling at the camera and holding a clutch
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Fran in a black patterned dress with a blazer at a Vanity Fair event
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Martin Scorsese

Martin in a black tuxedo standing on a red carpet
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Joe Keery

Joe in pin-striped suit and gold shirt stands with hands in pockets on a red carpet event
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

America Ferrera

America in a glittery short red blazer dress on a red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica in a blue evening gown with a cape, Justin in a black suit and bow tie
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma holding an award and wearing a sparkling sleeveless sheer fringe dress with open front bottom and heels
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Teo Yoo

Teo in tuxedo standing on red carpet, styled hair, smiling, and making a peace sign
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon

Allison in a layered ruffled sleeveless dress and Alexander in a gray suit with a bow tie
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Lily in a sparkly short-sleeved black gown with shoulder embellishments stands on a red carpet
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And last but not least, Vanessa Hudgens and her unborn child:

A pregnant Vanessa in a sheer black off-the-shoulder gown with cape sleeves
Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

