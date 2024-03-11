Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
The Vanity Fair afterparty is THE most popular party of the year — like, it's the highest concentration of celebs in one place at one time. Because y'all love a good red carpet, here's what EVERYONE wore...
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Matt Bomer
Joan Smalls
Sofía Vergara
Emily Ratajkowski
Kendall Jenner
Minnie Driver
Rashida Jones
Ellie Goulding
Billie Eilish
Jon Hamm
Chrissy Teigen
Nancy Pelosi
Anya Taylor-Joy
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
Salma Hayek Pinault
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
Sydney Sweeney
Kerry Washington
Glen Powell
Barry Keoghan
Kylie Jenner
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Heidi Klum
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey
Eva Longoria
Demi Moore
Usher
Amelia Gray
Emily Blunt
Jennifer Lawrence
Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Charlize Theron
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie
Ncuti Gatwa
Kim Kardashian
Lupita Nyong'o
Pamela Anderson
Nicole Richie
Selma Blair
Hunter Schafer
Diane Kruger
Sally Field
Kris Jenner
Tan France
Ciara
Kelly Rowland
Tina Knowles
Greta Lee
Ashley Graham
Lindsey Vonn
Olivia Wilde
Melanie Lynskey
Serena Williams
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Jessica Lange
Demi Lovato
Russell Westbrook
A.V. Rockwell
Julia Fox
Vera Wang
Andrea Riseborough
Chelsea Handler
Ice Spice
Cynthia Erivo
Danielle Brooks
Hannah Einbinder
Zooey Deschanel
Greta Gerwig
Becky G
Alba Baptista and Chris Evans
Brendan Fraser
Stephanie Hsu
Alexandra Daddario
Saweetie
Issa Rae
Flavor Flav
Lily Aldridge
Catherine O'Hara
Reneé Rapp
Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Sarah Silverman
Niecy Nash
Simu Liu
Melissa McCarthy
Sandra Hüller
Busta Rhymes
Sabrina Carpenter
Donald Glover
Phoebe Dynevor
Lizzo
Steven Yeun
Jeremy Pope
Hailee Steinfeld
Lily Rabe
Quinta Brunson
Anitta
Meg Ryan
Isla Fisher
Dominic Sessa
Rumer Willis
Halle Bailey
Chloë Sevigny
John Waters
Emma Chamberlain
Charles Melton
Helen Hunt
Tracee Ellis Ross
Molly Sims
Colman Domingo
Michelle Yeoh
Paris Hilton
Donatella Versace
Tiffany Haddish
Tim Cook
James Marsden
Camila Cabello
Iris Law
Jodie Turner-Smith
Rosé
Sterling K. Brown
Jeff Goldblum
Regé-Jean Page
Caroline Polachek
Jennifer Coolidge
Evan Peters
Nick Kroll
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Joan Collins
Diane Lane
Monica Lewinsky
Lena Waithe
Sandra Oh
Laverne Cox
Cardi B
Shonda Rhimes
Fran Drescher
Martin Scorsese
Joe Keery
America Ferrera
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Emma Stone
Teo Yoo
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon
Lily Gladstone
And last but not least, Vanessa Hudgens and her unborn child:
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions